Aldi's £17 health grill is the ultimate affordable must-have for busy family kitchens - I'll definitely be buying one
An electric grill is a staple in my kitchen and a total game-changer for families
Aldi is my go-to store for snapping up affordable kitchenware, and the latest special buy in this week's kitchen drop, the Aldi Health Grill, has certainly piqued my interest.
The health grill might sound fancy, but it's simply an electric grill that can quickly cook anything you can squash between the two plates. Alongside the best air fryer, it is a very useful addition to a family kitchen. I'm speaking from experience as an electric grill has been a staple in my family kitchen for over two decades and I'm looking to buy a new one.
Even if you buy it only to make cheese toasties or posh paninis, trust me when I say it's a game-changer for keeping kids, teenagers and busy adults happy. While most electric grills come in around the £25 to £30 price point, Aldi's Health Grill comes in at an incredible £16.99, so it is a steal I'll be taking advantage off.
It's not just toasties it can cook, the top and bottom non-stick grill plates can quickly cook a perfect steak, sear salmon, crisp up a cauliflower steak and more. Both top and bottom plates heat up so it cooks things quicker than in a pan or under a traditional grill. The angled design also means excess fat and grease are drained into the detachable drip tray.
If you're wondering how high quality an appliance can be at such a low price I can safely say that Aldi always surprises me. While I haven't tested the Aldi health grill, I own the Aldi Standmixer and Aldi milk frother so I have plenty of experience with the Aldi Ambiano appliances. In my experience, they get the job done well for the price point and have lasted as long as any other appliance in my kitchen.
If you are concerned, the health grill also has a three-year warranty.
Alternative grills
However, if you're looking for a top-quality grill I'd recommend spending a bit more money on something like the Ninja Foodi Max Pro Health Grill. It does come in at a heftier £200+ price, but for that, you get 7 different functions alongside the grill, including air frying.
Alternatively, if you don't have the space for an electric grill it's worth considering the Lekue Microwave Grill available at Lakeland which turns your microwave into a grill and toastie maker. Usually priced at £38, it is currently on offer for £19 and has rave reviews.
Numerous five star ratings don't lie, this clever gadget is perfect if you're short on space but want the perks of a grill.
This multi-tasking gadget is a favourite of our Deputy Print Editor, it is alot more than just a grill. It can be used to air fry, bake, roast and reheat.
If you do opt for the Aldi version it lands in stores from the 25th of July. But remember with specialbuys, once it's gone, it's gone.
