In need of updating, this charming Edwardian house set amongst a tree lined avenue, stole the owners hearts and was just the new challenge they were looking for. The property hadn’t been touched in years and the original room configurations were not suitable for modern day living. But with high ceilings and grand proportions the potential was clear to see.

A generous, single storey extension was added to the left side of the property to create a large kitchen, dining and living area.

To the rear of the house, a double height extension provided an extra sitting room and more space upstairs to reconfigure the bedrooms into more suitable sizes with en-suites and a large dressing room.

An impressive reception

Originally a formal dining room, it has now been transformed into a generous entrance space. The rug and table at the centre, help to fill what would be an otherwise feel a little over-sized, adding life, a welcoming warmth and character whilst creating an anchor point in the reception area.

The floor to ceiling doors allow light to flood into the living room too.

The kitchen

The generous kitchen island idea allows space at one end for four bar stools, creating a casual, family-friendly spot to dine. The island also acts as a natural divider between the cooking and relaxing areas.

The clear glass pendants help zone the kitchen by forming a further focal point – a thoughtful kitchen lighting idea.

The formal living room

Located in one of the two new extensions, this space sums up a modern look that the owners wanted to achieve whilst still incorporating traditional elements to honour the building’s heritage.

The fresh palette reflects the airy, light space, the chambray sofa and block print cushions add a relaxed contrast to the more formal, studded armchairs.

The entertaining space

Distressed leather armchairs and deep, contemporary sofas nod to a more relaxed reception room, along with the rich tones of the cosy living room colour scheme. Complete with an amazing bar that’s been built into one of the alcoves, it’s ready guest-ready or a cosy spot to relax after dinner.

The main bedroom

The statement, upholstered headboard injects some pattern in place of a bedroom wallpaper idea – with curvy silhouette and bold print bringing the feel of a boutique country getaway into the home.

The headboard and painted woodwork bring colour to the primarily white bedroom idea. The sage tones and lively green link the inside to the leafy exterior.

The en-suite bathroom

The window pane shower panel not only brings a sleek, modern element to the bathroom idea, but echoes the windows throughout the house for a cohesive finish. The statement black walls and woodwork also add some drama to match the black bathroom fittings.

The work space

Going bespoke ensured the small home office area met the family’s needs, but to design a space that didn’t look out of place with the rest of the house. Painted cabinets create a more bespoke, less utilitarian finish and styled shelving soften the area. The large cabinets hide away any of the more practical tech, clutter and paper work.

The bathroom

This is a fine example of when bathroom wallpaper ideas are winning. An unexpected splash of pattern in the bathroom adds some wow factor and a fun element the home.

Set against a classic roll top bath, it’s another example of the classic teamed with the contemporary that works so well throughout the house.