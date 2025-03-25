The 6 best cabinet styles for small kitchens – the stylish options that will create the illusion of a bigger space

When you’re dealing with any compact culinary space, every decision is critical. Seeking out smart storage solutions and plotting the most efficient layout are two practical ways you can maximise the available space. But creating the illusion of spaciousness with the best cabinet styles for small kitchens is just as important.

The design style of kitchen cabinets is often overlooked in small spaces, but they can have a big impact on the sense of spaciousness. But get your cabinetry design right and you’ll have the foundations for small kitchen ideas that punch well above their weight.

Get it wrong, and your space can quickly feel oppressive and cramped. This feature explores our top five cabinet styles with space-boosting credentials that have all been proven to work wonders in the smallest of kitchens.

There are numerous cabinetry design tricks to make a small kitchen look bigger . For example, integrating handleless cabinets and glossy surfaces, will all contribute to a brighter, more spacious cooking environment. Here are the other kitchen cabinet ideas to have on your radar to create the impression of more space in a tiny kitchen.

1. Shaker style cabinets

(Image credit: The London Kitchen Company/Chris Snook)

Starting with the most popular cabinet style of all time, Shaker cabinets are renowned for their timeless appeal and clean, understated lines. ‘Shaker is a great option for smaller kitchens as it’s a very self-contained style. It’s traditional, yet simple and doesn’t require space to breathe, in the way more ornate kitchen designs do,’ says Sebastian Aronowitz, founder of The London Kitchen Company .

When considering Shaker specifically for a small kitchen, Sebastian recommends going for flat drawer fronts, rather than Shaker framed drawers. ‘If you go for Shaker doors and drawers, the proportions can get awkward,’ he explains. ‘Cutlery drawers, as well as some narrow pullout cabinet fronts, usually require flat fronts by default. Rather than mixing styles inconsistently, it’s more elegant to use flat front intentionally across all drawers. By grouping these together visually, it also creates visual clarity and a calm rhythm within the design.’

When it comes to colour, lighter shades in a smaller space can make it appear more spacious, but equally, experimenting with brighter or darker colours can create a really bold room,’ says Sebastian. ‘Opting for a hand-painted finish looks especially beautiful on a Shaker kitchen as it complements the natural wood,’ he adds.

Sebastian Aronowitz Social Links Navigation Founder of The London Kitchen Company Sebastian founded The London Kitchen Company in 2008, following a career in cabinet making and a childhood love of tinkering. Inspired by theatre set building, and time in France and Spain, he designs bespoke kitchens that blend functionality with creativity, uniquely focusing on clients’ lifestyles and challenges.

2. Beadboard style cabinets

(Image credit: The London Kitchen Company/Chris Snook)

Beadboard style cabinets are an excellent choice for small kitchens due to their ability to create the illusion of space and add texture without overwhelming the room. The vertical lines of beadboard draw the eye upward, making the ceiling feel higher and more expansive.

‘Beadboard fronts work well in small kitchens because the added touch of detail, on what is otherwise essentially a flat door, gives the cabinet fronts their own inherent design. In contrast, flat minimalistic doors often rely on scale to look impressive,’ agrees Sebastian Aronowitz. ‘By lining the beads up – whether vertically or, for a very different look, horizontally – they can create a pattern within a small area much more easily.

While they can work in contemporary homes, beadboard style cabinets are more often associated with coastal and cottage kitchens, where this classic, timeless style lends warmth, character and charm.

3. Flat fronted cabinets

(Image credit: Pluck)

Flat fronted cabinets present a sleek, modern option that is particularly well-suited to streamline, minimalist kitchen designs. Also known as slab or plain doors, they have a completely smooth surfaces without any kind of framework, decor or moulded detailing.

In a small kitchen, the quiet simplicity of flat fronted cabinets can prove the best way to boost the sense of space. ‘Flat-fronted cupboards should contribute to your small kitchen design rather than dictate it. Their clean lines can help reduce visual clutter, while their flatness translates into ease of cleaning,’ says Leila Touwen, co-founder of Pluck . ‘If space is really tight, a handleless design can improve the ergonomics and flow, too.’

While they are an obvious go-to in contemporary settings, Leila is also a firm advocate of choosing flat-fronted cabinets in more maximalist homes. ‘Flat fronted doors can be used anywhere you need to balance out the design busyness of, for example, vintage furniture, patterns and textiles, resulting in a cosy small kitchen that’s not too chaotic.

Leila Touwen Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Pluck Transitioning from a career as a BBC broadcast journalist, Leila co-founded Pluck in 2016 with her husband, Lloyd, and business partner George Glasier. The brand’s kitchens are designed and made in Britain and feature a modern, pared back style that celebrates natural woods, sustainable materials and colour.

4. Open shelving options

(Image credit: Pluck)

Open shelving cabinet styles have become a popular way to achieve visual openness in small kitchens. By eliminating the bulky doors associated with traditional cabinets, cabinets with open shelving create a lighter and more relaxed environment.

‘In small kitchens, it’s important to avoid that sense of cupboard claustrophobia, whereby you feel like the storage is closing in on you, and open shelves work really well to mitigate this,’ explains Leila Touwen.

‘The practical depth of open shelving depends on its location; shelves integrated into a run of base cupboards, island or a peninsula can accommodate greater depths than those mounted on a wall.’ Standard base cabinet shelving typically has a depth of 61cm, providing ample storage space, while wall-mounted shelves are often shallower, around 25cm to 30cm, to prevent overshadowing the workspace below.

This cabinet style is not good for anyone with secret hoarder tendencies or those who get a twitchy eye at the first sight of clutter. Yes, you should keep open shelves neat and tidy, especially in small spaces, but the majority of what you put on them will need to have a practical use. Small kitchens just don’t allow the luxury of styling open shelving with purely decorative items.

‘Before including open shelving cabinets in your design, plan exactly what will go on them, versus what must absolutely go behind closed doors,’ recommends Leila. ‘And don’t forget there will be extra cleaning. Are you prepared to keep those shelves looking fresh and appealing?’

5. Fluted and ribbed cabinet styles

(Image credit: Habitat)

Fluted and ribbed doors are an eye-catching way to elevate the overall design of a small kitchen. To be clear, we’re suggesting you go for one or the other, not both in the same space! Fluted doors have a softer, more sculptural groove, while ribbed grooves are crisper and more contemporary.

‘Fluted and ribbed cabinet doors are a brilliant choice for small spaces, as their vertical detailing adds a subtle texture and visual interest without overwhelming the room. The linear design also creates a sense of height, helping to make the space feel taller and more open,’ enthuses Josie Medved, design manager at Symphony Group .

When combined with light or neutral finishes, fluted and ribbed cabinets help maintain an airy ambience while adding a layer of interest. If you need to keep the texture under control, consider using them as feature doors – perhaps on an island or tall cabinets – and stick to flat-fronted doors elsewhere. The narrow grooves can trap dust and dirt, meaning a regular cleaning routine is required to keep these cabinets looking good.

Josie Medved Social Links Navigation Design Manager at Symphony Group Having worked with the Symphony Group for more than 25 years, Josie has played a pivotal role in helping the company go from strength-to-strength. Valued for her exceptional kitchen design skills, Josie’s organisational prowess and positive, approachable personality makes her a popular Design Manager.

6. Glass-front cabinets

(Image credit: Future)

Glass-front or glazed cabinet ideas neatly blend practicality and style. Similar to open shelved cabinets, they offer plenty of opportunities to add colour and character, with the added advantage of reduced dusting time. Glass doors can create an impressive perception of depth in a small kitchen, making walls appear further apart and the entire kitchen footprint look more expansive.

‘Glass-front cabinets create the illusion of more space by allowing light to pass through, making a small kitchen feel brighter and more open,’ says Bally Aulak, kitchen design consultant at Wickes . ‘They also break up the heaviness of solid cabinetry, adding depth and visual interest.’ For those worried about clutter, frosted or reeded glass options - like those available in Wickes kitchen cabinet doors - offer a stylish way to maintain the open feel while keeping contents slightly hidden.

From a cleaning perspective, glass-front cabinets can require a little more attention; any fingerprints, smudges and streaks will need to be dealt with quickly to avoid a look that’s more shabby than chic.

Bally Aulak Social Links Navigation Kitchen design consultant at Wickes Bally Aulak has been a trusted member of the Wickes kitchen team for 14 years. As a Design Consultant, Bally works closely with homeowners, providing expert guidance on layout, style choices and practical solutions to create kitchens that are functional, beautiful and won’t break the bank.

What is the worst cabinet style for a small kitchen?

When considering the best cabinet styles for small kitchens, it can really help to identify the pitfalls of certain styles so you can avoid them like the plague. According to Bally at Wickes, overly ornate cabinets with heavy detailing is the worst cabinet style for a small kitchen because they can make it feel cluttered and closed in. ‘Raised panel doors, intricate mouldings, and dark finishes can all add visual weight, making a small space appear even smaller,’ explains Bally.

These types of cabinets tend to dominate your visual field, drawing attention away from the overall dimensions, in a bad way, and creating a sense of enclosure, not openness. ‘Instead, opting for sleek, simple styles like the Tiverton Bone Kitchen or Ohio Stone Kitchen Units helps reflect light and create a more open atmosphere. Bridging units, open shelf units, and shelving are also great options in smaller kitchens allowing for the additional storage and keeping the feel light and airy.’

While the right cabinet style won’t physically enlarge your kitchen, paired with the best wall colours for a small kitchen it can significantly enhance its ambience, making the space more inviting and enjoyable. Each one of these six cabinet styles are well suited to small spaces – don’t be afraid to take a mix-and-match approach and make yours truly special.