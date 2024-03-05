Breville's new air fryer has a genius dual-door design – we think is going to be a game-changer

Breville has launched its new Halo Flexi Air Fryer, sporting an innovative flexible cooking space allowing you to indulge in both single and dual-basket cooking – and it might just have what it takes to revolutionise air frying for the better.

At this point, it's safe to say that the best air fryers have undeniably become a must-have for kitchens everywhere. As the hype surrounding the countertop appliance shows no signs of dimming down anytime soon, retailers have gotten even bolder by reimagining the look of the traditional air fryer from its former single and dual-zone air fryer counterparts.

From multi-zone air fryers to French door air fryers, we're seeing it all – and Breville's newest Halo Flexi Air Fryer marries these two game-changing designs seamlessly. Boasting two cooking zones with a removable wall to so effortlessly switch to one large zone and a smart dual-door design, this appliance drop is one to watch.

(Image credit: Breville)

Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer

Available to pre-order on Amazon now, the new Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer features everything new and wonderful that one could look for in an air fryer, bringing versatility and power to the forefront. Needless to say, it's a huge upgrade in both looks and function from the previous Breville Halo Air Fryer we've tested.

Featuring two 5.5L cooking zones with a removable wall to create a generous 11L cooking zone large enough to fit the likes of an entire roast chicken, it is almost comparable to the design of the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer we're always raving about so highly on Ideal Home.

Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer Pre-order now for £229.99 at Amazon The new Halo Flexi Air Fryer takes the guesswork out of mealtimes – with the innovative appliance's flexible cooking space offering 12 different ways to cook. With a powerful heating system of 1800W resulting in temperatures up to 240oC, the air fryer can host up to 3 hours of continuous cooking to cater to the perfect full spread.

Ideal for individual dinners, meal prepping or feeding the whole family, this air fryer's versatility is unlike any other. Equipped with multiple air fryer accessories, including 2 baskets, 2 small mesh trays, 2 small roasting trays, and 1 large roasting tray, you've got full optimisation of your cooking space with endless culinary possibilities.

Although its flexible design can be comparable to other retailers, we think it might actually be a step up from anything we've seen before. From first impressions alone, what sets the Halo Flexi apart from other multi-zone air fryers we've seen on the market is that the two zones can work completely independently, with their own respective doors (like a French door design).

(Image credit: Breville)

This means less heat loss when checking on just one zone of your food, resulting in a smaller chance of committing the common air fryer mistake of letting too much heat escape from the appliance during cooking. If you ask us, it has the potential to be a game-changer in the world of air fryers just from that alone.

Commenting on the launch, Iain Stuart-Crush, Breville's global brand director says, 'There is an increasing demand for products in the UK that are multi-functional and effortlessly timesaving. We've learnt that Brits appreciate appliances that make their day-to-day lives easier by being effective and easy to use, so we've worked to provide a product that can cater to all cooking needs in one place.'

(Image credit: Breville)

The new air fryer includes a sync function, letting you prepare two separate meals in two different ways in each cooking zone and have them finish in unison. This means every meal will be perfectly timed, allowing you to spend more time relaxing or tending to other chores around the house while your food's cooking. Simply pop all your ingredients into the air fryer and watch as everything is cooked to perfection.

However, should you need to use the appliance as one large cooking area (or cook the same food in both zones), a match function will allow you to cook food in both zones at the same time and temperature.

(Image credit: Breville)

The Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer will be available to buy in late March from Currys, John Lewis, and Amazon for £229. Or, you can pre-order it on Amazon now to secure it ahead of time.

Does it have what it takes to rival our favourite multi-zone air fryers? Once we've tested it for ourselves, rest assured you'll be the first to know.