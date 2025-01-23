Binky Felstead's blue family kitchen is a stunning example of how repainting cabinetry can transform a space - here's how to get the look

Let's face it, kitchen renovations are costly, and they can throw your life into turmoil. So, we're all for finding affordable and faster solutions to a complete kitchen overhaul, and ex-Made in Chelsea star, Binky Felstead, has just demonstrated the ultimate option with her painted kitchen transformation.

If you choose wisely, a kitchen is designed to last a lifetime (or at least a few decades), so you shouldn't need to undertake a kitchen reno more than once or twice in your life. But if you move into a new home the kitchen is unlikely to be to your taste, this is the problem Binky faced.

Before you set your sights on ripping out cabinetry and pulling up floorboards, take a breath and consider if any painted kitchen ideas might work. Regardless of whether you have a Shaker kitchen or a more modern kitchen idea, if the cupboards are in good condition, you can update them with a lick of paint to suit your style.

We can't get enough of Binky's sky-blue family kitchen, and it's a lesson in working with what you've got.

Binky Felstead's painted blue kitchen

As shown in the final slide of her Instagram post, Binky's kitchen 'before' was perfectly good, great even, but lacking in character. Shaker cabinetry in a palatable cream shade flanks the stainless steel range cooker, while a long peninsula separates the cooking area from the connected living spaces.

However, in a new family home, it's natural to be eager to make the space your own and inject your own personality into a design. Shaker cabinetry in particular is often made from solid wood, making it a huge shame to rip out and start over. Binky decided to reimagine the space with new details, instead.

Learning how to paint kitchen cabinets might seem like a daunting task, but with the right prep and some time set aside, you can easily bring your dream design to life. You'll need to clean the surfaces, protect walls and floors, remove the handles and of course paint, but doing it yourself will be significantly more affordable than hiring professionals.

Then, all that's left to do is choose the colour. It's not an easy decision, but looking at the latest kitchen trends and kitchen colour schemes for inspiration will aid the task. Sky blue has been a popular shade in 2024 and continues to be in 2025, particularly paired with burgundy and terracotta.

'Binky's kitchen colour palette combines lovely dusky sky blue cabinets with burnt orange and terracotta tiles and warming wood tones to create a space that feels inviting, earthy and cosy. The speckled marble countertops draw out the red tones in the tiles whilst the blue cabinets are a lovely nod to the skylight above, resulting in a kitchen that is both visually cohesive and calming,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

It's not just the colour that Binky updated. Switching out kitchen cabinet handles, adding a tiled splashback and updating tech, such as a boiling water tap, have all helped to make Binky's kitchen perfect for her family.

'Binky’s kitchen strikes the perfect balance between modern elegance and rustic charm. The muted blue cabinetry adds a calming pop of colour, while the warm terracotta tiles provide a cosy, earth feel,' explains Tom Revill, creative director of Plank Hardware.

'To replicate her look, start by upcycling existing furniture or cabinets with fresh paint and swapping out hardware for classic brass fixtures. Adding natural textures like wooden open shelves or vintage-inspired lighting enhances the character of the space. It’s all about layering warm tones and timeless details to create a kitchen that feels cosy and inviting.'

'In Binky’s case, she’s opted for traditional cup pulls in antique brass, reminiscent of the farmhouse kitchen trend that soared last year. If you’re dealing with dated gloss-finished cabinets, consider adding MDF panelling to create classic Shaker-style doors,' adds Tom. 'There are some really great bobbin and bamboo style mouldings available on the market to give old doors some character – prime, paint and finish with warm aged or antique brass hardware for a timeless, high-end look that stands the test of trends.'

Now for the fun part. Adding in decorative touches will take your kitchen to the next level. Rustic touches, such as wooden chopping boards and handmade pottery on open shelving will make a family kitchen feel warm and lived-in.

