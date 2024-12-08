Are you making a huge mistake fitting dark kitchen worktops? This is what experts really think about the statement kitchen surface

Kitchen design trends change at an alarming rate at times and what was the height of fashion at the start of the year may well have totally fallen from favour before the year is out. Our latest kitchen trend qualm? Dark kitchen worktops.

The kitchen worktop ideas you opt for will play a massive role in the final look of your scheme, as well as in ensuring it is a highly practical space that is nothing but a pleasure to use.

Certain worktop colours seem to have timeless appeal and, if you don't want to be spending your hard-earned money replacing them any time soon, it is best to seek out something that is likely to stand the test of time.

There is such a wide range of dark kitchen worktop options out there that, if this is a look you have your heart set on, there is bound to be something for you – but before you choose, make sure you check out all the pros and cons, as well as the colour combinations the experts recommend.

Are dark kitchen worktops a good idea?

(Image credit: Hobsons Choice/©EllieWalpole)

While deep, rich colours are definitely one of the kitchen worktop trends to be aware of, whether or not a dark worktop is right for you and your kitchen will depend on a number of factors.

'We love incorporating dark countertops and surfaces where it makes sense in a kitchen design,' says interior designer Victoria Holly of Victoria Holly Interiors. 'They can offer a striking and sophisticated look, and they pair beautifully with either dark or light cabinets. Darker surfaces also pair well with lighter woods for a contemporary look.'

While this can be a good design option, it is important that you take your individual space into consideration.

'Dark kitchen worktops can be a good idea in the right context,' says Charlotte Wright, designer at Hobson's Choice. 'A really large kitchen can take the weight of a dark colour, creating a dramatic feel. Additionally, dark worktops and islands can help conceal certain elements like sinks and induction hobs, making the design feel seamless,' continues Charlotte. 'Dark hobs, such as black induction models, and darker sinks blend beautifully with dark worktops, keeping the look cohesive and sleek.'

'I love love love kitchen dark worktops – they are sophisticated but still have some attitude,' adds Angelique Kreller, interior designer at Yabby.

What materials should you use for dark worktops?

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

All kinds of worktop materials come in rich, dark shades, perfect for injecting some drama and depth to a kitchen scheme.

'There are a variety of darker stone or stone-like materials to look for,' suggests Victoria Holly. 'Darker stones like Soapstone are great and hide stains well. And darker marbles like Nero Marquina are another great look, especially if you’re looking for a black marble that incorporates some white veining. These can be especially beautiful in a glossy, honed, or even leathered finish.

'Almost every major quartz manufacturer offers darker stones and some offer beautiful ones that look like a stained cement,' continues Victoria. 'With black marble, one of the downsides is stain etching and how light hits it. Sometimes you can see the stain etching more than you can with lighter marbles. So you can see things like water rings or spots more so with darker stone tops.'

It isn't just stone that can be used for a dark worktop though. Richly-toned woods, such as stained oak, walnut and iroko also look beautiful.

There are also other options to consider – including warm-toned metals – still a featuring highly in kitchen trends.

'Warming, with an industrial feel, copper worktops complement many kitchen designs, from pared-back to opulent,' suggests Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. 'A surface which is designed to naturally tarnish over time, copper is an ideal choice for those who prefer a characterful look and embrace the odd imperfection.'

Pros of dark kitchen worktops

(Image credit: Wilsonart)

In the world of kitchen ideas, everything has advantages and disadvantages. Thankfully, there is a lot to love about dark kitchen worktops. If you take this route, what benefits can you expect?

Great for adding wow factor: 'Dark worktops add visual weight and sophistication, especially on kitchen islands,' says Charlotte Wright. 'They give weight to the island, making it more of a statement.'

Good at hiding damage: Certain darker worktop materials are much better at hiding stains and scratches than those made from pale-coloured finishes. 'They are fantastic if you want to hide everyday scars,' says Angelique Kreller. 'Have you dropped a knife? No worries, these worktops laugh in the face of challenges like these – keeping your kitchen looking sharp, beautiful and pristine.'

Perfect for a seamless finish: If it is sleek and modern that you are after, a dark worktop could be right for you. 'Dark surfaces help conceal elements like sinks and hobs,' says Charlotte Wright. 'You can pair a black sink and induction hob with a dark worktop to make them feel hidden and cohesive.'

Add an individual look: Dark worktops tend to feel a little more daring than those on the paler side, particularly when used within kitchen island ideas. 'If all your friends have marble or white tops, a dark worktop will make your kitchen feel unique,' points out Charlotte.

Cons of dark kitchen worktops

Of course, there are also a couple of potentially negative aspects to fitting a dark worktop within your kitchen renovation ideas and it pays to be aware of these before making your final decision.

Can make a kitchen look smaller: 'Darker colours tend to make spaces look a little smaller,' explains Angelique Kreller. 'If you’re working with small kitchen ideas, a darker worktop can make the kitchen feel a little squeezed.'

Show up some kinds of dirt more: Dark surfaces have a habit of highlighting certain kinds of kitchen debris. 'Polished black granite shows crumbs and grease and needs constant buffing,' warns Charlotte Wright.

Need careful lighting: A great lighting scheme is important in every kitchen, but in the case of one featuring dark worktops, a little extra thought can be necessary. 'How much natural and artificial light you have really impacts how a dark worktop will feel,' explains Charlotte Wright. 'If the design isn't balanced, it can feel like a great big heavy mass.'

How to ensure a dark kitchen worktop looks great

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

If you have decided on a dark worktop, what are the secrets of success?

'Great kitchen lighting ideas and design is crucial with dark worktops to make the most of them without them feeling heavy,' says Charlotte Wright.

'The main thing you should think about is balance,' adds Angie Kreller. 'It’s all well and good to love dark colouring, but if you don’t balance it well, it can seem overwhelmingly dark. I suggest pairing it with white or light-colored cabinets to create some contrast. Or, bring in contrast with decor, such as natural stone or wood. This will bring in the design magic that makes the space feel warm and inviting despite the dark colour palette.'

That said, there is another approach to consider, offered by architectural technologist Zak Gilby of DeVis Architecture.

'My key recommendation is to always pair dark worktops with matching or darker cabinets for a balanced, cohesive look,' says Zak. 'A dark worktop with lighter cupboards will appear top-heavy and unbalanced, making the kitchen feel visually awkward.'

The verdict

When it comes to how to choose kitchen worktops, dark surfaces can be a great choice, providing you bring them into your space while taking into account the individualities of your kitchen.

'Choosing the best worktop for your kitchen is a big decision,' says Al Bruce. 'Your worktop should meet the day-to-day needs of your family and be tough enough to last, but above all, it needs to look great and fit with the overall aesthetic of your kitchen.'

If your kitchen suffers from a lack of natural light and is on the smaller side, a lighter-toned worktop might well be a better option. That said, there is nothing to stop you from mixing and matching shades – a rich, dark walnut can look beautiful offset with crisp white composite stone surfaces elsewhere.

FAQs

What is the best colour for kitchen worktops?

(Image credit: Artisans of Devizes)

Much of this comes down to personal preference and the colours you plan on using for your units and on the walls – you need to take a whole-room approach rather than considering one feature at a time.

'The "best" colour for a kitchen worktop truly depends on personal preference, functionality and the overall design vision,' further explains Elisa Hall, lead designer at Awning.com. 'Neutral tones like white, beige and grey are timeless and versatile, easily adapting to changing styles. However, non-standard options are gaining popularity. Deep blues, forest greens, or even patterned surfaces can make a bold statement.'

'Even though I do love the power behind a dark countertop, my love will always lie in neutral and white colours,' reveals Angie Kreller. 'They go with virtually anything. We are talking shades of grey, white, off-white and even patterns with marbled worktops. The first and foremost thing to remember, though, is to pick a colour and style that makes you feel happy every time you walk into the room.'

Certain dark shades are best avoided too if you want to avoid making kitchen worktop mistakes you'll later regret.

'When we look at colour psychology, darker colours such as brown or a deep aubergine are usually associated with mud and dirt, not exactly hygienic associations for a kitchen,' points out Camilla Masi, interior designer at Otto Tiles & Design.

Don't forget too, that there is a compromise to be made here. You don't have to go for pale or dark – you might, instead, opt for something in the middle, like a mid-toned timber such as oak, polished concrete or soft grey quartz instead.

'Personally, I prefer lighter worktops, which feel timeless, airy and modern,' says Zak Gilby. 'Materials like white quartz or marble-style worktops are consistently popular for their versatility and durability. For something bolder, I’m a fan of concrete or terrazzo, which make great statement pieces but are less timeless options.'

What is the most timeless kitchen worktop colour?

If you have looked into how much does a new kitchen cost you will know that this is a big investment so you will no doubt be keen that whatever you choose is going to stand the test of time and look fresh and up-to-date for many years to come.

'Natural, light beige tones are the most timeless for a kitchen worktop,' advises Camilla Masi. 'White can aggravate the eye and also stain easily, whereas a neutral terrazzo or marble will pair well with lots of colours and materials and create an elegant look and finish.

'The classic marble look has stood the test of time, and that’s why quartz mimicking it has taken off,' says Charlotte Wright. 'It’s timeless.'

That isn't to say that a dark worktop can't still stand the test of time.

'I’ve always seen a dark kitchen worktop as more of a statement piece,' says Mubeen Patel of Granite House. 'Lightly coloured worktops tend to blend into the space, whereas a dark one really catches attention.'

Looking for a budget way to update your work surfaces? Take a look into painting kitchen worktops to see whether this quick makeover idea could be the right option for you.