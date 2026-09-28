This £30 Lakeland shoe rack is perfect for keeping muddy shoes tidy this autumn – and its folding design means it’ll suit smaller spaces, too
Tiny hallways rejoice!
I’m a huge fan of autumn. I love the changing leaves, the slight chill in the air, and long dog walks with a hot coffee in hand. But one thing I hate? Muddy shoes cluttering my hallway. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for a shoe rack to get ahead of the mess, and the new Lakeland Multi Shoe Rack (£29.99 at Lakeland) fits the bill perfectly.
I’m currently on a mission to follow in the footsteps of people with consistently tidy hallways, and I’ve known my entryway has been missing some proper shoe storage for a while now. My husband and I have got into the bad habit of leaving our wet, muddy shoes on the doormat inside the house, and that makes our tiny space look even more cluttered.
But without a lot of space - or budget - to buy a huge shoe cabinet, I’ve had to look for a more effective shoe storage idea for small spaces, and this new Lakeland drop is both space-savvy and affordable.
When I spotted this shoe rack, I knew it wouldn’t be a conscious design addition to my hallway. After all, it’s not the most aesthetic shoe rack I’ve ever come across - but pretty shoe storage often comes at a much heftier price.
But this Lakeland alternative is practical and affordable, and sometimes that’s all you need to transform your hallway from a cluttered, muddy mess into something to be proud of. Especially since this £30 solution fits 8 to twelve pairs of shoes and can be configured to suit your space.
Yes, with a clever design feature that I’ve never seen before, this shoe rack can be assembled in two different ways. You can use it in a longer, wider two-tier formation, or fold it into a taller, narrower 4-tier formation.
This means that you can fit it around the other items already taking up space in your hallway, from coat racks and console tables to more permanent features like radiators.
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For example, I know the 4-tier formation would be better in my house because the radiator limits the available wall space, and I know from speaking to experts that utilising vertical space is key in smaller spaces.
But having the option to switch it up also lets you use this shoe rack in other rooms and areas of your home. You could add another to your under-the-stairs cupboard, or opt for the lower-slung configuration at the bottom of your wardrobe to organise the shoes you wear regularly but don't use enough to keep downstairs by the door.
With muddy season already underway, the wipe-clean material also means that you can simply wipe away the grime your shoes leave behind, keeping your hallway spotless.
And for just £29.99, how can you argue with that?
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I’m definitely snapping up Lakeland’s new £30 shoe rack to get ahead of the mess this autumn.
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!