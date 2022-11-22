Using a dehumidifier? This is the best room for drying your clothes

Damp, condensation and mould can be a real problem in winter, whether you live in an old property or a new build. This year, dehumidifiers have seen a huge spike in search as we look for alternative methods for drying clothes quickly.

If you've invested in one of the best dehumidifiers, you'll be feeling the benefits. However, it's worth knowing this simple tip about the best room for drying clothes with a dehumidifier from experts at Meaco.

Best room for drying clothes with a dehumidifier

'Place the rack in the smallest room you have,' advises Chris Michael, founder of Meaco (opens in new tab). 'Close any windows and close the door as well.'

Sectioning off drying laundry like this will allow the dehumidifier to work more efficiently. So next time you're in a mad rush to dry clothes quickly, squeeze your drying rack and dehumidifier into a small space and avoid opening the doors.

Whether it's a small spare room, utility room or bedroom, drying clothes in a small space will trap the warm air in and allow the humidity levels to decrease more quickly. It'll also make it easier to tell if clothes are actually dry rather than just cold.

Chris Michael shared a few other top tips for getting your laundry dried quickly:

Take the clothes and hang them up or put them onto a clothes horse making sure that the clothes are not lying on top of each other.

Don’t let any water drip over the dehumidifier.

Rotate the rack after an hour or so to dry all clothes evenly

Use a cooling fan (the MeacoFan is very energy-efficient) that you might have spare from the summer to dry the dry air over the clothes faster

'Usually, I use my dehumidifier in the living room to dry clothes and prevent condensation on the windows,' says Ideal Home Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary. 'But I'll try putting it in my small hallway next time I'm drying bathroom towels to see if it speeds things up.'

The best heated airers will also help to get clothes dry in winter but they do make the air in your home more humid. If you do put your dehumidifier in the smallest room in your home, avoid a common dehumidifier mistake and make sure houseplants are well out of the way (something we had to learn the hard way, sorry rubber plants).