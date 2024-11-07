5 simple ways to invite colour into your kitchen - no matter how colour-conscious you are

A kitchen is likely the biggest investment you'll ever make for your home. More costly than a bathroom and taking up the probably the largest space in your property, you want to make sure it's a design that stands the test of time. But what if we said to do away with sticking to a neutral scheme and instead go for the most colourful kitchen possible?

We know, the thought of spending thousands of pounds on a statement colourful kitchen can feel risky. But with high risk comes high reward. An 'out-there' kitchen colour scheme might actually be the ticket into a joyful cooking space that feels full of life.

Kitchens are now multi-use spaces that our daily lives revolve around. Whether for cooking, dining, hosting, or even working, creating a functional design that also inspires your everyday life is more important than ever before. This is where colour comes in. Although it might feel daunting, using lots of colour in your kitchen is easier than you think - here are some top tips for seamlessly bringing new hues into your cooking space.

1. Go for two tones

(Image credit: Crown)

This might seem intense for a first step to using colour, but hear us out. Sticking to one statement shade can sometimes feel like an even bigger decision than choosing multiple tones.

With one block colour there's the pressure to choose particular shade that you love and that will see you through for many years. Choosing a two-tone look, on the other hand, will give you more flexibility when taking that colour scheme through to the rest of your home, and will put less stress on your decision.

2. Use pattern to break up banks of colour

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

It's no secret how much we love colour drenching. One of the biggest trends of 2024 (and going into 2025) is drenching your entire room in one bold hue, including everything from the skirting boards to the ceiling.

It's a trend that looks incredibly impressive but actually makes using colour a million times simpler. To take colour drenching to the next level, consider adding some pattern into the equation. Doing so will add dimension to the scheme but also make it simple for you to draw out a colour from a kitchen wallpaper idea to use across the rest of the space.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Wallpaper can transform a room and is a great starting point when planning a bold colour scheme. Covering the walls in a brave design creates a really striking focal point. Then, as closely as you can, match the colour from the wallpaper to paint for the cabinetry, window frames, doors & skirting/cornicing (and even the ceiling if you’re feeling really brave!). The closer the colour match, the stronger the impact,' recommends Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages.

3. Paint walls instead of cabinetry

(Image credit: Earthborn)

Perhaps you aren't quite ready to commit to coloured cabinetry, or maybe you're not undergoing a kitchen renovation where it's possible to bring colour into your main kitchen design. Either way, there's still plenty of opportunity to add colour and our favourite is budget kitchen friendly - through your walls!

Paint ideas are some of the most versatile ways to add personality to your home and you can change it up as frequently as you please, so you don't need to worry about getting bored of a particular shade. Whether it's a single wall or the entirety of your kitchen, it will add a swathe of statement colour in while allowing you to keep cabinetry more neutral.

4. Don't be afraid to try a dark shade

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

If you do decide to paint your kitchen cabinets or purchase a statement colour when you're in the design process then going dark might be the best choice.

'The best colours to use for painting kitchen cabinets are ones that have two important attributes. The first is that it should be a colour which captures the look and feel you love and the second is that it should also be a colour that is good at masking the spills, splashes, knocks and bashes of everyday life,' explains Marianne Shillingford, creative director of Dulux.

'A mid to deep shade of green is possibly the most versatile colour for working with every style of interior decoration and it adds a sense of tranquillity to the busiest and hardest working room in the house. Try Emerald Glade or Everglade Forest and get them mixed in a tough quick drying satinwood or eggshell finish.'

5. Try out a trend

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Douglas Gibb)

While it might sound counterintuitive, if you're stuck on picking a kitchen colour scheme then it might be time to try out a kitchen colour trend. Kitchen trends evolve year on year, so although a particular shade might be popular, it won't be too dissimilar to past or future hues.

Going for a trending colour provides the perfect inspiration for a stylish cooking space, and with interior trends moving more slowly it won't look dated quickly.

'Blue is increasingly replacing greens in the interior as an alternative hue to satisfy our desire to remain connected to the natural world, partially driven by the trend and popularity of wild swimming and the healing properties of water,' explains Betsy Smith, creative director at Graphenstone paints.

'Expect to see more effortless, watery pale tints combined with fluid shapes and shiny reflective finishes - polished stones, glass & lustrous metals.'

Are you feeling brave enough to try out a brand-new shade?