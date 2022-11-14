Get the SMEG look for less – our favourite SMEG Lavazza coffee machine is half price

If you love the SMEG look but not the price tag one of Ideal Home's favourite best coffee machines the Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG coffee machine is currently half price and just £124.50.

From now until the 1st of December 2022 Lavazza (opens in new tab) has a range of black Friday coffee machine deals, but the Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG coffee machine deal caught our eye for its standout performance and looks as a cracking Black Friday deal.

Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG coffee machine deal

SMEG A Modo Mio Lavazza: save £124.50 at Lavazza (opens in new tab)

The Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG coffee machine is a tried and tested Ideal Home favourite, with our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary rating it five stars and dubbing it as 'an espresso lover's dream.' And for £124.50 down from £249, the coffee machine deserves a home on your kitchen countertop this winter if you're a coffee lover.

(opens in new tab) SMEG A Modo Mio Lavazza, £249 £124.50 at Lavazza (opens in new tab) The Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG coffee machine (opens in new tab) is a collaboration between SMEG and Lavazza and currently 50% off. Sporting the retro look of your favourite SMEG appliances, the machine comes in three different colours: black, red, and cream.

Lavazza describes it as 'the ideal coffee machine to prepare an authentic Italian espresso. SMEG combines cutting-edge technology, tradition and a one-of-a-kind design in a slick espresso maker.'

Ideal for espresso lovers, the SMEG coffee machine has a unique design and technology that looks high-end but in reality, can be bagged for a lot less!

Specialising in espressos, the Lavazza SMEG coffee machine can also be paired with the matching A Modo Mio SMEG milk frother (opens in new tab), available in the same stylish colours as the coffee machine.

Molly Cleary, Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home says, 'The SMEG A Modo Mio Lavazza pod coffee machine and the SMEG milk frother are my ultimate morning pair for making lattes at home before work. They make the best-tasting coffee and look glorious in my kitchen. My boyfriend religiously makes espressos with this machine - I think he’s on about 6 a day at this point!'

Get the Lavazza SMEG coffee machine for £1

If you're looking to bag an even greater deal you could get the coffee machine for as little as £1. Lavazza offers a coffee machine and capsule subscription (opens in new tab) where you can choose your favourite appliance from as low as £1, given you agree to sign up in advance for a minimum of 8 capsule deliveries at your frequency of choice. Lavazza gives you the choice of receiving deliveries every 2, 4, 8, or 12 weeks.

So if you choose to pay as little as £1 to bag your coffee machine of choice and sign up to get coffee capsules delivered to you every 8 weeks (that gives you 2 coffees a day), this will bring your subscription to a grand total of £50 each time your delivery is due.

This means that after just 3 deliveries, the coffee machine will have already paid for itself! This scheme would be perfect for all you seasoned coffee lovers who ensure they never go a day without first consuming caffeine.