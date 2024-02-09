Tefal’s limited edition heart-shaped crepe pan is a Pancake Day must-have – and it’s currently on sale at Argos
Our favourite Tefal pancake pan just got a heart-shaped update
Pancake Day and Valentine’s Day are almost upon us, this year falling on two consecutive days on the 13th and 14th February. And if you’re wondering how to make these days special, we have a solution that will kill two birds with one stone - the stone being the limited edition Tefal heart pancake pan created in collaboration with French jam brand Bonne Maman.
This heart-shaped iteration is based on Tefal’s classic pancake pans which are some of the best non-stick frying pans we’ve used. Equipped with durable non-stick coating and Tefal’s patented Thermo-Signal™ heat indicator technology which lets you know when the pan reaches the right cooking temperature, this 25 centimetre-diameter crepe pan ensures you get the most perfect pancakes with no oil needed whatsoever.
While it’s originally priced at £19, the Tefal x Bonne Maman Heart-Shaped Aluminium Non-Stick Crepe Pan is currently on sale at Argos for only £12.66. And given it’s also limited edition, we say snap yours while you have the chance. This pancake pan is worth it, truly.
Tefal’s heart pancake pan
The pan’s pretty, heart-shaped design in red with the Bonne Maman logo arranged into a heart motif at the back too makes it the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. And as Ideal Home’s Deputy Digital Editor and a proud heart pan owner, Rebecca Knight, points out it’s a practical tool that will also serve as decoration in your kitchen all year long.
‘I managed to only get one decent pancake out of a 12 pancake batter last year using a standard pan, but the Tefal pancake pan has transformed my pancake game. It's so easy to use, there is no sticking at all. The pancakes come out in a perfect large heart, making me look like a far superior kitchen wizard than I am. My favourite part about the pan is the decorative value, I'll be hanging it on display all year round in my kitchen.’
Compatible with most stovetop styles including gas, electric, ceramic and halogen, it’s sadly not the best pan for induction hobs as it’s made from aluminium – a material that’s generally not compatible with induction stoves.
So unless you own an induction hob, go get yours asap while they’re still available.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
