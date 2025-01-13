I'm seeing Galentine's Day tableware everywhere on social media — these are the three viral pieces I predict will be an instant sell-out

Grab your girls on February 13 and get ready to host as Galentine's Day tableware is set to be the season's hottest trend - and we think these three viral buys will sell out first.

As we head towards February, there will be plenty of romance in the air as Valentine’s Day nears. From being bombarded with Valentine's gift ideas to stocking up on supermarket chocolate, whether you’re loved up or are single, this occasion is hard to avoid. But if you want to show your platonic gal pals a bit of love, then the day before Valentine's Day is dubbed Galentine's Day - a day dedicated to celebrating friendship over romantic love. And it seems many are getting on board as I'm seeing soft pastel pink mugs and glassware going viral online this week.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day is the perfect way to show the women in your life that you care, and this latest tableware trend is all about getting your girlfriends around the table together — here’s how you can style it at home.

Galentine's Day tableware viral buys

Mug With Embossed Red Bow - 300 Ml £6 at Flying Tiger We've seen this mug all over our social media feeds this past week. Bows were a huge hit for 2024, and this trend has no plans on slowing down. We think it's perfect for any cosy evenings with your friends. Heart-Shaped Stoneware Ramekin £14 at Anthropologie Up your serving game by investing in heart-shaped plates and ramekins this Valentine's Day. It's a subtle and effective way to add some extra love. Red Bow Shaped Cushion £10 at Flying Tiger This year bows have become as much a romantic gesture as hearts. This plush oversized bow is great for your living room - when the Galentine's Day party retires to the sofa for drinks.

Full of ditsy florals, bows and of course little hearts, this is one of the cutest tableware trends to emerge in 2025, adding a flourish of pink and red hues to your kitchen ideas . The viral pieces we’ve seen - particularly Flying Tiger’s bow mug is both quirky and playful, which gives the trend a more wholesome edge.

"I'm seeing adorable Valentine's Day collections trending all over social media at the moment, like the heart plates from Anthropologie and the bow mugs from Flying Tiger. They've also got this red bow cushion that I think will definitely be a sell-out item, so run don't walk!’ says Emilie Mendham, Social Media Editor for Ideal Home.

The colour choice for Anthropology and Flying Tiger is perfectly pink. It’s playful, girly and fun, and with a mixture of glassware, tableware and crockery - it has all your hosting needs covered. Set up blushing tablescape decor for your girls and spend the evening toasting friendship.

‘It’s a perfect way to add a bit of your personality into your home too - whether it’s a pop of red and pink in some new wine glasses, or some heart-shaped coasters it is a lovely way to be a bit more playful with your decor,’ says Sarah-Jane Outten, shopping expert at MyVoucherCodes .

‘If you want to incorporate this trend into your Galentine’s plans this year, whether you are hosting a dinner party or watching a film with a takeaway there are lots of ways to be involved. For pieces you can use all year round, it might be a good idea to lean into pink and red colour trends - bowls, coasters and glasses could be used in Summer or Christmas.

‘If you don’t want to spend a lot on dining ware specifically, then buying or creating a tablescape can be a nice way to add some personality without spending lots on new crockery. Floral centrepieces, pink candles, and some glitter can all help make the table feel a bit special.’

More ways to shop the trend

These are our top picks from the Galentine's Day tableware trend.

Set of 2 Pink Heart Shaped Side Plates £14 at Next Heart-shaped plates are the easiest way to embrace the trend and add an extra slice of love to your hosting. These soft pink plates have a gorgeous glazed finish adding an extra luxe look. Linford Stripe Frill Runner £4 at Dunelm A table runner can elevate your tablescape from drab to fab. Bold pink stripes are eye-catching and on trend, with a girly appeal that is perfect for Galentine's Day. Handpainted Amorette Heart Icon Coupe Glass £12 at Anthropologie Give your cocktails a loving flourish with these coupe glasses. Perfect for any Galentine's cocktails you have planned with the girls.

A trend that focuses on embracing friendship can only be a good thing in our book — what will you be adding to your tablescape on 13 February this year?