Ninja's new £30 travel mug is already sold out in every colour but one - here's why it's the perfect last-minute Christmas gift
If you're shopping for a last-minute Christmas gift then you'll want to know all about it
Ninja's newest product has landed just in time for last-minute gifting season and comes with a clever feature that will be welcomed by commuters and coffee-lovers alike.
The Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug is available to buy from the Ninja website for £29.99, and pairs very well indeed with Ninja's first innovation in the coffee world, the Ninja Cafe Luxe, which just got restocked.
With a leak-proof lid and a BPA-free build, the Ninja Sip Perfect has already proved very popular with Ninja's legion of fans, selling out in every colour and size except the white 300ml version. If you can get your hands on it, this is why I think it's the perfect last-minute Christmas gift.
The Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug
The Ninja Sip Perfect is available in white, black and green in the 300ml size, whilst the larger 400ml size is available in navy for £34.99. But the only one of these in stock right now is the white.
If you know someone who is very attached to their coffee machine, then there's one innovative feature of the Ninja Sip Perfect that is bound to appeal to them.
The Sip Perfect can make it so that whatever hot drink you put inside is drinkable at the optimal temperature. That doesn't just mean that it works like a normal reusable coffee cup (in that it keeps your drink warm), but it can also cool your coffee down if it's too hot and make it the most suitable temperature for you to immediately drink.
For those who take a hot drink on the go for their morning commute or walk, then this feature is pretty genius. Combined with the LeakLock lid, which is designed to prevent any in-transit spillages, the appeal of this travel cup is clear to see.
With the sell-out success of the other colours and sizes of this mug already, I'd recommend acting fast if you like the sound of those features. Will you be picking one up?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
-
Interval cleaning will help you work smarter to keep your home clean - here's how to do it
This cleaning method will take the hassle out of hosting this Christmas
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to elevate paper napkins for Christmas dinner – 6 ways to transform your budget paper napkins into creative festive table decor
Christmas decor doesn't need to be expensive in order to look elevated
By Sara Hesikova
-
These 3 common household pests hate this festive scent - how cinnamon can be used to prevent bedbugs, silverfish and spiders
It's time to say goodbye to unwelcome pests
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I've tracked down all of the kitchen appliances Jamie Oliver uses in Jamie Cooks Christmas - here's what he's cooking with
From blenders to Tefal pans
By Molly Cleary
-
How to sharpen a knife - 2 methods experts recommend to make carving Christmas dinner easier this year
Impress you guest with your knife skills this Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Floral tableware is predicted to be a hit in 2025 - the trend is 'bringing little bursts of joy' to the table
Invite nature indoors with this floral trend
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The stone shelving kitchen trend is an easy way to create a luxury look in 2025 - here's how to recreate it
A luxe look has never been simpler
By Holly Cockburn
-
This under-used air fryer function could cut hours off your Christmas dinner cooking time on the day - here's how
If you always find yourself pushed for cooking time on Christmas Day, this air fryer setting might be the way around it
By Molly Cleary
-
Storing cookbooks in a kitchen is more controversial than we thought - kitchen experts decide whether it's stylish or a faux pas
Which camp are you in?
By Holly Cockburn
-
I've tested dozens of air fryers and this is the one I'll be cooking Christmas dinner in this year
It has the versatility of Ninja's FlexDrawer without the price tag
By Molly Cleary
-
I've reviewed kitchen appliances for years and this Joseph Joseph citrus juicer is my new kitchen hero - it's the best £20 a home cook can spend
This isn't your average juicer
By Molly Cleary