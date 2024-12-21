Plywood kitchens are the secret to a Scandi-inspired cooking space – 4 ways to embrace the simple kitchen trend in 2025

Looking to the Scandinavians for inspiration is no new thing when it comes to interiors. In a region known for its simplistic (and high-quality) approach to living, it's no wonder that we're constantly trying to take cues on how to cut back on clutter and live a quieter, more pared-back life. And while this extends throughout our homes, kitchens are one of the main places where order is needed.

The latest trend inspired by Scandi culture? Plywood kitchens. While Shaker kitchens have our hearts, there's something about a busy cooking space that is crying out for super simple cabinetry that has functionality at its core.

Plywood kitchens may once have had more negative connotations but with trend-led companies such as Husk and Plykea redefining what this affordable material looks like in action, you'll be adding to your moodboards in an instant.

From price to style options, we've asked the experts what you need to know about this growing kitchen trend for 2025.

Is plywood good for kitchens?

(Image credit: HUSK)

It's no surprise that plywood kitchens have gained popularity recently. They strike the perfect balance between being on-trend, affordable and also really functional for a high-use space. Ultimately we want our kitchens to be long-lasting and hardwearing and although plywood is more lightweight than other materials, it still offers longevity.

'Plywood is known for its strength and durability, making it a fantastic choice for kitchens, where wear and tear is inevitable,' explains Kath Dyer, managing director of Plykea. 'We manufacture all of our plywood kitchen doors and drawer fronts using a solid 18mm birch plywood core, leaving the beautiful birch plywood edges on show.'

'People are also gravitating toward sustainable materials, and plywood is a great eco-friendly option when sourced responsibly. All our timber is sourced from an FSC-certified supplier.'

If a modern kitchen idea is what you're looking to achieve then a plywood kitchen could be the perfect answer. There is so much flexibility in the design process too, so you can really make it your own - whether that's through colour or maintaining the classic birch look.

1. Embrace simple fronts

(Image credit: Future/Nathalie Priem)

If you're choosing a plywood kitchen then why not embrace the pared-back nature of the light wood and keep it on show? Whether you have a small kitchen or simply want to create a bright and open cooking space, plywood will bring so much light into a room.

'Plywood kitchens have become a favourite for their modern yet timeless look. When paired with a wood veneer, the material itself offers a warm, natural texture, which contrasts beautifully with bold colours, such as a Formica laminate, minimalist handles, or clean lines,' explains Kath.

Cooking areas can often feel cluttered and chaotic so keeping the core of your kitchen cabinets super pared-back will help to put practicality at the heart of the design.

2. Be playful with colour

(Image credit: HUSK)

Perhaps a playful kitchen colour scheme is more up your street. If so, then there's no need to rule out plywood kitchens.

'Plywood offers a lot of design flexibility – whether you choose a laminate finish, such as Formica, Arpa Bloom or Fenix NTM, or a natural wood veneer - the choices are endless to create a kitchen which is uniquely yours,' explains Kath.

You can essentially choose any kitchen colour you would like and the simplicity of the slab doors makes it shine through even more. You could even choose to contrast a few shades or feature one stand-out tone on an island.

3. Contrast with a dramatic stone

(Image credit: HUSK)

If you do decide to keep a light birch aesthetic as your main kitchen design, then the way you style it will do the heavy lifting.

Take further inspiration from Scandinavian design and make sure that the extra features you choose are as pretty as they are practical. This matching terrazzo backsplash and kitchen flooring is a great example of adding depth while still sticking to the same simple, earthy colour palette.

4. Go for pared-back integrated handles

(Image credit: Future/Kristy Noble)

Opting for a plywood kitchen means you'll likely be choosing a slab-style door front, but there's still flexibility in terms of adding cabinet handles or going for an integrated handle design.



'From a manufacturing point of view, plywood is a really versatile material that our makers love to work with. There aren't too many limitations with this material, so you can get creative. Integrated handles, for instance, are a way of showcasing the plywood when contrasted with a laminated front and back face,' explains Georgina Wells, kitchen designer at Husk.



If you would prefer to add more interest to your space then retailers such as Plank Hardware offer so many on-trend, contemporary handle options that will be the cherry on top of a plywood kitchen.

Where to buy plywood kitchens

Some of the more mainstream kitchen retailers might not have what you're looking for when it comes to an on-trend plywood kitchen design, but there are so many companies offering really design-first styles that will also be budget-friendly.

IKEA is the Scandinavian original, so it makes sense to start there. While IKEA has so many affordable kitchens that are super easy to design in-store, they lack the creative design input and customisable quality you might find elsewhere. If you're undertaking a kitchen renovation on a time crunch and a tight budget, and you don't have specific design needs, then it's a handy option.

Husk Kitchens specialises in bespoke cabinetry which is all handmade in the UK, specifically in Bristol. And it doesn't stop there - they use IKEA or Howdens units to form the foundations of your kitchen design, which they can then customise with a whole variety of colourful and textured fronts depending on your taste. They can also customise the cabinetry so if you have a funny-shaped space or very specific needs it's a great choice for a bespoke kitchen for less.

Plykea has a very similar ethos where they customise IKEA units with plywood and Formica fronts which are perfect for a mid-century inspired design. Naked Kitchens and Uncommon Projects are both front-runners for British-based brands that offer super stylish plywood kitchens with many bespoke options.

Are you sold on the Scandi trend?