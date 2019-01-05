Neutral shades are a far cry from ‘boring beige’ and will bring a sophisticated, low-key look to a new kitchen

Looking for cream kitchen ideas? For many years we were in love with all shades of peach, cream and magnolia, and those colour choices bore the brunt of many a painter and decorators’ jokes. The tide has turned now though, and those creamy neutrals have been brought up to date with a new, sophisticated grey and coffee palette. This colour lends itself to a number of decorating styles, from rustic to contemporary. A new kitchen is a huge investment, so its no surprise that so many of us opt for a shade that will stand the test of time. Cream kitchens are one of the most popular styles – with other colours such as ivory, off-white and buttermilk also popular choices.

1. Give neutrals a new lease of life

If you prefer your kitchens pale, opt for a palette of off-whites and buffs – imagine shades of vintage paper. Mushroom cabinetry feels fresh and modern teamed with white fittings and chalk-white walls with simple open shelving rather than a run of wall cabinets. A Carrara marble worktop is classic, adding a sophisticated finish.

2. Go for classic cream in a country kitchen

In a farmhouse choose a kitchen design that complements the original features in your home. Here cream cabinetry and pale stone flooring blend seamlessly with the vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams. The island unit has been painted in coordinating stone and accents of pink and purple have been added with fuchsia pendant lamps, glassware and a pretty patterned blind.

3. Factor in freestanding furniture that can be changed easily

Why not opt for freestanding furniture instead of fitted kitchen units? Choose pieces such as a painted cream sideboard for storage, a dresser where you can display favourite china and glassware, and a large farmhouse table surrounded by spindle chairs for family meals. Fit shelves instead of wall cupboards for Kilner jars, cookware and serving dishes  touches of copper, pink and stone bring this country kitchen scheme to life.

4. Play it safe with an off-white scheme

If you want to create the perfect family kitchen, be inspired by this modern cream kitchen. This open-plan design has ample worktop space for food preparation, a stainless-steel range cooker and chic white metro tiles. Built in an extension, the units curve round to form a breakfast bar for a casual eating space, with stylish pale blue pendant lights above.

5. Create a café-style kitchen

For a café-style kitchen combine cream walls and cabinetry with an area decorated with blackboard paint  and never forget anything on your shopping list ever again! Keep the look light and cheerful with cream painted base units and a practical wooden worktop. Continue the warm wood tones with dining furniture, then add black and copper accessories as a finish touch.

6. Create a scheme you’ll love for years to come

A cream painted kitchen is the perfect choice for a cottage with low ceilings, as it makes the space feel light and open. Create this look with Shaker-style base cabinets, cream wall tiles and pale flagstone flooring. If you have space, an Aga will suit a cream country kitchen perfectly. As an alternative to wall cupboards, install a kitchen island in the centre of the room to provide plenty of storage.

7. Add interest with a feature wall

A cream kitchen needn’t be boring or dull. Add interest and character with a feature wall that mimics the cream colour scheme. Shaker-style units in an easy-going mushroom hue keep the look light and fresh. Original Victorian wooden flooring adds warmth, and a woodland-inspired feature wall for the dining area gives this space depth and detail. Wallpaper can work well in a kitchen. Go for a dramatic design to create a feature wall. Although the pattern is bold, the colour is a subtle grey, which brings tranquility to a large, open-plan room like this.

8. Keep it classy and sophisticated

A cream palette keeps the look fresh, with the dresser and vintage wooden table create a charming country feel. A combination of antiques, vintage accessories and salvaged pieces give this kitchen a sense of grandeur.

