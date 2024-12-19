Ninja's new £30 travel mug is already sold out in every colour but one - here's why it's the perfect last-minute Christmas gift

Ninja's newest product has landed just in time for last-minute gifting season and comes with a clever feature that will be welcomed by commuters and coffee-lovers alike.

The Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug is available to buy from the Ninja website for £29.99, and pairs very well indeed with Ninja's first innovation in the coffee world, the Ninja Cafe Luxe, which just got restocked.

With a leak-proof lid and a BPA-free build, the Ninja Sip Perfect has already proved very popular with Ninja's legion of fans, selling out in every colour and size except the white 300ml version. If you can get your hands on it, this is why I think it's the perfect last-minute Christmas gift.

The Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug

Ninja 400 Ml Sip Perfect Travel Mug £29.99 from Ninja The Ninja Sip Perfect is available in white, black and green in the 300ml size, whilst the larger 400ml size is available in navy for £34.99. But the only one of these in stock right now is the white.

If you know someone who is very attached to their coffee machine, then there's one innovative feature of the Ninja Sip Perfect that is bound to appeal to them.

The Sip Perfect can make it so that whatever hot drink you put inside is drinkable at the optimal temperature. That doesn't just mean that it works like a normal reusable coffee cup (in that it keeps your drink warm), but it can also cool your coffee down if it's too hot and make it the most suitable temperature for you to immediately drink.

(Image credit: Future/Ninja)

For those who take a hot drink on the go for their morning commute or walk, then this feature is pretty genius. Combined with the LeakLock lid, which is designed to prevent any in-transit spillages, the appeal of this travel cup is clear to see.

With the sell-out success of the other colours and sizes of this mug already, I'd recommend acting fast if you like the sound of those features. Will you be picking one up?