The curved kitchen cabinets in Bridget Jones' eclectic kitchen are going to be a big trend for 2025 — how to get the look

When Bridget Jones' Borough Market flat first hit our screens in the early 2000s, it's safe to say we were enamoured. What could be better than her eclectic single-woman flat? An equally colourful Victorian terraced house in Hampstead, of course.

While the film shows the entirety of the cluttered yet stylish home, the kitchen is the real star of the show. It's the background to some of the most important scenes in the movie and is often seen functioning as the spot where Bridget and her children come together for meals, homework and the all-important kitchen disco.

We know and love Bridget Jones for her slightly chaotic, messy home and life and her kitchen certainly reflects that. It's a melting pot of colour and pattern set against homely wooden cabinetry and a central dining table. There's so much going on that it's hard to know where to start, but the curved kitchen cabinets immediately caught our eye.

Curves have been a huge kitchen trend for 2025, adding a softer touch to cabinetry that typically involves harsh lines, so we were thrilled to see her kitchen adopting this look. Although it's a more current style, this classic kitchen proves that it's a trend that will stick around.

Curved kitchen cabinet trend

One of the biggest kitchen trends we have noticed appearing as we get further into 2025 is an emphasis on soft, lived-in looks that aren't too perfect. We've been waving goodbye to super contemporary spaces with lots of harsh lines for a while now, and in it's place, we've seen ergonomic curved edges and natural materials take centre stage.

This is likely because our kitchens are so much more than somewhere to cook in. As seen in the new Bridget Jones movie, Mad About the Boy, it's where Bridget, her young children and friends all gather for a whole mountain of difference reasons.

The curved shaker cabinets in the far corner of the kitchen adds to the warm and cosy feel of the space (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

'Curved kitchen cabinets have become a design trend that's not just about aesthetics, but also about improving the flow and functionality of the space,' explains Tamara Heller, Schmidt UK marketing operations manager.

'The softer, more fluid lines create a sense of warmth and elegance, making kitchens feel more inviting and cohesive with the rest of the home. Plus, they make a practical choice, particularly in smaller spaces, by optimising storage and providing easier access to hard-to-reach corners.'

Curved kitchen cabinets can come in a range of different formats, but we love the in-frame look from the Bridget Jones set. It offers a fresh take on Shaker kitchen doors with feature a rectangular inner frame, instead adding a half-moon shape which creates a more design-led look.

Combined with the wooden doors, it takes a classic look and gives it an on-trend touch without overdoing it.

This Schmidt kitchen shows how you use curved cabinets in different formats. (Image credit: Schmidt)

However, Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport, argues 'Curved in-frames such as those seen in Bridget’s kitchen are gaining popularity on social media but it isn’t a trend we’ve seen come through on bespoke, higher end kitchens…for the moment!'

'We know that curves are dominating interior spaces right now, and while we tend to see curves brought into the kitchen through the shape of kitchen islands, this is certainly one way to do it.'

There are many ways to bring curves into a kitchen, and the cabinets shown in the Bridget Jones set are one way that involves an MDF overlay. You could DIY this yourself as a budget kitchen update or opt for a curved kitchen island as a larger, but arguably subtler, feature.

Either way, it reflects an overall trend for softer lines and ergonomic design in a kitchen - we can't get enough.

Recreate Bridget Jones kitchen

Are you tempted to try out curved kitchen cabinets or do you think it's a flash in the pan trend to steer clear of?