This KitchenAid Stand Mixer is the trending colour of the season - this autumnal shade will look perfect in any kitchen

A KitchenAid stand mixer is the ultimate kitchen wish-list appliance. It's a splurge, but it's also an investment that will last a lifetime, offering you years of perfectly fluffed-up bakes. With it being such a big purchase, the question on everyone's lips is what colour of one of the best stand mixers should you go for?

You might already have a colour in mind to suit your kitchen scheme, but if you're undecided then we have a new favourite shade to throw into the mix: Beetroot.

According to colour experts, burgundy is the trending colour of autumn/winter 2024, so what better way to adopt the trend than with a glistening new KitchenAid stand mixer? Burgundy often pops up in the festive season but this year it's bigger than ever and we're seeing it used throughout interiors on a much bigger scale. It looks stunning across kitchen cabinetry and ultra-cosy in a living room but if you're looking for a smaller way to incorporate the shade then a small appliance is the way to go.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.8L Beetroot £499 at Amazon Although it's an on-trend colour, burgundy is a classic shade that we don't anticipate going anywhere. Perfect for both traditional kitchens and modern schemes, this will be a homely and chic addition to your cooking space.

Why burgundy is trending now

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Burgundy kitchen colour schemes are having a big moment. The shade is warm and homely (which is perfect for the heart of your home) but also has the right amount of 'fun' associated with it. In short, it gives you a playful colour scheme that isn't too far from more classic tones.

'This burgundy shade is trending because people are becoming more and more colour confident, so we are seeing this move towards the richer tones of purple, like Purple 03 - a grown-up purple with a bit of attitude. What’s so appealing about Purple 03 is it's a really warm, cosy colour and works wonderfully when used to drench a room or even as an accent colour to add contrast,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK, adds, 'Burgundy is the shade of the moment across all areas of life and we’re seeing it become a firm favourite in the kitchen. Burgundy creates a serene, sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for cooking and hosting in the kitchen. Consider colour drenching your walls and cabinet with burgundy, or if you’d prefer to incorporate it more gradually, explore the range of burgundy utensils and cooking accessories which are available to shop directly via Pins on our platform.'

Why do you need a KitchenAid Mixer?

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid mixers are more of an investment purchase, but they're totally worth it. As the official mixer in the Great British Bake Off, if you're into baking (or just want your kitchen to look as pretty as possible), they're the small appliance you'll want to get your hands on.

With a four-star review from Ideal Home, they're useful for so much more than just baking. Pasta attachments, vegetable shredder attachments and many more make the stand mixer a really versatile kitchen appliance. You won't need to worry about it taking up too much worktop space when you can use it for so many different cooking tasks.

While it won't be a difficult decision to invest in a KitchenAid stand mixer, if burgundy isn't your style then it might be hard to choose your favourite shade.

'Choosing the perfect KitchenAid stand mixer colour is a chance to reflect your style while complementing your kitchen design. From classic neutrals to bold statements, aligning your mixer with your cabinets, worktops, and overall aesthetic, creates a cohesive and inviting space,' explains Anthony Gomand – KitchenAid marketing and sales manager UK.



'For a minimalist look, subtle hues like Pebbled Palm, Cast Iron Black, or Juniper blend seamlessly into modern, streamlined kitchens. Neutral options such as Almond Cream or Medallion Silver offer timeless versatility that pairs well with most interiors.'



Not your thing? Anthony adds, 'If you favour a bold statement, KitchenAid’s palette is full of showstopping options. Vibrant shades like Honey, Beetroot, and the iconic Empire Red add energy and become conversation starters in eclectic or contemporary spaces.'

Does KitchenAid have a Black Friday sale?

Although Black Friday isn't technically for another week, KitchenAid Black Friday deals have officially commenced.

KitchenAid has 25% off a range of stand mixers (and across their entire site) which can save you £100 on the Artisan Mixer. If you already own a stand mixer, you can save money on a new stainless steel bowl or treat yourself to some fun new attachments ready to use over the festive period.

A KitchenAid mixer makes the perfect gift too, so now is the ideal time to buy ahead of Christmas.

We expect to see KitchenAid deals across other retailers too - Amazon currently has the Classic Stand Mixer at 40%, making it £299. It might go down further but don't wait around if this is top of your wishlist this year.

Are you team burgundy or committed to a different KitchenAid shade?