10 small kitchen flooring ideas to make a cooking space feel bigger and brighter

The small kitchen flooring ideas you choose for your new room have the potential to turn this from a space that feels cramped and dark into an area that looks bright, airy and welcoming.

Small kitchen ideas have to be designed not only to make the most of every inch of space available but also in a way that visually expands the room and this is where your choice of background finishes come into play. Everything from the colour of your walls to the materials you use to cover your floors will affect the success of the finished space.

Here, we bring you some of the most beautiful ideas for small kitchen floors, as well as top tips from the experts.

1. Use wide planks to visually stretch the space

(Image credit: Future PLC)

In the past, wood has often been thought of as unsuitable for kitchen flooring ideas, but thanks to huge developments in recent years there is now no reason why homeowners can't enjoy the beauty and warmth of wood in this space.

'Engineered wood flooring is the best choice for kitchens due to its structural stability,' advises Ian Tomlinson, MD of Chaunceys Timber Flooring. 'Unlike solid wood, engineered wood is designed to handle fluctuations in humidity and temperature, making it more suitable for moisture-prone areas.'

In terms of your choice of wood to make your kitchen feel spacious, pale and lighter tones of timber are usually recommended.

'For the flooring format, using wide planks can create a seamless and expansive look, making the room feel larger and brighter,' suggests Ian.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GoodHome Marcy Natural Oak Engineered from B&Q is 180mm wide.

2. Give your room a quick refresh with no-stick tiles

(Image credit: Neptune / Donal Skehan)

Pale-coloured natural stone flooring ideas are a popular choice with owners of small kitchens, but real stone can come at a cost.

“For many of us, choosing real stone can be out of the question for kitchens as it can be high maintenance, hard to lay and expensive,' points out Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. 'However, there are now options out there that can deliver the look but with lots of benefits too.

'Consider investing in a click no stick tile that has the decorative layer (with options to suit), made from stone polymer and, best of all, can be laid straight over the original floor and so can be laid quickly in smaller kitchens needing a refresh,' continues Grazzie.

'This type of tile is ideal for kitchens, as they are sturdy and robust, plus it is compatible with underfloor heating, absorbs sound, is waterproof, easy to clean and comfy and warm underfoot as well as being a breeze to fit. And because it’s blended with repurposed minerals, it’s a sustainable option, too.'

DIVCHI Self Adhesive Vinyl Flooring Waterproof Peel and Stick Floor Tiles from Amazon are a cost-effective option.

3. Plan your laying patterns to make the space appear bigger

(Image credit: Tapi Carpets & Floors)

When it comes to how to make a small kitchen look bigger, it isn't just the type of flooring you choose that will have an effect on how big or small it feels - the laying pattern you opt for will have a part to play too.

In narrow kitchens, laying planks widthways across the room will help to make the space feel wider than it really is. This can be achieved using timber, wood-effect porcelain or vinyl, as in the example here.

'As a material for the home, vinyl ticks all the boxes. Not only is it a great choice for design enthusiasts, but it also excels in resilience and technological performance. It is versatile, highly affordable, waterproof and durable, making it an ideal choice for high traffic areas such as kitchens,' says Neel Bradham, CEO at flooring brand Parador.

'If you’re looking to make a smaller kitchen feel more open, we recommend choosing a flooring with deeper tones and wider planks. There are many misconceptions about vinyl, notably that it is cheap looking and not hardwearing. Although this may have been the case many years ago, vinyl has increased in its design prowess and technological capabilities.'

Textured surface EasyFloor© Self Adhesive Floor Tile £11/m2 at Amazon If you want a new floor fast then a peel-and-stick vinyl is ideal. This one is perfect for a quick makeover as it can be laid over a range of existing floors, such as concrete, tile or laminate. Planks are 2mm thick and also feature a textured surface for a more realistic effect. Non-slip Beige Herringbone Vinyl Flooring £11/m2 at B&Q This vinyl comes supplied in rolls of up to 9m in length. It is simple to fit as it comes ready to be cut to size. You simply stick it down to the floor with a spray adhesive. It is perfect for the kitchen (or bathroom for that matter) as it has an R10 slip resistance rating. 100% waterproof Quick-Step Magnifico Canyon Grey £11/m2 at Wickes This rigid luxury vinyl flooring features a really strong core and a stain, scratch and impact resistant top layer which will stand the test of time. It clicks together and is simple and quick to fit on a DIY basis. Even better, this is 100% waterproof making it ideal for kitchens.

4. Choose pale natural stone to lift the look

(Image credit: Amtico)

Natural stone flooring is perfect in all kinds of schemes, from country-style spaces to modern kitchen ideas - plus it comes in such a huge range of colours and textures that it is easy to find something perfect.

'When designing a small kitchen, choosing the right flooring can make a significant difference in both style and functionality,' says interior designer Claire Garner of Claire Garner Interiors. 'Opting for light natural stone flooring, such as limestone, can create a grounded and timeless feel. These stones' light tones reflect more light, making the kitchen appear brighter and more spacious. Their natural variations and textures add depth and interest without overwhelming the space.'

These Colours Real tumbled travertine floor tiles from B&Q would add a lovely earthy touch to a kitchen.

5. Consider classic herringbone in any space

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Herringbone flooring has been enjoying a huge surge in popularity in recent years, although it has never really fallen from favour in all the years that it has been around. One of the best things about herringbone laying patterns, whether you are using tiles or wooden flooring ideas, is how it can help a small space feel and look bigger than it really is.

'Don’t be a square when it comes to laying tiles in smaller kitchens - the way you lay your floor tiles can add energy into your space,' says Abbas Youssefi, MD of Porcelain Superstore. 'Herringbone and brick bond patterns are eternally popular for a reason, they’re visually interesting, add elegance to any room and can also help make slimmer rooms feel wider.'

Check out the Lusso Carrara Luxe Natural Brushed & Oiled Oak Herringbone Engineered Wood Flooring from B&Q for a cost-effective option.

6. Don't discount busy, small patterns in a compact space

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Don't feel that you have to stick to only plain, simple colours and patterns when it comes to your kitchen floor tile ideas - you needn't discount pattern. In fact, in many cases, eye-catching and intricate patterns on the floor can help distract the eye from the proportions of the room.

'Heard that small tiles aren’t the best for small spaces? We confess that, yes, there is logic to going bigger to enhance the feeling of space, but we do beg to differ,' says María D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK. 'With a bit of creativity and clever placement, we reckon small tiles come with big (no, huge) opportunities to make a room design really sing, no matter its size.'

7. Stick to lighter shades for a more open feel

(Image credit: Tile Mountain)

Although dark, rich shades of flooring can definitely add drama and make a real visual impact, there is no getting away from the fact that paler shades are the way forward when it comes to opening up a room and helping with a sense of spaciousness.

'If your space is on the smaller side, consider lighter shades like soft whites, pale greys or even pastels,' suggests Abbas Youssefi. 'They’ll help reflect the light - especially if you choose a glossy finish - helping to create a feeling of space. For added character, tiles with subtle texture or pattern can add eye-catching depth without overwhelming your room.'

You can achieve this kind of look with all kinds of materials, including porcelain tiles, real stone and wooden kitchen flooring.

Love the wicker plant pot? You might like the SHITOOMFE Plant Basket from Amazon.

8. Achieve rustic style with a brick floor

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

If you are keen to introduce a herringbone pattern into your kitchen floor but are after a more rustic look than new timber might be able to offer you, how about considering a brick floor instead?

Brick floors are brilliant for those who don't want to spend hours cleaning a floor that shows up every speck of dirt as they mask grime well. They are also hardwearing and can be laid in any pattern that you feel would best suit your kitchen.

9. Choose light-tones of timber to reflect light

(Image credit: Future)

It isn't just stone and tiles that are available in space-stretching lighter tones for your flooring ideas - there are so many variations of wooden flooring that it is easy to find pale shades that work so well in smaller areas.

'For a small kitchen I recommend opting for light-coloured wood flooring to make spaces appear brighter and more open, which is especially beneficial in rooms with limited natural light,' says Ian Tomlinson. 'Consider a light oil finish on oak or ash to add a subtle tint that reflects more light whilst enhancing the wood’s natural grain. Additionally, herringbone or chevron patterns with a light finish can introduce a touch of elegance and interest, drawing the eye across the floor and creating the illusion of space.'

'Lighter toned wood flooring, such as oak, offers a warm and inviting look,' agrees Claire Garner. 'Light wood floors can make a small kitchen feel larger and more open, especially when installed in wider planks. The continuous, unbroken lines of wide planks create a seamless appearance that visually expands the room.'

John Lewis' Modern Country Wicker Storage Baskets would look great on the open shelving in this kitchen.

10. Trick the eye with a chequerboard pattern

(Image credit: Future)

Monochrome chequerboard patterns on the floor are the perfect way to create an optical illusion that somehow blurs the boundaries of a space - perfect for small kitchens as well as for those after black and white kitchen ideas.

'One of our favourite looks is chequerboard flooring,' says Grazzie Wilson. 'It is a great way of adding pattern and colour to a small kitchen without it becoming too complicated or over the top.

'The overall look will be dependant more on the colours chosen than anything else, as it doesn’t have to be traditional white and black,' continues Grazzie. 'Instead, contrasting, or similar shades can be used that can soften and warm the space. Look to pick a smaller tile to create as much of the chequerboard pattern as possible.”

Take a look at B&Qs Black & White Tiles for inspiration.

FAQs

What colour flooring makes a kitchen look bigger?

While the colour you choose for your kitchen floor needs to be based on your own personal preferences and your own particular space, there are some guidelines to take into consideration - ideally you want to think in terms of timeless kitchen colour combinations.

'For a compact kitchen, light-coloured tiles are some of the most popular options for making a space feel larger and brighter,' advises María D Arráez. 'This is due to their ability to reflect more light around a room, with white and off-white or pastel tiles offering a clean and airy feel.

'Large format tiles will reduce the number of grout lines, helping to create a more seamless and expansive look,' continues María. 'Another visual trick is to lay tiles in a diagonal layout, as this will draw the eye to the longest line. Textured tiles, which offer slip resistance, are a functional and aesthetically pleasing choice for any kitchen flooring.'

What's the new trend in kitchen floors?

While it is great to take note of the latest kitchen trends, it is important to ensure that whatever type of flooring you choose is something you are going to love for many years to come.

Some of the best flooring trends that are unlikely to date any time soon are those that are centred around the use of natural, raw materials such natural stone and pale wood.

Herringbone flooring remains popular and can be used in all kinds of spaces and with all types of flooring materials, while wide planks are hugely on-trend right now too.

Flooring is a great place to start when it comes to getting the most out of a compact space, but don't underestimate the importance of great small kitchen layouts - getting this aspect right is key to a space that you can't wait to spend time in cooking and entertaining.