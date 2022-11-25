The Tower 9L Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer is reduced by £30 at Argos - run don't walk

Tower air fryers are an Ideal Home favourite and we think they're some of the best air fryers on the market – so when we found out that the Tower 9L Dual Basket Vortx air fryer (opens in new tab) is currently on sale for £30 less in Argos' Black Friday sale, we had to share it.

Tower T17088 9L Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer, was £150 now £120 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Finding any dual-zone air fryer right now is a struggle, but being able to find one at a discounted price? Unheard of! And for £120 down from £150, the Tower Dual Basket Vortx air fryer is an unmissable deal this Black Friday.

Tower air fryers are easily an Ideal Home favourite, and we think this is a deal that's not to be missed. This dual-zone air fryer is currently reduced by £30 making it the price of a standard model right now at Argos.



The Tower Dual Basket Vortx air fryer is one of the largest models on the market, employing a generous 9L capacity with two separate cooking baskets, this model is perfect for large families and households.

With up to 12 one-touch presets and the ability to individually control each compartment, cooking your favourite meal in record time has never been easier. The smart finish function allows you to cook more food with minimal effort to be enjoyed at the same time upon completion.

Dual-zone air fryers have blown up online and have become almost impossible to find in stock. We were shocked to not only find a dual zone in stock, but also as a Black Friday air fryer deal.

We've previously reviewed the Tower Vortex 5-in-1 digital air fryer oven, so while we haven't had hands-on experience with this particular air fryer we can safely say that with Tower you are in safe hands.

But if you need a little more reassurance the Tower Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer has received five-star reviews from all of its customers. 'Absolutely love it! Food tastes so much better than the oven,' wrote one review. Another wrote 'chips come out crispy, it cooks food fast and looks nice on my worktop, and, £100 cheaper than Ninja, it’s a bargain'.

Will you be snapping one up?