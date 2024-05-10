Deliciously Ella reveals her go-to saucepan set – and it’s one of our favourite affordable brands

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past ten years or so, you would have heard about Deliciously Ella, aka plant-based food writer, businesswoman and influencer Ella Mills. Recently, she shared her go-to range of ProCook saucepans she uses for testing, cooking and developing recipes when revealing her beautiful green kitchen.

Her choice was somewhat surprising for an influencer like her, we’re used to seeing a plethora of Always Pans (which Ella cooks with too, to be fair) and Le Creuset when it comes to celebrity chefs and foodies. But we were pleased to see her using one of our favourite affordable brands. We highly rate ProCook's high-quality, but affordable pans and have previously included them in our list of best saucepan sets.

Deliciously Ella’s stainless steel ProCook saucepans

We love being nosey about what the best in the business cook with so that we too can use these clearly high-quality tools to whip up amazing food and get in on the action.

We appreciate Ella’s practical and stylish choice of material for pans, opting for stainless steel over ceramic, nonstick or cast iron. Stainless steel is the practical kitchen trend winning over the whole cooking and kitchen decor community starting with the Beckhams’ stainless steel kitchen and professional kitchen-centric TV shows like The Bear.

ProCook Professional Stainless Steel Cookware Set £144 at ProCook Ltd £224 at ProCook Ltd Check Amazon From what we've seen on Deliciously Ella's Instagram, this is the range of ProCook stainless steel cookware that she uses. ProCook Elite Tri-Ply Saucepan Set £199 at ProCook The ProCook Elite range is the most high-end of the brand's collection. We love the sleek, oven-proof design with the seamless 3-milimetre tri-ply construction which provides perfect heat distribution. ProCook Gourmet Stainless Steel Cookware Set £129 at ProCook If you're looking for stainless steel pots on a budget, the Gourmet range from ProCook is the most affordable from the brand. But to be honest, we do prefer the matching stainless steel handles of the Elite and Professional lines over this one.

And apparently, stainless steel is currently where it’s at as Deliciously Ella went for a ProCook saucepan set made from the material and even Our Place recently gave its Always Pan a stainless steel and titanium makeover. Our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary is on board, too.

'I recently made the switch over to using stainless steel pans and I'm so glad I did. I have the Stellar Eclipse 3 Piece Set, and the stainless steel material has made such a difference to the way I cook. It's much easier to cook pasta and rice especially in these pans, which are also super easy to get clean again. I haven't tried the ProCook stainless steel range myself but seeing as they are one of our favourite affordable brands, I'd imagine that they are the perfect option if you're looking to spend less,’ she says.

So if you, too, are thinking about making the switch to stainless steel pots and pans, we encourage you to do so. And if you want that Deliciously Ella look, then these are our favourite stainless steel cookware sets from ProCook to shop now. You won’t regret it!