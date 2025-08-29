Lakeland's foldable heated airer with a built-in fragrance dispenser to freshen clothes is a laundry lifesaver – and it's now 20% off

When the weather turns damp and it's not quite the time to ramp up the heating just yet, drying your laundry might seem like a daily battle.

However, I've found a portable heated airer that's especially useful when space is tight or when you only need to dry a few items at a time: Lakeland's Dry:Soon Foldable Heated Airer, which is 20% off right now for a limited time (£79.99).

Like a number of the best heated clothes airers, it's light enough to move from room to room, compact for storage, and most importantly, makes laundry day far less of a chore. You can quickly freshen a school uniform, dry a couple of jumpers or take the edge off slightly damp towels. But there's more. Here's why this foldable heated airer is a must-buy.

This particular heated clothes airer can dry up to five items at once, which is perfect for times when you don't have a full load to deal with or you just need to freshen up a few special items. Because it's foldable, it tucks neatly away when not in use, collapsing from 150cm down to 28cm.

That makes it not only a space-saver at home but also ideal for popping in the car boot if you're heading off for a weekend away or staying somewhere without reliable drying space.

The Lakeland Dry:Soon foldable heated airer folded down to 28cm (Image credit: Lakeland)

One of the standout features is its built-in fragrance dispenser, which you can use to banish any hint of damp odour while adding a fresh, clean scent of your choosing to your clothes.

This little touch makes a big difference if, like me, you've ever found laundry smelling less than crisp after being dried indoors. It's a really thoughtful addition that sets it apart.

It's also compatible with Lakeland's range of accessories, including clip strip smalls dryer and soft grip trousers and skirt hangers.

And reduced to £79.99 for a limited time, it's also one of the most affordable heated airers in Lakeland's range. But hurry, because I know these will sell out fast.

Lakeland sale picks

This is not the only heated clothes airer on offer at Lakeland for a limited time only. Here are our top picks to snap up quickly.

Will you be getting your hands on one of these Lakeland Dry:soon heated airers? Let us know in the comments.