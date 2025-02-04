Still trying to get hold of the Ninja Slushi? Currys is opening a pre-order from tomorrow — don't miss it
If you've missed out on the Ninja Slushi restocks, this pre-order is your chance to get ahead
Since its release in November, the Ninja Slushi has been nigh-on impossible to secure. Luckily, tomorrow the 5th of February, Currys is opening its own pre-order process so that shoppers get hold of the Slushi for £299.99 from its website.
With stock now available elsewhere than at Ninja itself, which has been operating a queuing system to manage the thousands of customers trying to snap up this machine, the chances of securing a Slushi are surely improving.
Here's how I'd recommend going about getting hold of this in-demand appliance, as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor.
Ninja Slushi stock at Currys
Pre-order the Ninja Slushi at Currys and you can take anything from liquid to slush in minutes at home.
The last time that Currys had stock of the Slushi was back in November, which the retailer says was cleared out in 12 hours. While that's still lightning fast, it's far longer than I've seen it in stock at Ninja, which makes me think that Currys is your best bet for successfully checking out.
With the pre-order opening tomorrow, the best thing to do is to sign up to alerts on the Slushi product at Currys and wait to be notified of the stock dropping. You should then have the best possible chance of securing the Slushi.
Though, if you'd still rather buy through Ninja, we have a stock-watch page full of information on that, too.
Why is the Slushi so in demand? Well, because this frozen drinks maker enables users to make all sorts of cocktails at home without the need to pre-freeze. Previously, this was something only commercial-grade machines could do, until the Slushi came along.
Other selling points, which we covered in our first look at the Slushi, include the fact that the entire process of slushifying only takes between 30-60 minutes.
Currys has long been a reliable stockist of all of our favourite Ninja products and even has its own exclusive range of white Ninja air fryers. So if it's another route to securing an in-demand appliance you need, then look no further.
