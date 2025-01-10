Where should you put plug sockets in a kitchen? The 4 rules to follow for a practical cooking space

Kitchen renovations involve planning that is generally split into two camps: fun and not-so-fun tasks. Planning your kitchen sockets happens to sit in the latter camp, but you'll soon regret not paying attention to them when they're in the wrong spots for your everyday life.

Before you begin buying socket covers and talking to electricians, it's worth thinking about where you should put kitchen sockets. Although a tradesperson will be able to recommend where to position plug sockets, only you know the intricacies of your daily routine and where you want each appliance to sit on your kitchen worktop ideas.

To help simplify the process, we've spoken to experts in the field (and kitchen renovation pros) for intel on exactly where your kitchen sockets should go, and how to handle the planning process.

Where should I put kitchen sockets?

There is little worse than trying to find a spot to store your coffee machine and realising that your plugs are in all of the wrong places. An extension lead is unsightly and not the safest option in a kitchen, so making sure you have sockets in all the right places will be crucial. It has a big impact on the aesthetics of your kitchen ideas too, so choosing the right metallic tones of sockets will create a more cohesive design.

'I’d always start by considering how you use your kitchen, and then think about how you can position your plug sockets to work with that. When choosing sockets for your kitchen, I’d suggest firstly making a list of your large, ‘always on’ appliances - things like your cooker, dishwasher, washing machine,' advises Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, co-founder of Dowsing & Reynolds.

'Next, make a list of all the smaller, everyday appliances that you use. This could include your kettle, toaster, microwave, blenders etc. You might even want to factor in a socket for a kitchen lamp. Make sure you have enough sockets to avoid plugging and unplugging things on a daily basis. Double sockets will give you more flexibility - have these interspersed along your wall, just above your worktops for easy access,' she adds.

'Finally, think about any gadgets that might need charging in the kitchen. Does your kitchen double as a home office? Do you use your phone for recipes when cooking? Double sockets with inbuilt USB-C chargers are ideal for these types of scenarios, so plot out where these would be best positioned to work with your everyday routine. You might want a socket to charge your laptop close to the floor by your dining table, or you might want one near the kitchen island - it will all depend on how you personally use your kitchen.'

1. Under an island

Kitchen island ideas have become a must-have design feature in so many kitchens. It provides a place to perch while others are cooking, a spot for homework and even working from home. If you don't have much counter space, it's also a handy spot for using small appliances such as a KitchenAid mixer.

Therefore, you'll need to make sure you have enough plug sockets for these different uses. You might want to hide a plug socket on your kitchen island too, to protect the appearance of your space.

We advise adding a plug socket to either the end of the island, or tuck it underneath where the stools go for more of a subtle approach.

2. In an appliance garage

Appliance garages became popular in 2024 for the balance they provide between organisation and aesthetics. In short, it's a pantry that you use to house your small appliances (such as your toaster, coffee machine and kettle), so that all of your go-to tools are housed in one spot, and you can then close the door on it at the end of the day.

'When considering where you want lights and appliances in your extension/room, get a copy of your room layout/floor plan of where everything will sit,' advises Daniel Matthews of A Modest Semi.

Before you plan in your pantry unit, make sure you think carefully about which appliances will go in it versus on your worktops. This will also help to ensure that the shelves are the right height to fit taller appliances in.

3. Opt for a pop-up plug

Let's face it, plug sockets can be a little unsightly. Even if you choose a socket that matches the hardware in your kitchen (brushed brass is super chic), you still might not want them on show on every patch of wall or cabinet.

Instead, consider adding a few pop-up plug sockets to your worktops. This is especially useful on an island as you can centre it in the middle of the island, meaning there's less faffing about with trying to make cables reach. You can also opt for longer pop-up sockets that give you so many extra ports - ideal for plugging in multiple devices when working from home.

4. Don't forget walls

When you're planning plug sockets into a kitchen design, it can be easy to think primarily about your appliances and forget the extra little bits that might require a plug.

Whether it's somewhere to store and charge your vacuum cleaner, a spot for your radio or even a corner for a standing lamp so you can cosy up next to it with a cup of tea - think about these little extras in the planning process to make your kitchen layout more versatile.

Alternatively, if you aren't looking to add electrics (it's a big job!) then opting for kitchen lights with rechargeable bulbs is a handy option - we love this wall light from John Lewis which comes in a super trendy burgundy shade.

Ultimately, when planning your plug socket locations in a kitchen, you don't want to overcrowd the space with lots of electrics. Think carefully about your daily life and appliances to make the plug sockets count.

Daniel from A Modest Semi also recommends to 'Use coloured pens to make a key. E.g blue for wall lights, orange for sockets etc. Dot each colour on the layout to correspond to your key of where you’d like each light/socket/plug placed.'

Happy planning!