Model David Gandy's kitchen is a lesson in giving a family-friendly space a style upgrade - 'It was like getting a suit made - I knew what I wanted'

We've likely all dreamed of sharing a coffee with David Gandy over a luxurious kitchen island, but while that might be tricky to make a reality, we can certainly still lust over his statement veined marble and Shaker cabinets.

The face of men's grooming, it's no surprise that David Gandy's home is equal parts polished, but when it came to designing a kitchen with his partner Steph, a healthy dose of compromise was required to create a stunning space fit for family living. Creating your dream kitchen is never an easy task, but when you're navigating two contrasting decor styles it can be even trickier to strike the right balance.

With luxe marble surfaces, tasteful gold hardware and intricately detailed framed cabinet doors, David, with the help of Bakehouse Kitchens, has created a space that stands up to the challenges of everyday family life while also maintaining a chic and premium allure.

(Image credit: Simon Archer)

'It was important to us that the renovation paid tribute to the beautiful origins of this Georgian property and with the kitchen being the main part of our house, we were keen to strike a balance between the symmetry of the architecture and being sensitive to the time period while creating a space that works for us,' explains David Gandy.

Working with the style of your property and available space will mean that your kitchen not only reflects the outside of your home but becomes a useful hub for the whole family to gather in.

'The whole kitchen was properly bespoke. It was like getting a suit made – I knew what I wanted, but then the expert took over and told me what I needed and made it happen' David adds.

Bespoke doesn't have to mean premium either - there are so many ways to create a kitchen that fits your specific home and needs, whether that be through clever kitchen storage ideas or on-trend cabinet doors that revamp more affordable units. We've broken down David Gandy's own kitchen to help you get the look in your own home.

1. Match panelled doors and walls

(Image credit: Simon Archer)

Shaker kitchens have been popular for decades but have really come into their own in recent years as homeowners favour a more traditional look that will last for years to come. They work well with statement colour palettes but if like David you favour a lighter scheme, detailed framed doors are a great way to add flair to a design.

'I have a lot of panelling as it adds scope and interest to the walls, then to keep a simplistic feel I’ve stuck to three main colours throughout the space (much like I’ve done with my car restorations which I keep to tan, black and silver),' David explains.

Not only does it work well on cabinets but you can also easily add to walls to make empty spaces more interesting. You won't need to worry about calling in a professional either as retailers like B&Q sell wall panelling kits that make the job simple to achieve yourself in a weekend.

2. Add flair with a fluted island

(Image credit: Simon Archer)

Kitchen islands are one of the best layout choices you can make for a family space, and one that his designer fought to include in the scheme - for good reason.

'I didn’t want a typical island with four seats – which is exactly what I’ve ended up with! – as everyone’s just in a row and can’t see each other. But he came back with a brilliant mitred stone design with fluted walnut in the middle, which looks amazing,' David explains.



An island works perfectly for keeping a watchful eye over kids when they're doing homework, and allows those cooking to stay involved in socialising. It's also the ideal place to make a bit of a design statement. If you want to keep the overall look neutral and timeless then adding an on-trend touch, like the fluted walnut panel, will give a subtle nod to current styles.

3. Tie in touches of gold

(Image credit: Simon Archer)

The fastest way to make your kitchen look super luxe? Gold fixings. Whether it be your cabinet handles or an antique brass tap, hardware is the jewellery for your kitchen and it will have a big impact on the overall aesthetic.

'My last place was a lot more masculine. This time, I live with my children and my partner Steph, and our styles are quite different. She likes a clean (I jokingly say ‘clinical’) look and she’s part Greek so loves gold. Some rooms are more her, some are more me. Some we had to work on together, like the kitchen,' David adds.

Choosing kitchen cabinet handles can be a tricky task, but adding accessibility for all of the family is key, which is why we recommend opting for easy-to-pull bar handles - like David's.

4. Feature a statement stone on the walls

(Image credit: Simon Archer)

One of the latest kitchen trends that will make a design look instantly high-end is to continue your work surface material up onto the walls as a splashback. Adding protection to walls is essential in a space where splashes and spills are commonplace, but continuing with a beautiful stone (or stone-effect surface) will mean you're not sacrificing style.

Just make sure you choose a non-porous material, like quartz, to make it as practical as possible.

Get the look

Which style tips are you taking from David Gandy?