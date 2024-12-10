Ninja's sellout coffee machine is finally back in stock - here's how to grab it before it disappears again
I've tried Ninja's new coffee machine, which is finally back in stock. I can tell you for a fact this is one you won't want to miss
One of Ninja's sell-out launches for this year, the Ninja Café Luxe Espresso Machine, is finally back in stock at Ninja for £549.99 just in time for you to snap it up as a Christmas present.
The demand for this machine has been unbelievably high and after trying it for myself, I can see exactly why. This is a do-it-all version of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines but with automatic features that will make it attractive for coffee experts and beginners alike.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, it was my lucky job to be one of the first to get my hands on the Café Luxe, the details of which you can read all about in my Ninja Luxe Café review. If you want to get in on the action too, here's where this 5 star machine is in stock and ready to buy.
Ninja's first ever espresso machine (and a very impressive one at that) is finally back in stock today- but I predict it won't be for long!
Where the Ninja Luxe Café Espresso Machine is in stock
Here's where the Ninja Café Luxe is back in stock at the time of writing.
The first two drops of the Ninja Luxe Café sold out in seriously quick time and it's been a fair wait to see it back in stock.
There are a few different stockists of this machine which is good for chances of securing it in time for Christmas. Everyone has a favourite place to shop for big purchases like this, but there are a few perks at each retailer (with stock dependent, obviously!).
At Currys, if you pick up the Ninja Luxe Café, you'll be eligible to pick up the Ninja Blast, Ninja's pint-sized portable blender, for just £25. That's a great deal if you're buying for a Ninja brand fan.
Alternatively, free delivery will be available to you over at John Lewis if you buy this machine (as it's well over the £50 threshold to qualify).
Whichever retailer you choose to buy the Luxe Café from, I can say with confidence you're in for a total treat this festive season. Whilst it's incredible for coffee-making, it could even rival Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser with its capability for hot chocolate too.
Unlike the recent Slushi restocks, I'm hoping the availability of this machine sticks around a little longer, so that more people can enjoy the merits of the Ninja Luxe Café machine.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
