John Lewis has 40% off Le Creuset right now for Black Friday
The retailer's selling Le Creuset oven dishes and casseroles at a fraction of the usual price
Le Creuset fans, assemble. John Lewis has 40% off cookware right now for Black Friday.
French brand Le Creuset is famous for making some of the very best cast iron cookware money can buy, but its beautiful casserole dishes don't come cheap. We've rounded up the best discounts below, including some classic pieces perfect for Christmas presents (or just for yourself).
John Lewis has 40% off Le Creuset
Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish, Set of 2 |
was £60 now £36 at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)
This set of oven dishes is available in volcanic (pictured) or black, and would make a lovely gift for keen home cooks. Usually, the duo of dishes would set you back £60, so this is a great Black Friday (opens in new tab) saving. And, as it's Le Creuset, you know they'll last. It includes a large and a small dish.
Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set |
was £260 now £156.00 at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)
This smart black Le Creuset set includes the brand's bestselling casserole dish and stoneware dish, now with a fantastic (and rare) 40% off at John Lewis & Partners. Snap it up for Christmas dinner prep or gifting whilst you can.
Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot |
was £270.00 now £162.00 at John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)
Available in Volcanic Orange, Marseille Blue, or Satin Black this Le Creuset cast casserole pot is now a great investment with 40% off. Hardwearing and durable, the brand's oven dishes are bestsellers for a reason.
'I have a few Le Creuset cookware pieces and I love how hardwearing they are,' says Ideal Home Deputy Editor (print) Ginevra Benedetti. 'They're an investment but their classic design means you'll happily have them out on your worktop all year round, or as part of your Christmas tablescape. They bring a luxury feel to your kitchen as well as just being great, reliable pieces of kitchenware you'll be using forever.'
We're big fans of the striking volcanic shade to bring some eye-catching colour to your kitchen collection. But the black looks super sleek if that's more in keeping with your style.
Will you be picking up some Le Creuset this Black Friday?
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She has always loved Ideal Home and joined the team two years ago. Before stepping into the world of interiors, she worked as a Senior SEO Editor for News UK in both London and New York. You can usually find her looking up trending terms and finding real-life budget makeovers our readers love. Millie came up with the website's daily dupes article which gives readers ways to curate a stylish home for less.
