We got a sneak peek at Sage's newest coffee machine - it's their easiest to use yet for a barista-level cuppa at home

It's not controversial to say that a Sage coffee machine is one of the most covetable items for the kitchen. That's about to be even more true with the release of the Sage Oracle Jet, the brand's newest and most advanced best bean-to-cup coffee machine yet.

With this machine, Sage claims that you'll be able to get 'barista level quality coffee without the need for barista skills'. That's thanks to (and prepare yourself for jargon here) the machine's Barista Guidance program, which auto-identifies over or under-extracted espresso shots and automatic milk frothing.

Of course, the shiniest things in the kitchen appliances industry do not come for free, but it's still a shock to me that the Sage Oracle Jet clocks in at an eye-watering £1,699.95. Here's what you can get for your money.

Sage OracleJet Coffee Machine

Sleek and packed full of new features, Sage's new machine is available to buy now.

The new Sage Oracle Jet coffee machine

We've been testing all of the best coffee machines for a good few years now, so my first question with this machine is: how is it different from the Sage Barista Touch Impress, which we reviewed (and gave 5 stars to) last autumn?

The first thing is that the Oracle Jet should be faster and have a more intuitive interface and has an extended menu which cold brew fans can get excited about.

Sage coffee machine

(Image credit: Sage)

Another new feature from which this machine takes its name is the ThermoJet system, which powers the brewing process to ensure that the extraction temperature remains 93°C throughout.

Getting onto similarities, a carry over from the Sage Barista Touch is the Auto MilQ™ technology, which gives you handsfree automatic milk frothing and plant-milk frothing settings. Bolted onto that with this machine is an Auto Queue function, which allows you to queue your milk to start frothing as soon as your espresso is extracted.

Sage Oracle Jet coffee machine

(Image credit: Sage)

All of these features mean that this machine looks to be more advanced and more user-friendly than any Sage machine that's come before it, which is no mean feat. When Ideal Home's Editor Heather Young got a sneak peek of the new machine at Sage's showroom, she was impressed by how simple the Oracle Jet was to operate. As with every bestselling coffee machine, we hope to be testing this machine out so that we can let you know if its performance lives up to the hype.

