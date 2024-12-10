Ninja's sellout coffee machine is finally back in stock - here's how to grab it before it disappears again

One of Ninja's sell-out launches for this year, the Ninja Café Luxe Espresso Machine, is finally back in stock at Ninja for £549.99 just in time for you to snap it up as a Christmas present.

The demand for this machine has been unbelievably high and after trying it for myself, I can see exactly why. This is a do-it-all version of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines but with automatic features that will make it attractive for coffee experts and beginners alike.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, it was my lucky job to be one of the first to get my hands on the Café Luxe, the details of which you can read all about in my Ninja Luxe Café review. If you want to get in on the action too, here's where this 5 star machine is in stock and ready to buy.

Ninja Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine Es601uk £549.99 at Ninja Ninja's first ever espresso machine (and a very impressive one at that) is finally back in stock today- but I predict it won't be for long!

Where the Ninja Luxe Café Espresso Machine is in stock

Here's where the Ninja Café Luxe is back in stock at the time of writing.

The first two drops of the Ninja Luxe Café sold out in seriously quick time and it's been a fair wait to see it back in stock.

There are a few different stockists of this machine which is good for chances of securing it in time for Christmas. Everyone has a favourite place to shop for big purchases like this, but there are a few perks at each retailer (with stock dependent, obviously!).

At Currys, if you pick up the Ninja Luxe Café, you'll be eligible to pick up the Ninja Blast, Ninja's pint-sized portable blender, for just £25. That's a great deal if you're buying for a Ninja brand fan.

Alternatively, free delivery will be available to you over at John Lewis if you buy this machine (as it's well over the £50 threshold to qualify).

Whichever retailer you choose to buy the Luxe Café from, I can say with confidence you're in for a total treat this festive season. Whilst it's incredible for coffee-making, it could even rival Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser with its capability for hot chocolate too.

Unlike the recent Slushi restocks, I'm hoping the availability of this machine sticks around a little longer, so that more people can enjoy the merits of the Ninja Luxe Café machine.