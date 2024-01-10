Experts are calling French door air fryers a 'revolution' in the world of kitchen appliances

French door air fryers are the latest iteration of the appliance of the moment and trust us when we say we think it's a change worth shedding a spotlight on.

The best air fryers have long been our go-to for easy, healthy, and delicious in a time crunch. The must-have appliance started with a standard single-basket design, which has since undergone many an upgrade, from best dual-zone air fryers to more aesthetic changes like a larger variety of colour choices.

And now the next generation of air fryers – multi-zone air fryers – is here in the form of the new French door air fryer design which experts are dubbing a 'great revolution in the world of kitchen appliances'.

What are French door air fryers?

'We're a few years into the air fryer craze now and these appliances still have more to give, as the recent wave of multi-zone air fryers has shown. The next iteration that seems to be making its way over from across the pond is the French door air fryer,' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor.

French door air fryers are exactly what they sound like: air fryers with a French door design, which Molly explains 'follows in the footsteps of the very popular fridge design'.

Similar to air fryer ovens, French door air fryers have double doors that fully open outward for easy access and convenience.

Are French door air fryers worth it?

Assessing whether French door air fryers are worth it will depend on whether or not you need the extra versatility and capacity they provide or if you're just one of those people who always want the newest gadget. Let's explore the pros and cons of this device...

French door air fryers: pros

Convenient access and visual monitoring

Firstly, as Molly noted earlier, French door air fryers follow in the footsteps of the popular fridge design with double doors that open outward.

Dennis Digwa, appliance expert at electrical retailer, RGBDirect explains that this appliance's 'distinctive French door design makes it easy to access the cooking chamber from either side'. He notes that this is a significant improvement over traditional air fryers with pull-out baskets, providing more convenient loading, checking, and unloading of food.

One of the most common air fryer mistakes is constantly opening the basket while cooking. So being able to monitor your food easily can make the world of a difference.

Multi-zone cooking and versatility

Multi-zone cooking is something that's going to be a huge priority for those buying an air fryer – or any kitchen appliance, for that matter. This goes hand in hand with versatility as you can cook completely different foods simultaneously, irrespective of whether they need to be air-fried, baked, roasted, or dehydrated.

In this regard Molly praises French door air fryers for that fact that you can put trays into the air fryer at different levels. Dennis agrees, noting that this air fryer can be especially beneficial for preparing complete meals with varying cooking requirements, subsequently reducing the need for multiple devices in your kitchen appliance layout.

Capacity and space

The design of a French door air fryer often makes for a spacious cooking chamber, which is ideal if you need an air fryer for a family of four or more.

French door air fryers: cons

Size and space requirements

Now, although a French door air fryer's larger capacity is often advantageous, the same may not apply to those with a small kitchen layout. 'The larger and bulkier design of French door air fryers may pose challenges for kitchens with limited counter space,' warns Dennis.

It's important to ensure you have adequate room for small kitchen appliances because air fryers need ventilation and enough clearance to function effectively (and safely, at that).

Noise levels

'Depending on the specific model, French door air fryers may produce more noise than their traditional counterparts due to the additional mechanisms associated with the double-door system,' adds Dennis.

While the same might not apply to all French door air fryers, if you're conscious of soundproofing your kitchen, then this is certainly something to consider.

Price

Of course, last (but unfortunately, not least), French door air fryers tend to be on the higher end of the price spectrum for air fryers. It's likely that due to its more complex design, finding this design of air fryer for under £100 will pose a challenge more than anything.

There's certainly a lot to debate on whether French door air fryers are worth it. They can be a great family-friendly appliance for cooking and make for the ideal choice for those who enjoy preparing diverse meals in one go.

As for the potential to revolutionise the air fryer world, Dennis explains that French door models have introduced a 'novel and practical element to the market'.

That being said, Dennis says that if French door air fryers can consistently deliver on their promise of convenience and efficient cooking, they have the potential to become a staple in today's kitchens, 'setting a new standard for air fryer appliances'.

Molly is looking forward to giving this version of the air fryers a whirl. 'We haven't tried out one of these air fryers yet,' she explains, 'but we're definitely keen to do so after seeing how versatile they look.'

So, you heard it here first. Watch this space.