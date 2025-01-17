We’re obsessed with Emma Bridgwater’s Love Heart-inspired mug — this latest collab with Swizzles is the sweet treat we all need right now

Emma Bridgwater has gone sugary sweet with her latest collaboration with iconic sweet brand Swizzles. The Love Heart-inspired crockery has arrived right on time for Valentine’s Day and we think it makes the perfect gift for the loved ones in your life.

Here at Ideal Home, we’re big Emma Bridgewater fans, with her staple kitsch crockery contributing to the best of any kitchen trends . This new collaboration has adapted the pastel hues of the classic sweet, features timeless messages including ‘Love,’ ‘Kiss’ and ‘Hug’. It’s bright, airy and fun, making the collection a great choice for not only your Valentine’s Day gift ideas , but for spring, too.

With the option to also personalize your crockery, show your special someone they’re your cup of tea with Emma Bridgewater this Valentine’s Day.

Emma Bridgewater x Swizzles ½ Pint Mug £25 at Emma Bridgewater Incorportating the iconic Love Hearts design, this mug looks good good enough to eat. It's fun and colourful and in our books, a fabulous mug for sipping on hot chocolates this Valentine's Day. Emma Bridgewater x Swizzles Small Old Bowl £21 at Emma Bridgewater Whether your spending Valentine's Day alone with your fave rom-com or celebrating with loved ones, this bowl is perfect for holding your Valentine's Day treats. Emma Bridgewater x Swizzles Personalized ½ Pint Mug £25 at Emma Bridgewater Show the one you love they're your cup of tea with this personalised mug. Adding this thoughtful touch will help create a Valentine's Day worth remembering.

The new collaboration consists of three items — a Small Old Bowl (£21), a signature ½ Pint Mug (£25) and a ½ Pint Mug which can be personalised with a bespoke name or message (from £25 + £1 per character). However, if you want to personalize your mug, we recommend you order it now to ensure it arrives ahead of 14 February.

The ½ pint Mug is coated with Love Hearts, showing a rainbow of colours and loving messages. In true Emma Bridgwater style, it is a large and sturdy ceramic so you don't have to worry about it being flimsy.

The small bowel is understated and beautifully finished, with a border of Love Hearts each containing a romantic message. The products are hand-made and hand-finished in the brand’s Stoke-on-Trent factory — so I guess you could say they really are made with love.

(Image credit: Emma Bridgewater)

What’s more, Swizzles is an iconic British brand that evokes nostalgia for a lot of us. This new collaboration means we still can hand out favourite sweets, like we might have done in our youth — just in the grown-up and long-lasting way of crockery.

I think the personalised mug makes a fabulous Valentine’s Day or even a Galentine’s Day gift. This year, we’ve seen Galentine’s Day tableware become a huge trend, and I have to say Emma Bridgewater X Swizzles nails it. After all, these are exactly the type of mugs you want to sip hot chocolate out of with your girls.

Seeing the queen of the aesthetic mug switch to Queen of Hearts brings warmth to this cold January weather. The collaboration is quintessentially British, nostalgic and has just the right amount of romance.