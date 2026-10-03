Argos Home have just dropped a discreet new recycling bag (£8), and I’ve decided it’s one of the best waste disposal options for small kitchens.

Since the introduction of the Simpler Recycling Rules , I’ve personally been investigating for Ideal Home how we can make the recycling process more streamlined at home, especially if you have a small kitchen to contend with.

What I’ve found is that opting for space-saving recycling designs really does make a difference to the process and this is why the recycling bag caught my eye. If you’re someone who doesn’t want recycling receptacles on show 24/7, I think the Argos bag is a perfect fit for you. Here’s why.

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Argos Home Argos Home Recycling Bag - Black £8 at Argos Get an extra 20% off with the code COSY20.

I can appreciate that discussing something as mundane as recycling is a little dull. But stay with me, as it is part of everyday life, and what Argos is offering is a recycling vessel that can be stashed out of sight when not in use. It’s perfect for people who don’t want their bins on show - or even, in the case of Lauren Goodger, someone who doesn't like bins full stop .

The Argos Home Recycling Bag pops up in minutes and folds completely flat when not in use. Under the new rules, waste is separated into four categories; this bag has four handy four compartments meaning you can separate waste as you go, making trips to your outdoor recycling bins all the more easier.

I have a built-in recycling section in my bin (Habitat’s 60 Litre Twin Compartment Kitchen Pedal Bin, £70 ). It’s proved to be one of the best kitchen bins for my small flat, taking up little space and doing away with the need for a separate recycling bin. However, it only has one compartment for recycling, so when I take the bins out, I have to sort through it - which can feel a little gross.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

The biggest strength of the Argos recycling bag is that you can separate your waste as you go, placing plastics in one section, cardboard in another and so on. If you hate sorting recycling, this bag is such a handy and affordable solution.

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Plus, right now Argos is offering an extra 20% off the bin with the code COSY20, making it even more affordable. I also think the plain black colourway makes the bag look more discreet. It won’t stand out in your kitchen, making it a more attractive option compared to standard recycling bins.

Alternatively, Argos has a few more attractive options to shop online. Here are a few more recycling solutions we recommend.

Curver Curver Ready to Collect 10l Recycling Bin – Grey £12.50 at Argos These Curver bins are designed to stack on top of each other, saving you space. It holds 10L of waste too, so you don't have to make frequent trips to your outdoor bins. Argos Home Argos Home 7l Compost Caddy £15 at Argos You should also consider upgrading your council brown food waste caddy to one that actually seals bad odours, like this one. Living and Home Living and Home Double Recycling Bin 15l - White £12 at Argos This compact waste seperator also locks in bad smells, as well as slotting neatly alongside a kitchen counter - another great choice if you're short on space.

While recycling isn't exactly the most glamourous of jobs, it is an essential task. So why not make your life easier?