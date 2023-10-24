The scandi microwaves featured on Great British Bake Off microwaves are on sale -run, don't walk
This five-star rated Swan microwave is on sale
The Great British Bake Off has booked up our Tuesday nights for the foreseeable future, and we're suffering ongoing kitchen appliance envy. Every appliance from the mixing bowls (Mason Cash) to the stand mixer (Kitchen Aid) is top of the range, and the Swan Microwave you might have spied in the GBBO kitchens is no different.
Amongst the carnage of Chocolate Week, you might have spotted the Scandi-inspired microwave that currently sits at the top of our best microwave list in the tent. The Swan Nordic 20L Microwave has been used on the show since season 12/13.
The dark colour options and wooden handle and controls make it a soft, rustic spin on traditional microwaves. However, the good looks and power usually come with a price tag as at full price it costs over £100 - however, we've spotted a couple of places that are offering 20% off, including the Swan website.
Swan Nordic Microwave deal
- Amazon: The Swan Nordic Microwave in green is currently reduced to £95.99
- Swan: You can pick up the microwave in one of four colours reduced by 20%
The Swan Nordicmicrowave normally has an RRP of £119.99, it can now be found on the Swan website and on Amazon for just £95.99.
This 20L digital microwave comes in four different colourways, including slate grey, pine green, blue, and cotton white, so you can easily match this microwave to the colour of your kitchen. However, it's important to note that while all four colours are discounted on the Swan website, only the green is discounted on Amazon.
If it’s the minimalist Scandi look that you love, we have no doubts that you’ll fall head over heels for the mirrored door and the wood-effect pull handle and dials.
Swan Nordic Microwave |
was £119.99 now £95.99 at Swan
While only the green version is on offer at Amazon, you can choose from the full range of colours at Swan which have all been reduced by 20%.
This microwave offers so much more than aesthetics. It stood up to the challenge of chocolate last week, perfectly melting and caramelising chocolate (when used carefully). It offers 800 watts of power for you to heat up or defrost your food, and the 20L capacity means that there’s more than enough space to cook anything your heart (and your stomach) desires.
In our Swan Nordic Microwave review our tester awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5, and an Ideal Home-approved badge. She highlighted the six impressive power levels and the compact footprint that makes it perfect for those with smaller kitchens.
While this Swan Nordic sale price is more affordable for such a high-quality (and Bake-Off-approved) microwave, you don’t have to sacrifice those Scandi vibes if your budget is a little smaller than that.
The Russell Hobbs RHMD714G is a great dupe for the Swan Nordic dupe and is currently discounted to £84.99 on Amazon. Plus, it comes in many of the same colours.
Will you be practising for Star Baker with this microwave?
