How to organise under your bathroom sink to maximise the storage in this often underutilised space

The space under a bathroom sink is the key to unlocking a tidier bathroom. However, whether you have a cupboard, shelves or drawers under your sink, many of us don't know how to organise under the bathroom sink effectively. This a big mistake as it's one of the biggest storage opportunities in the bathroom.

The area under our bathroom sink tends to be overlooked or at the very least underutilised. Organising this spot will have a knock-on effect when organising the rest of your bathroom storage ideas, making it much easier.

‘By taking a considered approach to under-sink storage, you can transform what is often a neglected space into a practical and well-organised area that enhances both the function and style of your bathroom,’ explains Natalie Bird, Brand Marketing Manager at Roca .

If you're guilty of neglecting this spot we've rounded up tips from the experts on how best to organise under your bathroom sink to maximise the storage potential it offers to keep the rest of your bathroom organised.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

1. Declutter regularly

Before you start thinking about organising your bathroom, it’s important to do an audit of what you actually need and declutter accordingly. ​​As you declutter, this will then help you to make the most of the space that is available to you.

Richard Joseph, Co-Founder of Joseph Joseph , recommends that you ‘begin by removing all items from under the sink. You can discard expired products and group similar items together, such as cleaning supplies, toiletries, and kids’ bath toys. This process helps you understand what you have and what storage solutions you'll need,’ before you start organising the area. It’s also good to get into the habit of reviewing the contents under your sink to ‘ensure items are in their designated places and discard products that are no longer needed,’ he adds.

2. Invest in a vanity unit

(Image credit: Future PLC)

One of the simplest ways to organise under your bathroom sink if you don't already have built-in storage is to invest in a vanity unit. Available in a variety of sizes, finishes and colours, depending on your overall bathroom design, ‘it can also ensure that pipework is hidden to provide a cleaner, sleeker finish to your bathroom,’ admits Tissino ’s Design Manager, Sally Bettison.

As ‘a vanity unit will often come with ready-made storage that has been designed with typical bathroom items in mind; from shampoo bottles through to make-up or smaller items,’ it takes a lot of the guesswork out of optimising your bathroom storage, Sally adds.

You can also choose from cupboards, drawers or a combination of both to ensure you have space for everything from larger items such as toilet rolls and towels, to smaller items you use on a regular basis.

Symple Stuff 60cm Under Sink Storage Unit £75 at Wayfair This simple under sink storage unit from Wayfair has space to store everything from spare towels to toilet rolls and will work well in a range of different bathrooms. Loft Living Under Sink Unit £105 at Argos We're big fans of this sleek oak-effect under sink unit from Habitat. With dedicated cupboard and shelf space, it's a real winner. Elsie Under Sink Unit £79 at Dunelm Add a pop of colour to your bathroom with Dunelm's brilliant under sink unit. Available in bright yellow, classic blue, a chic green, simple grey and beautiful blush pink, it immediately adds a stylish touch to the space.

2. Use clear, stackable storage containers

(Image credit: ORTHEX Group)

Once you have a good vanity unit in place you need to consider smaller storage solutions to keep things organised inside. Brian Toward, Home Improvement Specialist and CEO of Wholesale Domestic , ‘one of the biggest tips is to use clear, stackable storage containers to organise items. Clear containers make it easy to see what you have at a glance without having to rummage, preventing overbuying or clutter.’

Having them be stackable also allows you to maximise and make use of vertical space, too. And depending on the area you’re looking to fill, there are a number of different sizes, depths and designs to choose from.

3. Prioritise pull out drawers

If you are working with a build-in cabinet ‘a pull-out system is a game-changer, especially for deep cabinets, as it allows you to easily access items at the back,’ says Cory Powell, Co-Director of DBS Bathrooms .

These pull-out systems can either be stackable drawers or a shelf on runners. Whichever option works best for you I'd recommend planning in some drawer dividers or small storage bigs to contain smaller items like razors or hair ties. Just be careful not to go too micro with your organisation or you could create a system that is tricky to maintain.

Large Stackable Storage Drawers £41 at Amazon With room for face towels and your daily essentials, this set of four drawers from Amazon help to make the most of the space. Acrylic 3 Drawer Unit £30 at Muji Great for making the most of any vertical space, this clear drawer unit from MUJI is one of our favourites. Clear Deep Organiser Bin With Pull Out Drawer £12 at Amazon Perfect for storing smaller items like skincare, hair accessories and cotton rounds/buds, you can stack a few of these clear organiser drawers to stay organised.

4. Maximise vertical space

If you are working with small bathroom ideas it’s important to make the most of every bit of space available to you. You've probably heard people talk about making the most of the vertical space, and that principle works for under a sink and in a vanity cupboard. In this case, it means the cabinet doors and the walls of your chosen vanity unit.

You can do that by getting creative with how you use your storage. For example, if you have an under-sink vanity, ‘making use of the inside of your cabinet doors is also a great idea,’ Brian says. ‘You can attach hooks to store items like hair tools, sponges or smaller toiletries. Magnetic strips are also great for securing tweezers, scissors or nail clippers.’

(Image credit: Future/Polly Eltes)

5. Utilise a lazy susan

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

A lazy susan – or rotating organiser – isn’t just a pantry or kitchen storage staple, it can also make organising your bathroom essentials so much easier. Again, you’ll want to opt for a transparent or clear lazy susan where possible, this will allow you to immediately see what you have or might need to stock up on.

You can use them to store anything from hair and body products to your go-to bathroom cleaning items. It saves you from needing to rummage to find a particular item or having to pull everything out to reach a product or item at the very back of your bathroom vanity or shelf.

2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Organiser £12 at Amazon Make the most of the vertical space under your bathroom sink with this 2-tier lazy susan. It's ideal for storing soap, skincare and more. Divided Turntable Storage Container £22 at John Lewis We already use this The Home Edit & Idesign turntable in our kitchen cupboard, but it works equally as well in the bathroom. And the removable dividers are super handy. Rotating Storage Rack £13 at Amazon There's something so chic about this rotating organiser from Amazon and it will work perfectly in bathrooms with gold hardware.

6. Free up space elsewhere

According to Richard, you don’t want to ‘rely on under-sink storage for all your essentials.’ Instead, it’s important to ‘choose multi-functional products that save space. For example, toilet roll holders with an integrated storage caddy for extra toilet rolls or cleaning supplies.’

By relocating bulkier or larger items, which often take up a lot of space under the sink, you’ll free up space to house your most used items, making your bathroom storage work better for you and your day-to-day routine.

What should go under my bathroom sink?

(Image credit: DBS Bathrooms)

Being selective when it comes to what you keep under your bathroom sink will stop it from feeling too cluttered and in turn, make it a more practical and tidy space. You may choose to solely store backups of your everyday products, like shampoo, body wash and toothpaste, along with a few spare toilet rolls and towels. But you can also house your go-to bathroom cleaning products too.

Natalie advises that you ‘use a caddy or pull-out tray to organise bathroom cleaners, sponges, and disinfectant wipes. As this keeps them within easy reach while preventing leaks from damaging other items.’

But when it comes to what shouldn’t be stored under your bathroom sink, you’ll want to avoid putting anything that’s sensitive to humidity, like certain medications, as the area under the sink – and your bathroom more generally – can get rather steamy and become damp. You should ‘decant items like cotton pads, cotton buds or bath salts into stackable, airtight containers to protect them from moisture,’ Brian proposes. The experts also advise against storing nail polish, makeup, perfume and jewellery in your bathroom. Keep these on your bedroom dressing table instead.

If you nail your under-sink organisation the rest of your bathroom will follow.