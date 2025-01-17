We’re obsessed with Emma Bridgwater’s Love Heart-inspired mug — this latest collab with Swizzles is the sweet treat we all need right now
The queen of the aesthetic mug has turned Queen of Hearts this Valentine's Day
Emma Bridgwater has gone sugary sweet with her latest collaboration with iconic sweet brand Swizzles. The Love Heart-inspired crockery has arrived right on time for Valentine’s Day and we think it makes the perfect gift for the loved ones in your life.
Here at Ideal Home, we’re big Emma Bridgewater fans, with her staple kitsch crockery contributing to the best of any kitchen trends. This new collaboration has adapted the pastel hues of the classic sweet, features timeless messages including ‘Love,’ ‘Kiss’ and ‘Hug’. It’s bright, airy and fun, making the collection a great choice for not only your Valentine’s Day gift ideas, but for spring, too.
With the option to also personalize your crockery, show your special someone they’re your cup of tea with Emma Bridgewater this Valentine’s Day.
Incorportating the iconic Love Hearts design, this mug looks good good enough to eat. It's fun and colourful and in our books, a fabulous mug for sipping on hot chocolates this Valentine's Day.
Whether your spending Valentine's Day alone with your fave rom-com or celebrating with loved ones, this bowl is perfect for holding your Valentine's Day treats.
The new collaboration consists of three items — a Small Old Bowl (£21), a signature ½ Pint Mug (£25) and a ½ Pint Mug which can be personalised with a bespoke name or message (from £25 + £1 per character). However, if you want to personalize your mug, we recommend you order it now to ensure it arrives ahead of 14 February.
The ½ pint Mug is coated with Love Hearts, showing a rainbow of colours and loving messages. In true Emma Bridgwater style, it is a large and sturdy ceramic so you don't have to worry about it being flimsy.
The small bowel is understated and beautifully finished, with a border of Love Hearts each containing a romantic message. The products are hand-made and hand-finished in the brand’s Stoke-on-Trent factory — so I guess you could say they really are made with love.
What’s more, Swizzles is an iconic British brand that evokes nostalgia for a lot of us. This new collaboration means we still can hand out favourite sweets, like we might have done in our youth — just in the grown-up and long-lasting way of crockery.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
I think the personalised mug makes a fabulous Valentine’s Day or even a Galentine’s Day gift. This year, we’ve seen Galentine’s Day tableware become a huge trend, and I have to say Emma Bridgewater X Swizzles nails it. After all, these are exactly the type of mugs you want to sip hot chocolate out of with your girls.
Seeing the queen of the aesthetic mug switch to Queen of Hearts brings warmth to this cold January weather. The collaboration is quintessentially British, nostalgic and has just the right amount of romance.
You can shop the Emma Bridgwater x Swizzles collection at John Lewis and emmabridgewater.co.uk.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Is a luxury memory foam pillow worth it? I tested Panda's £84.99 Hybrid Bamboo Pillow for a month and I'm now convinced it is
Our Panda Hybrid Bamboo Pillow review discovers that this luxurious memory foam pillow is well worth its premium price tag
By Amy Lockwood
-
How to grow delphiniums – the cottage garden favourite that will add colour and height to your borders
Perfect for sunny borders, here’s how to fill your garden with colourful delphiniums
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Anthea Turner's 'altar of coffee' is a lesson in creating the ultimate coffee bar at home – here's how to get the look
It could be the key to curing the January blues
By Holly Cockburn
-
Anthea Turner's 'altar of coffee' is a lesson in creating the ultimate coffee bar at home – here's how to get the look
It could be the key to curing the January blues
By Holly Cockburn
-
3 things that annoy me about my air fryer – here's what to do if you're having the same conundrums
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I'm all for maxing out the usefulness of your air fryer
By Molly Cleary
-
The new Ninja Swirl hasn't been announced for release in the UK yet — luckily we've already tested an alternative you can buy now
Get ready for unlimited Mr Whippy ice-creams at home
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm seeing Galentine's Day tableware everywhere on social media — these are the three viral pieces I predict will be an instant sell-out
February 13 is all about celebrating friendship this year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The Traitors Castle has embraced this year’s hottest kitchen colour trend - we think its cherry red kitchen is good enough to kill for
Amongst the murder and mystery, I can't drag my eyes away from the rich red hues
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I tried Smeg's induction cooktop - here are 3 reasons you might invest in one for your kitchen
What's the draw of an induction cooktop? I tried one to find out
By Ellen Manning
-
Where should you put plug sockets in a kitchen? The 4 rules to follow for a practical cooking space
The 4 areas to consider and planning considerations to follow - approved by experts
By Holly Cockburn
-
'Cupboard hats' are the next kitchen trend with tonnes of classic appeal - here's how to recreate the look
Don't let the tops of your cupboards become a dust zone, make them into a design feature instead
By Holly Cockburn