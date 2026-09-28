This £30 Lakeland shoe rack is perfect for keeping muddy shoes tidy this autumn – and its folding design means it’ll suit smaller spaces, too

I’m a huge fan of autumn. I love the changing leaves, the slight chill in the air, and long dog walks with a hot coffee in hand. But one thing I hate? Muddy shoes cluttering my hallway. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for a shoe rack to get ahead of the mess, and the new Lakeland Multi Shoe Rack (£29.99 at Lakeland) fits the bill perfectly.

I’m currently on a mission to follow in the footsteps of people with consistently tidy hallways , and I’ve known my entryway has been missing some proper shoe storage for a while now. My husband and I have got into the bad habit of leaving our wet, muddy shoes on the doormat inside the house, and that makes our tiny space look even more cluttered.

But without a lot of space - or budget - to buy a huge shoe cabinet, I’ve had to look for a more effective shoe storage idea for small spaces , and this new Lakeland drop is both space-savvy and affordable.

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Lakeland Multi Shoe Rack £29.99 at Lakeland The foldable design means you can configure this as a 2-tier or 4-tier shoe rack, which is pretty impressive!

When I spotted this shoe rack, I knew it wouldn’t be a conscious design addition to my hallway. After all, it’s not the most aesthetic shoe rack I’ve ever come across - but pretty shoe storage often comes at a much heftier price.

But this Lakeland alternative is practical and affordable, and sometimes that’s all you need to transform your hallway from a cluttered, muddy mess into something to be proud of. Especially since this £30 solution fits 8 to twelve pairs of shoes and can be configured to suit your space.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Yes, with a clever design feature that I’ve never seen before, this shoe rack can be assembled in two different ways. You can use it in a longer, wider two-tier formation, or fold it into a taller, narrower 4-tier formation.

This means that you can fit it around the other items already taking up space in your hallway, from coat racks and console tables to more permanent features like radiators.

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For example, I know the 4-tier formation would be better in my house because the radiator limits the available wall space, and I know from speaking to experts that utilising vertical space is key in smaller spaces .

(Image credit: Future PLC)

But having the option to switch it up also lets you use this shoe rack in other rooms and areas of your home. You could add another to your under-the-stairs cupboard , or opt for the lower-slung configuration at the bottom of your wardrobe to organise the shoes you wear regularly but don't use enough to keep downstairs by the door.

With muddy season already underway, the wipe-clean material also means that you can simply wipe away the grime your shoes leave behind, keeping your hallway spotless.

And for just £29.99, how can you argue with that?

Shop budget shoe racks

Dunelm Bamboo Folding Shoe Rack £35 at Dunelm This shoe rack doesn't fold the same way, but it's still an ideal space-saver, since you can fold it down when you're not using it. When you do need it, there are 5 shelves to make use of. Altdnmaf 6 Tier Narrow Shoe Storage Rack £15.99 at Amazon UK This budget-friendly shoe rack will fit in the corner of your hallway and offer storage for your most-used shoes. You can even use the top for flowers, candles or a tray to keep your keys safe. Habitat Belem 3 Shelf Shoe Storage Rack - Natural £42 at Habitat UK This shoe rack is slightly pricier, but still very affordable - and it'll make much more of a statement in your hallway thanks to the natural bamboo shelves.

I’m definitely snapping up Lakeland’s new £30 shoe rack to get ahead of the mess this autumn.