Emma Bridgewater’s Christmas crockery has landed – these are the festive designs to snap up now

You can’t beat beautiful tableware when it comes to dining, and there's simply no time quite like Christmas for allowing your plates, platters and jugs to take centre stage.

While of course the perfecting your Christmas tree ideas and other decorating goes a long way in ensuring the season feels like you'd like, crockery is the secret weapon for making you look like you've got everything together for Christmas dinner (even when you haven't!).

This year, queen of the aesthetic mug, Emma Bridgewater has released a host’s dream for when it comes to Christmas Crockery. Giving her classic style a festive twist, I know exactly what I want to serve my lunch on come the big day.

It’s the perfect mix of fun and classic and should definitely be on your radar this Christmas.

(Image credit: Emma Bridgewater)

As a whole, the collection is going for frivolity and fun, and this is something Emma Bridgewater nails.

Featuring jugs, roasting dishes, mugs, bowls and a variety of sized plates, the focus is on Emma Bridgewater’s trademark bold fonts. A stand out for me are the Christmas Toast & Marmalade 40cm Enamel Roasting Dishes (£45) . Green and cream with ‘Pigs in Blankets’ emblazoned on the side, the trays look nostalgic - like going for Sunday lunch at your grandparents in the best way.

This season, we’ve loved warmth and nostalgia from colours that make your kitchen feel cosy to nostalgic kitchen trends. Anything that gets us round the dinner table should be cosy and inviting in my book and this is reflected throughout the entire collection.

(Image credit: Emma Bridgewater)

Another stand out for me is the Winter Animals theme. In beautiful blue shades, wintery shades show deer and hares hopping through snowy scenes. Again it has a magical warm and cosy feel. I love the Midnight Deer 8 ½ Plate (£22) which is incredibly detailed. There’s no space for minimalism here, but Christmas is, after all, the time for bold, nostalgic prints to shine.

Similar is the Christmas Dresser ½ Pint Mug (£25) which (clue is in the name) depicts a red dresser with tiny Emma Bridgwater crockery adorning it.

While I haven’t heard of sharing a kiss under a ½ Pint Jug , I can get behind its pretty painted print. New to this year, the Mistletoe collection features plates, tablecloths and present sacks.

The collection is expected to be very popular so if you're looking to snap up some Christmas crockery, there's no time like the present!

If you simply can't justify any more Bridgewater, or just want to make sure you know exactly what's out there, here are some of our other pieces of Christmas crockery for 2024.