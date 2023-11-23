This almost-identical version of Geri Halliwell's favourite kettle is less than £30 for Black Friday

Geri Halliwell shared a glimpse of her kitchen on Instagram back in October and we've been dreaming of her gorgeous Breville kettle since. Well, it's good news, as we've hunted down an almost identical version that is currently on sale for Black Friday.

The best kettle is essential within a British household, given how many cuppas we go through daily – and if there's a chance for us to make our many cups of tea and coffee in true Spice Girl fashion, then you can sign us up.

Admittedly, Geri's kettle is from Breville's Impressions Collection, which is quite a bit more expensive. However, Breville has since released a more affordable alternative boasting a similar silhouette, the Curve Kettle – and we've found the cheapest place to buy it for less than £30.

We'll be displaying this in the Hall of Fame as one of this year's best Black Friday deals.

We first caught a glimpse of Geri's kitchen when she took to Instagram a couple of weeks ago to show fans how she makes a cup of ginger tea (a playful nod to her former Spice Girl days, of course).

When the video first surfaced, we were all eyes on Geri's anti-minimalist kitchen worktops and how she embraces a kitchen that actually looks lived in. This means keeping her appliances and everyday essentials on hand and not tucked away like we tend to see in many 'Instagram-perfect' celebrity and influencer homes. In the talk of Geri's kitchen appliances, you already know we just had to highlight her gorgeous kettle.

As we previously mentioned, the specific model Geri is using in the video is the white Breville Impressions Collection Kettle, which you can buy for £89.99 at OnBuy. However, as a more affordable alternative, we did scout the almost identical Breville Curve Kettle as a budget kitchen idea that we're probably more likely to snap up.

Better yet, if you want to go all out with decking out your kitchen worktops, the matching Breville Curve 4-Slice Toaster is also on sale as part of this year's lineup of Black Friday deals – and you can even snag the kettle and toaster duo at a competitive bundle price where you can save even more.

Now, you can make all your ginger teas in true Spice Girl-approved fashion, all winter long.