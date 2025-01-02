Where should you put a kitchen bin? The 5 best spots for a tidy, functional cooking space

The New Year is the perfect time to prioritise a kitchen declutter and refresh, and with that comes finding the perfect placement for your kitchen essentials. Wondering where you should put a kitchen bin? Rather than simply shoving it in a corner, a more functional placement might be right under your nose.

Kitchen bin ideas are not something we give much thought too - for good reason. A kitchen bin is smelly, function-first and often not very pretty. However, with more chic kitchen bins popping up on the high street, we're much more inclined to have them on show.

It's often a necessity too - whether you have a small kitchen or would rather use your kitchen storage for food and crockery, your kitchen bin must be in plain sight. So where is the best place to put it for aesthetic and practical purposes? We asked the experts for their top tips.

1. Optimise the end of an island

Kitchen cabinetry likely runs against the walls of your kitchen, which makes it tricky to find a spot to place your kitchen bin. If it's on the end of cabinetry it'll likely be in a different room and you don't want it to float aimlessly - this is where a kitchen island comes in.

A kitchen island is where you will do a lot of food prep and cooking, so adding a kitchen bin to the end of your island is practical, but it also keeps it partially hidden depending on where in the room you're standing.

'Dual compartment bins, such as our Totem bin make it easy to separate waste and recycling and these work well positioned at the end of an island/breakfast bar so that it’s within easy reach,' explains Richard Joseph, co-founder and CEO at Joseph Joseph.

'Opt for a slimline shape, designed to fit against a wall or at the end of your cabinetry, to help keep your floor space clear and clutter-free,' adds Twan Verdonck, creative director at Brabantia.

2. Fit under your worktop

The easiest way to find a handy spot for your kitchen bin is to look for any awkward gaps in your space - or find a way to work them in if you're designing your own layout. While this may seem backwards, there's often odd gaps where an extra cupboard won't work in a kitchen, and this can make the ideal place for your kitchen bin.

Extend the worktop to the wall and create a nook for your bin. It means you can keep it tucked under when you want to hide it away, but is also easily within reach.

3. Build into storage

While there are many attractive bins to choose from, if you can hide it within a cupboard then you'll be able to streamline your space even more. When you're in the kitchen planning process, consider where your kitchen bin will be best situated and swap your cupboard storage for a built-in bin. You can even customise the sections to suit your family size and recycling needs.

However, Twan Verdonck, creative director at Brabantia, explains 'If you’re short on space in your kitchen cabinets, an in-cupboard bin might not be the best option.'

'While hidden waste disposal is a practical, space-saving choice, your kitchen’s layout and cabinet configuration can make it tricky, especially if you have awkward plumbing or you're short on space for your kitchen essentials. Instead, opt for a stylish, statement-making bin, such as the Bo Touch Bin in Satin Taupe, with a freestanding design that can be conveniently positioned anywhere within your kitchen layout.'

4. Position next to a prep area

Having recently tried this kitchen bin placement myself, I can concur that it's a complete game changer. By positioning a bin next to the worktop space that you use most frequently, it'll be easy to keep your surfaces free of clutter, food offcuts and wrappers.

My kitchen bin is situated right next to the worktop area near my hob, creating a mini production line-esque set-up where food can be chopped, put into a pan or swept easily into the bin. A nod to the kitchen triangle, it makes daily tasks much more streamlined.

5. Store next to a sink

When it comes to creating a functional kitchen, it's best to consider your everyday habits and the flow in which you move around the space. Even if you have the perfect gap in your kitchen for your bin, if it's not in a practical place that makes it convenient to use, it will quickly become a hassle.

If you have a space next to the end of a worktop near your sink, or even a spare cupboard underneath your sink, this could be the ideal spot for your kitchen bin. It will allow you to scrape off plates before washing them up in one fell swoop.

'Choose a stylish, freestanding bin and you won’t mind having it on show. Typically, placing your bin next to the dishwasher and sink is most convenient for clearing plates and discarding food waste,' echoes Richard from Joseph Joseph.

Ideal Home approved kitchen bins

Are you going to have a kitchen rejig to find the perfect spot for your kitchen bin?