The Tower 9L Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer is reduced by £30 at Argos - run don't walk

A dual-zone air fryer on sale! This is an opportunity not to be missed

Image of chips being cooked in Tower T17088 9L Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer
(Image credit: Argos)
Jullia Joson
By Jullia Joson
Tower air fryers are an Ideal Home favourite and we think they're some of the best air fryers on the market – so when we found out that the Tower 9L Dual Basket Vortx air fryer (opens in new tab) is currently on sale for £30 less in Argos' Black Friday sale, we had to share it.

Finding any dual-zone air fryer right now is a struggle, but being able to find one at a discounted price? Unheard of! And for £120 down from £150, the Tower Dual Basket Vortx air fryer is an unmissable deal this Black Friday.

The Tower Dual Basket Vortx air fryer is one of the largest models on the market, employing a generous 9L capacity with two separate cooking baskets, this model is perfect for large families and households.

With up to 12 one-touch presets and the ability to individually control each compartment, cooking your favourite meal in record time has never been easier. The smart finish function allows you to cook more food with minimal effort to be enjoyed at the same time upon completion.

Dual-zone air fryers have blown up online and have become almost impossible to find in stock. We were shocked to not only find a dual zone in stock, but also as a Black Friday air fryer deal.

We've previously reviewed the Tower Vortex 5-in-1 digital air fryer oven, so while we haven't had hands-on experience with this particular air fryer we can safely say that with Tower you are in safe hands.

But if you need a little more reassurance the Tower Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer has received five-star reviews from all of its customers. 'Absolutely love it! Food tastes so much better than the oven,' wrote one review. Another wrote 'chips come out crispy, it cooks food fast and looks nice on my worktop, and, £100 cheaper than Ninja, it’s a bargain'. 

Will you be snapping one up?

Jullia Joson
Jullia Joson
Junior Writer

Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration. 

