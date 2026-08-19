6 clever storage solutions from Dunelm that I'm buying to make my tiny kitchen tidy and functional – I can’t believe I lived without them before

It’s the time of year when brands start dropping their autumn/ winter collections, but honestly, it’s not the pumpkins, cosy knits or warm colours that have caught my eye; it’s their clever clutterbusters that have just dropped that have grabbed my attention - they’re perfect for keeping a tidy kitchen.

If you’ve ever wondered what people who have tidy kitchens do compared to you, I can promise you a lot of it comes down to clever storage solutions. Whether you’re looking to organise kitchen cupboards or clear kitchen worktops , you need storage that blends effortlessly into your space.

This is where Dunelm comes in. From pretty storage you’ll actually want on show to practical solutions that deal with everyday mess, here are my top picks from Dunelm’s latest kitchen storage buys.

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Woven Cultery Draw Organiser £10 at Dunelm A cutlery drawer organiser is something that every kitchen needs, and this is the prettiest one I've ever seen. Just because it's hidden away in a drawer doesn't mean it can't look good too. Woven Tiered Storage Basket £25 at Dunelm As soon as I saw this basket, I knew I needed to have it! Perfect for achieving that country kitchen look, it also keeps eggs or fruit tidy. Our Kitchen Editor is even considering using this storage basket as a mini countertop pantry, an idea I'm planning to steal. Brass Sink Caddy £10 at Dunelm I won't lie, my sponges, brushes and washing up liquid is currently messily stacked along the back of my sink, so this is definitely going in my basket. It's compact, so won't take up much space and I love its smart brass look. It's just the ticket to make my kitchen sink look a little more expensive. Expanding Dish Rack £12 at Dunelm If you have a tiny kitchen, an expanding dish rack is a great idea. It takes up minimal space and even has a drainage port so that excess water can run off into the sink. Kilner Fresh Storage Set of 12 Spice Jars £58 at Dunelm I have a dedicated cupboard in my kitchen for spices and seasoning and I'll admit it is a complete mess with different sized bottles and plastic packages. These 12 jars are perfect for creating order and cohesion. Wire Stackable Storage Basket £15 at Dunelm I love the look of this stylish wire rack. It's narrow so will take up minimal space on your worktops, and it's useful for storing fruit and veg. It practical storage you'll want on show.

Have any of these clever storage solutions caught your eye?

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