Green kitchenware will be the ‘it’ trend for dining tables in 2025 - here’s how you can get the look

It won’t have escaped your attention that green has been absolutely everywhere this past year. Rather than waning in popularity the green reign is expected to continue and green kitchenware is the latest iteration of this colour trend blowing up in 2025.

Green kitchen ideas will always have a timeless appeal, but, from the new year cookware, crockery and accessories in various shades of green will all be making an appearance in our kitchens. But why is green kitchenware trending?

Why is green kitchenware trending?

‘Dark earthy greens are timeless shades that effortlessly inject a gorgeous biophilic element into your design, meaning they look beautiful but can help create a serene and calming ambience in your kitchen. The kitchen is increasingly becoming a space that is calming and comfortable, and natural elements, like green colours, are the perfect way to do this,’ explains Jen Nash, Head of Design at Magnet Kitchens .

In 2025, pistachio, soft lime shades and even avocado are expected to make an appearance They have a fresh zesty appeal, adding a kick to the 2025 colour palette that is focused around soft earthy hues.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

‘Green kitchenware has become a favourite in many homes. It is a highly versatile colour, complementing a wide range of interior design styles, from modern minimalism to rustic farmhouse aesthetics. With so many different shades to choose from, such as sage, eucalyptus and deep basil, it is a timeless colour that you can be sure will go with almost any kitchen decoration and beautiful tablescapes,’ says Michael Robbins, Marketing Manager at ZWILLING and STAUB .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Alexander Edwards)

‘Green accessories can add a pop of colour to any room without overpowering it. For the kitchen and dining room, green cookware looks stunning and adds interest to worktops, shelving, pantries and cupboards.’

Michael even explains using green kitchenware can positively influence our perception of the dish in front of us.

‘As a natural and calming colour, green gives an appealing backdrop for many dishes, and it is well known that we link the colour to ‘freshness’ so it can subtly enhance the perception of the food, making it appear more appetising,’ he says.

Shop green kitchenware

By adding green kitchenware to your home, we're sure your guests will be leaving green with envy!