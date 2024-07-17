The clever £10 buy Ruth Langsford uses to keep her kitchen sink looking spotless - and it's from one of our favourite brands

The most well-functioning kitchens are those where storage and organisation come first, so ensuring you have the right tools to make this happen is top of the agenda. One person who has this tricky task nailed is TV presenter Ruth Langsford, who showcased her coordinating Joseph Joseph sink caddy and washing up bowl to keep her kitchen sink tidy.

While a kitchen sink is a practical (and not very pretty) spot, it will still be on show to you and your guests, so more aesthetically pleasing accessories will help to keep your kitchen looking stylish.

Ruth's kitchen is certainly that, and all she needed was a couple of affordable kitchen storage ideas some of which also happen to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Win-win.

Ruth Langsford's kitchen sink organisation

Ruth Langsford's Instagram post shows her mum dancing at the sink chopping red onions, with a plethora of Joseph Joseph sink organisers next to her.

Joseph Joseph is a huge favourite on the Ideal Home desk and features in many of our own kitchens. The simple designs have become instantly recognisable and luckily they're just as practical as they are pretty. Our top pick is the Joseph Joseph sink caddy which is on sale for Amazon Prime Day for £10, making it an excellent budget kitchen idea that you can justify treating yourself to.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

We spotted some of Joseph Joseph's bestsellers in Ruth's kitchen including the sink caddy, washing up bowl, washing up brush and chopping board.

'The Wash&Drain™ Washing-up bowl from Joseph Joseph revolutionises dishwashing with its innovative design. Featuring a built-in strainer plug, it simplifies draining without the need to lift the bowl, effectively preventing sink blockages caused by food particles,' explains Antony Joseph, CEO & Co-founder of Joseph Joseph. The black version of the Wash&Drain is on sale for £14.16 (down from £29.17) for Amazon Prime Day, so now is a great time to snap it up to upgrade your kitchen for less.

Ruth also has the super chic sink caddy which creates a go-to place to store washing-up liquid, hand soap and sponges so they don't clutter the edge of your sink.

'The Caddy™ features a wide rail for hanging damp dishcloths and a double sponge plate for storing sponges and scourers and its integrated draining plate means wet brushes and sponges dry hygienically, while the ventilated design promotes airflow to prevent moisture buildup,' Antony adds.

'A concealed reservoir collects drained water, preventing countertop messes, and the caddy is easily dismantled for cleaning. Together, these products not only enhance the functionality of Ruth's kitchen but also add a touch of contemporary style to the space.'

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

The Ideal Home team are big fans of Joseph Joseph products around the home, from the laundry basket that makes wash-day simpler to space-saving pots and pans designed for small living, it's safe to say our homes are better off for it.

'I've started collecting Joseph Joseph products for my house because they always have the best designs for problem-solving,' explains our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary.

'This Duo Expanding Dish Drainer is no different and means that my small sink area never feels cluttered, as there's so much space when you need it, but also the chance to collapse it down when you've put everything away. It's also really easy to keep clean with a bit of The Pink Stuff!' she adds.

Shop Ruth's kitchen organisation

Don't forget - Amazon Prime Day is over at midnight on the 17th July, so move fast if you want to bag the deal.