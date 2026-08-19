6 clever storage solutions from Dunelm that I'm buying to make my tiny kitchen tidy and functional – I can’t believe I lived without them before
These are the pretty storage buys on my radar this month
It’s the time of year when brands start dropping their autumn/ winter collections, but honestly, it’s not the pumpkins, cosy knits or warm colours that have caught my eye; it’s their clever clutterbusters that have just dropped that have grabbed my attention - they’re perfect for keeping a tidy kitchen.
If you’ve ever wondered what people who have tidy kitchens do compared to you, I can promise you a lot of it comes down to clever storage solutions. Whether you’re looking to organise kitchen cupboards or clear kitchen worktops, you need storage that blends effortlessly into your space.
This is where Dunelm comes in. From pretty storage you’ll actually want on show to practical solutions that deal with everyday mess, here are my top picks from Dunelm’s latest kitchen storage buys.
I won't lie, my sponges, brushes and washing up liquid is currently messily stacked along the back of my sink, so this is definitely going in my basket. It's compact, so won't take up much space and I love its smart brass look. It's just the ticket to make my kitchen sink look a little more expensive.
Have any of these clever storage solutions caught your eye?
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!