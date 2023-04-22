The £35 pastel-hued Habitat cookware that rivals Le Creuset's latest spring launch

Habitat is launching new homeware collections for summer 2023, and one range includes cast iron cookware that could potentially rival our Le Creuset favourites.

We've long been a lover of Le Creuset for making some of the very best cast iron cookware money can buy, however, it's safe to say that the well-sought-after casserole dishes don't come cheap.

Word on the street is that Habitat's new summer collection includes a pastel-hued cast iron casserole dish that looks similar to the French kitchen icon – but with a whopping price slash.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat cast iron cookware

The Herbalist, one of three of Habitat's new collections due to launch in May, extends Habitat's existing range of best-selling casserole dishes (opens in new tab), cookware, and kitchen utensils in a new soft sage hue.

'Casserole dishes, roasting trays, and salt and pepper grinders are brought to life with a subtle ombre design which adds a hint of colour to kitchen shelving, dinner tables, and stoves,' says Kate Gibson, head of buying at Habitat.

Habitat's Cast Iron Casserole Dish will sit at a price point of £35, with a capacity of 3.3 litres. We think it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset's Cast Iron Round Casserole in Sea Salt (opens in new tab) – but for a fraction of the price so competitive, it's extremely hard to miss.

These pastel hues are just what you need if you're looking for a budget kitchen idea to give your kitchen a spring update as we start to welcome the warmer months – not to mention how gorgeous they'd look as a subtle pop of colour in any cashmere kitchen idea.

Habitat's new summer collection, The Herbalist, will be available to shop online on the Habitat (opens in new tab) and Argos website (opens in new tab), as well as in selected Sainsbury's and Argos stores from May 2023.

(Image credit: Habitat)

However, if you're looking for something more immediately available, our favourite ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Dishes are currently on sale for £49 down from their typical £199 price point on the ProCook website (opens in new tab).

Although they don't currently sport a similar pastel colour palette, they're a sure competitor for Le Creuset's classic colourways.

We'll be awaiting the arrival of these dreamy cast iron staples to add to our kitchen selection. Will you be joining us?