Asda is selling a Ninja Air Fryer for £99 in-store - if you can't get in store here's where to shop online

At Ideal Home, we've tried and tested many an air fryer and can easily dub any Ninja air fryer as a top buy and worthy to take the top spots when considering the best air fryer on the market – and shoppers are in luck because the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is up for grabs for only £99 at Asda (opens in new tab), which is £30 cheaper than any other retailer!

This amazing Black Friday air fryer deal is only available in-store so you'll need to move quickly to get your hands on this star pickup.

If you can't get to your nearest Asda store or just aren't feeling particularly up to dealing with the Black Friday hustle and bustle, you can also shop the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK online (but mind you, at a slightly higher price point).

Where can I shop the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK online?

We urge Black Friday shoppers to run, don't walk, to Asda if you've been looking to snag the top-rated Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK for a while now. In our review, we rated Ninja's smallest and cheapest air fryer a glowing 4-and-a-half stars, because despite the appliance being one of the smaller Ninja models, it certainly still packs a punch.

Millie Fender, Head of Reviews at Ideal Home can vouch for the star appliance saying, 'One thing I love about the AF100UK is its ease of use. There are no complicated pre-sets for meat, chips, fish etc, just temperature and timing controls that will give you full control of the kitchen, and prevent the air fryer from looking too cluttered.'

'The circular drawer fits easily into the dishwasher, too, but still has enough space to cook for at least two people. I use mine to reheat quite often, and it's basically replaced my microwave.'

The AF100UK has a 3.8L capacity, the perfect size if you're just cooking for yourself or one other. Employing the smallest footprint of Ninja air fryer models, the AF100UK is the perfect choice for those with small kitchen layouts as it doesn't clutter your worktop.