Deliciously Ella reveals her go-to saucepan set – and it’s one of our favourite affordable brands
It's not what we would have expected
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past ten years or so, you would have heard about Deliciously Ella, aka plant-based food writer, businesswoman and influencer Ella Mills. Recently, she shared her go-to range of ProCook saucepans she uses for testing, cooking and developing recipes when revealing her beautiful green kitchen.
Her choice was somewhat surprising for an influencer like her, we’re used to seeing a plethora of Always Pans (which Ella cooks with too, to be fair) and Le Creuset when it comes to celebrity chefs and foodies. But we were pleased to see her using one of our favourite affordable brands. We highly rate ProCook's high-quality, but affordable pans and have previously included them in our list of best saucepan sets.
A post shared by Deliciously Ella
A photo posted by deliciouslyella on
Deliciously Ella’s stainless steel ProCook saucepans
We love being nosey about what the best in the business cook with so that we too can use these clearly high-quality tools to whip up amazing food and get in on the action.
We appreciate Ella’s practical and stylish choice of material for pans, opting for stainless steel over ceramic, nonstick or cast iron. Stainless steel is the practical kitchen trend winning over the whole cooking and kitchen decor community starting with the Beckhams’ stainless steel kitchen and professional kitchen-centric TV shows like The Bear.
From what we've seen on Deliciously Ella's Instagram, this is the range of ProCook stainless steel cookware that she uses.
The ProCook Elite range is the most high-end of the brand's collection. We love the sleek, oven-proof design with the seamless 3-milimetre tri-ply construction which provides perfect heat distribution.
And apparently, stainless steel is currently where it’s at as Deliciously Ella went for a ProCook saucepan set made from the material and even Our Place recently gave its Always Pan a stainless steel and titanium makeover. Our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary is on board, too.
'I recently made the switch over to using stainless steel pans and I'm so glad I did. I have the Stellar Eclipse 3 Piece Set, and the stainless steel material has made such a difference to the way I cook. It's much easier to cook pasta and rice especially in these pans, which are also super easy to get clean again. I haven't tried the ProCook stainless steel range myself but seeing as they are one of our favourite affordable brands, I'd imagine that they are the perfect option if you're looking to spend less,’ she says.
So if you, too, are thinking about making the switch to stainless steel pots and pans, we encourage you to do so. And if you want that Deliciously Ella look, then these are our favourite stainless steel cookware sets from ProCook to shop now. You won’t regret it!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Cats pooping in your garden? The ‘scaredy cat’ plant could be the answer to all of your problems
Keep cats out of your garden for less than £1.50 per plant
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to clean a hot tub filter to keep it in great working order with this expert advice
Feature Wondering how to clean a hot tub filter? Get sparkling, clear water in your hot tub with this expert advice
By Olivia Bevan
-
This is when to prune your weigela plant so it bears even more flowers next year
Expert highlight the best time to prune weigela to avoid poor flowering
By Sara Hesikova