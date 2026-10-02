Dunelm’s rotating shoe storage is 30% off – and its clever design doubles your hallway storage

If shoes cluttering up your hallway has become the bane of your existence, then I have some good news. Dunelms’ Ria Rotating Shoe Storage is currently 30% off and perfect for small spaces.

If you have a small hallway , I’m sure you’re well aware that a build-up of spare shoes can quickly make your space look cramped and chaotic - and in some cases dangerous! If you want to reduce the amount of trip hazards as you come through the front, it’s worth learning the clever tricks people with tidy hallways always do .

One thing is for sure: good shoe storage. And if you're short on space, the rotating feature of the Ria shoe storage makes it a solid option. Here’s why.

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There are plenty of amazing shoe storage solutions for small spaces , including Lakeland’s new space-saving rack and the Amazon shoe boxes (£15.99) that the Ideal Home swear by.

But I’ll admit I’d not seen rotating shoe storage before. Recently, I coveted Dunelm’s Ria Rotating Bookshelf , and having spotted the same design was available in the form of shoe storage, I was instantly intrigued.

Reduced from £199 to £139.50, this space-saving storage solution has four shelves that rotate around an inner console, so you can access the pair you need while keeping four on show at all times. The idea is that you can keep multiple pairs of shoes out of sight at one time.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Its stylish design means it’s storage you won’t mind having on show, and at 113.5cm, it won’t take up much room either. You could even place a key tray on top and use it as a side table in your hallway, too.

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‘This item came bigger than expected but lovely quality! It weighs a ton ! Very pleased -probably should have had it constructed by delivery drivers as they take packaging away. Our lovely lady who does managed it and every part was there but not a job for a novice!’ says one review.

Another review points out it is ‘too complicated’ to build, so if you are a DIY novice, it’s probably worth getting some help putting it together.

More shoe storage buys

If DIY really isn’t your thing, here are a few more stylish shoe storage options you can shop online - and don’t take much effort to assemble.

DUSK Marnie Shoe Storage - Walnut £209 at Dusk.com Reviews say this stunning shoe cabinet is easy to assemble. It's compact design makes it suitable for small hallways and I am obsessed with its Art Deco style. Dunelm Coastal Stripe Shoe Storage Box £18 at Dunelm Shoe boxes come in so handy if you own a lot of shoes. Or, you can leave one by your front door so guests have somewhere to put their shoes when visiting. Lakeland Lakeland Multi Shoe Rack £29.99 at Lakeland This shoe rack has a clever folding design which makes it easy to stash away when not in use.

Would you invest in the Dunelm Ria Rotating Shoe Storage?