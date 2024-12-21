Green kitchenware will be the ‘it’ trend for dining tables in 2025 - here’s how you can get the look
It can even make your next culinary feast look more enticing
It won’t have escaped your attention that green has been absolutely everywhere this past year. Rather than waning in popularity the green reign is expected to continue and green kitchenware is the latest iteration of this colour trend blowing up in 2025.
Green kitchen ideas will always have a timeless appeal, but, from the new year cookware, crockery and accessories in various shades of green will all be making an appearance in our kitchens. But why is green kitchenware trending?
Why is green kitchenware trending?
‘Dark earthy greens are timeless shades that effortlessly inject a gorgeous biophilic element into your design, meaning they look beautiful but can help create a serene and calming ambience in your kitchen. The kitchen is increasingly becoming a space that is calming and comfortable, and natural elements, like green colours, are the perfect way to do this,’ explains Jen Nash, Head of Design at Magnet Kitchens.
In 2025, pistachio, soft lime shades and even avocado are expected to make an appearance They have a fresh zesty appeal, adding a kick to the 2025 colour palette that is focused around soft earthy hues.
‘Green kitchenware has become a favourite in many homes. It is a highly versatile colour, complementing a wide range of interior design styles, from modern minimalism to rustic farmhouse aesthetics. With so many different shades to choose from, such as sage, eucalyptus and deep basil, it is a timeless colour that you can be sure will go with almost any kitchen decoration and beautiful tablescapes,’ says Michael Robbins, Marketing Manager at ZWILLING and STAUB.
‘Green accessories can add a pop of colour to any room without overpowering it. For the kitchen and dining room, green cookware looks stunning and adds interest to worktops, shelving, pantries and cupboards.’
Michael even explains using green kitchenware can positively influence our perception of the dish in front of us.
‘As a natural and calming colour, green gives an appealing backdrop for many dishes, and it is well known that we link the colour to ‘freshness’ so it can subtly enhance the perception of the food, making it appear more appetising,’ he says.
Shop green kitchenware
STAUB is one of our favourite brands for cast iron cookware, and their latest colourway 'Eucalyptus' is a gorgeous soft green - ideal for creating a calming space.
Guaranteed to add elegance to your table, these lacquered salt and pepper shapes will add extra flair to your kitchen.
Choose a bold green fruit bowl to make the colours of your fruit pop. I love the retro feel this tray has.
Smeg are the undisputed heroes of asthetically pleasing kitchenware. This pastel green has a retro appeal that will shine in your kitchen.
A dark jewel-toned green has the power to make any dish look luxury. These plates are difficult to drag your eyes away from.
By adding green kitchenware to your home, we're sure your guests will be leaving green with envy!
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
