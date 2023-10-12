Ninja has released its iconic dual-zone air fryer in a new colourway for the first time

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Until now, if you wanted to get your hands on the sell-out Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer, you had no choice about which colourway you'd receive it in.

Now, thanks to a new and exclusive launch with Currys, you can snap up our top-rated dual-zone version of the best air fryer, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer in white. And we think it looks so good.

We've waxed lyrical about the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone for way over a year now, after trying it out at our test centre and awarding it five stars. Not only is it as good as the hype suggests, but it's flown off the shelves for years consistently now.

The one issue that some customers have had with it? The black colourway has always been a bit limiting, especially for those who are style-conscious. That's all changed with the new NINJA Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UKWH Air Fryer in white, available now from Currys for £249.00.

Given how excited we are about this launch, we predict this air fryer might not be in stock for long.

NINJA Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UKWH Air Fryer - £249.00 at Currys

Available exclusively at Currys, this white version of our favourite Ninja air fryer has taken on a whole new lease of life. Incredible at cooking and with two separate cooking zones, it's perfect for minimalistic kitchens.

NINJA Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UKWH Air Fryer in white

(Image credit: Currys)

This isn't the first time Ninja has released a variation on the Ninja Foodi, but it is the first entirely new colourway.

If you're a super-fan like me, you might remember the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer was available to buy exclusively from Amazon in black but with rose gold trimmings.

After selling out continuously last year, it's now back in stock for good with the copper accents and is available to buy for £269.99 from Amazon.

(Image credit: Ninja)

But the copper colour-way won't have solved the issue for those with all light or white coloured appliances, especially as this air fryer is a little hefty to be hiding in your kitchen cupboards.

Our kitchen expert and Content Editor Holly Cockburn added, 'White appliances aren't typically viewed as high-end, but actually they're a great choice for a lot of different kitchen colour schemes.

Not only is this air fryer actually super chic, but it will also look far better alongside cream (or even pink) small appliances if black isn't your thing. I'm dreaming of it sitting atop a marble-effect worktop in a navy or light grey kitchen - it will complete the look.'

That's why we think the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone in white is going to be a crowdpleaser for a lot of Ninja obsessives out there. If you've been waiting for a different colourway to come along, now's your moment.