Are two-toned kitchen cabinets still in style? How to reinvigorate this popular design to guarantee timeless appeal

Two-toned cabinets have been a hugely popular trend in kitchen design for several years. The on-going success of this trend is largely down to its versatility – it’s a look that can work well on any style of kitchen, from ultra-contemporary to simple Shaker and beyond. We’ve yet to meet a kitchen that isn’t enhanced by two-toned kitchen cabinet ideas.

However, when a kitchen trend has been this popular for so long, it does beg the question: are two-toned cabinets still in style? Or is it a trend that’s finally on the cusp of becoming old-fashioned? As one of the simplest yet most effective kitchen cabinet ideas to add depth, character and visual interest to the kitchen, it’s hard to imagine anyone falling out of love with the two-toned look. But a kitchen is a big investment so it’s important that your design choices will have at least 10 years’ staying power in the style charts.

We investigate the current fashion status of two-toned cabinets. Are they timeless enough to remain top of the trend leaderboard, or are there any signs that two-tone cabinets are beginning to feel boring or dated? We’ll also look at how you can reinvigorate this trend to secure its longevity and discover the many ways to maximise the full benefits of two-tone cabinets in your next project.

What are two-toned cabinets?

(Image credit: Bakehouse Kitchens)

The two-toned approach to cabinetry—where two different colours or finishes are used, often to highlight a central feature—has become a hallmark of both modern and transitional kitchen designs. The colours can be two tones of the same shade, for a soft, harmonious look, or two completely different shades that complement each other or deliberately clash. The main point of this popular kitchen design ploy is to break away from monotone monotony.

‘Two-toned kitchens bring fantastic visual interest as well as the opportunity to be creative and bold with colours and materials. Two-toned cabinets can also be used to effectively zone areas of the kitchen and add the illusion of space,’ enthuses Alan Ramm, Creative Director and Founder of Bakehouse Kitchens . ‘Using more than one shade can result in striking statement spaces, with depth and intrigue.’

Alan Ramm Social Links Navigation Creative Director and Founder of Bakehouse Kitchens Founded by Alan in 2008, Bakehouse Kitchens is a bespoke kitchen design studio renowned for its innovative and stylish interiors. With a passion for craftsmanship and a keen eye for detail, Alan and his Lincolnshire-based team have built a reputation for creating kitchens that seamlessly blend functionality with timeless aesthetics.

Are they still trending for 2025?

Before we get into the finer points of pulling off a two-tone kitchen, it’s probably wise to find out if they are indeed still trending for 2025. Alan Ramm has good news. ‘In short, yes, we expect two-toned kitchens to stay on trend in 2025,’ he confirms.

‘The trend is also likely to develop and evolve, so rather than simply being dual tone, we expect to see dual texture, too. For example, adding reeding to kitchen islands or cabinetry or other textural differences to certain areas of the kitchen.’ Exciting times ahead!

(Image credit: Future PLC)

How can you make two-toned cabinets look on trend in 2025?

One way to give the two-toned look a fresh lease of life is to introduce a trending material – and for 2025 it’s all about natural timber. Luckily, two-tone cabinets are not just about painted colours, so you can absolutely use wood as one of your two colour options.

‘The beauty of raw wood in a two-tone kitchen lies in its natural charm and character. For a bold look with a cosy atmosphere, try pairing natural timber cabinets with painted cabinets in a very deep green,’ says Fred Horlock, Design Director at Neptune . ‘For a subtler approach, opt for cabinets painted in warm neutrals and pale oak – the former will accentuate the warmth of the wood.’

Updating your hardware to a trending finish is another great way to ensure two-toned cabinets stay on-trend in 2025 – fashion-forward designers are anticipating the return of cool metallics like brushed nickel and chrome.

Fred Horlock Social Links Navigation Design Director at Neptune An industrial design and technology graduate with a background in interior design, Fred brings a wealth of experience and a passion for timeless, functional design to his role. Now in his 11thyear at Neptune, Fred oversees the creation of company’s iconic furniture and interiors collections, blending traditional techniques with modern innovation.

What colours work well in a two-tone kitchen?

There are lots of different ways to approach colour selection in a two-tone kitchen. A good starting point is to decide whether you want colours that are similar or contrasting. If you are aiming for a sophisticated, subtle kitchen colour scheme, opt for a tone-on-tone approach, whereby you pick a lighter and darker shade of the same colour. Neutrals like warm whites and greige respond well to a tonal treatment, as do pastel shades, like blue and green.

(Image credit: Neptune)

For a strong colour hit, go for two colours in starkly contrasting tones. ‘Consider applying a darker colour to the base cabinets like Ink, a very deep navy, and a lighter shade to the upper units such as Salt, a creamy off-white, or introduce a contrasting colour like Olive for the island to create a feature,’ suggests Fred Horlock.

Then there are complementary colours, which are pairs of colours that sit directly opposite one another on the colour wheel and are often combined to invigorate a design without disrupting the balance. Examples that can sit nicely in a kitchen setting include olive green paired with dusky brick red for an earthy, inviting aesthetic, or deep eggplant mixed with warm ochre. Complementary colours can be a bit much in rich, saturated shades; but in more muted, softer tones they will appear naturally stylish.

‘One common mistake is choosing two colours that clash or don't harmonise with the rest of the kitchen’s palette,’ adds Fred. ‘For instance, selecting hues that are too bold or unrelated can create a negative feel rather than a balanced contrast. To avoid this, I always recommend selecting complementary tones or shades within the same colour family.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What is the rule of two-toned cabinets?

There are no set rules for two-toned cabinets but often designers are asked to help with choosing which cabinets to paint in which tone – essentially working out the colour split. For many kitchens, a 60/40 split is recommended for a balanced look. ‘For example, a key feature like an island or kitchen dresser is the 40%, and the 60% is the rest of the kitchen cabinetry,’ explains Stacey Cobley, Senior Designer at Harvey Jones . ‘This looks really impactful when using a dark rich tone for a kitchen island that contrasts with the lighter shade of that colour for the rest of the cabinetry.’

Stacey Cobley Social Links Navigation Senior designer at Harvey Jones Stacey has more than a decade of experience in the interiors industry, latterly designing kitchens that blend timeless elegance with modern functionality. Renowned for her innovative designs and meticulous attention to detail, she creates spaces tailored to her clients' lifestyles, seamlessly balancing practicality with beauty.

If you are considering a 50/50 split, it tends to work better if you make that split vertical – for example, all the base units will be in one shade, and the top cupboards or any furniture about waist level will be in another. Typically, the top cupboards would be in the paler tone to avoid overpowering and unbalancing the space. ‘Although a 50/50 split is possible, it can tend to make a room feel more divided and less blended,’ warns Stacey.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Do two-toned cabinets make a kitchen look smaller?

Two-toned cabinets don’t inherently make a kitchen look smaller, often the opposite is true. When done thoughtfully, they can make the space feel bigger than reality. ‘In smaller kitchens, lighter top cupboards can make the space feel more open, while darker base units will help ground the room. Lighter colours on the walls will draw the eye up, creating the illusion of more space,’ explains Stacey.

Choosing strong contrasting colours is an effective way to create visual interest and depth, preventing a small kitchen from feeling flat or one-dimensional. Again, this can make the space feel more expansive. ‘When we design kitchens, the main trick we use for creating an illusion of more space is clever kitchen storage ideas . This can be things like open shelving, or hidden appliances which also provide more opportunity for colour and character,’ says Stacey.

What style kitchens look good with two-toned cabinets?

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

Two-toned cabinets are suited to a wide variety of kitchen styles, offering versatility and depth to the space. They suit modern kitchens with bold contrasts like black and white, transitional kitchens with muted tones like green and grey, and farmhouse kitchens with warm whites paired with natural wood.

The key is selecting colours and finishes that complement your chosen style’s character – and the colour choices throughout your home. For example, in a period home with classic cabinets, you might like to choose heritage colours that maintain a traditional vibe.

‘Two-toned cabinets generally work really well for all styles, but especially so for Shaker kitchens which can be modernised with rich colour pairings. We’re also seeing more modern, handless designs being used for impactful colour choices that run on seamlessly,’ says Stacey from Harvey Jones. ‘I would also consider adding more natural elements to the space too like an oak island or fluted glass to break up the colour and add more interest.’

With endless combinations to explore, two-toned cabinets offer a stylish way to refresh your kitchen—why not double-down on colour and create a kitchen that’s uniquely yours?