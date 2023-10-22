Zara McDermott created the pantry of her dreams, proving you don’t need to break the bank to have one in your kitchen

We’re used to seeing Zara McDermott grace our TV screens, whether it’s on Love Island, Made in Chelsea, X Factor or, most recently, Strictly Come Dancing.

But before getting into Strictly rehearsals with dancing partner Graziano Di Prima this year, Zara went through a house renovation last year with boyfriend Sam Thompson, which she’s documented on her Instagram. And the part that caught our eye the most has to be Zara McDermott’s pantry set up.

We’re adamant that this year has been the year of the pantry, the hottest kitchen storage trend. What seemed as a luxury before has quickly turned into an attainable kitchen feature, which can be as small or large-scale as you want it to be.

And Zara is certainly riding that pantry trend as she revealed in her Instagram reel that she turned a kitchen cupboard that used to be something of a dumping ground into a sleek pantry that looks expensive. The twist? All it cost her to set it up was £150 with a series of handy and affordable Amazon buys, proving that creating a pantry doesn’t need to break the bank.

Zara McDermott creates her dream pantry on a budget

(Image credit: deVOL)

Apart from giving us plenty of kitchen pantry ideas, Zara has also planted some seeds of breakfast bar inspiration as a mini breakfast bar is part of her pantry set up, complete with a couple of cereal dispensers.

So what else can you find in Zara’s pantry? Lots of snacks mainly, stored in neat black wire baskets with handwritten labels, as well as fruit in wooden crates.

Meanwhile, different types of nuts are displayed on the top shelf in matching glass containers with wooden lids. And illustrated cream metal tins are employed to store garlic, onions and potatoes, which feels a little bit rogue in this display of breakfast and snacky bits, if you ask us.

A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott) A photo posted by on

But everything is very streamlined and neat, which gives us a sense of peace and calm just watching the reel.

‘There is nothing much in the world that is more agreeable, useful or underrated than a pantry cupboard,’ says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens. ‘Keeping it stocked with everything you need, in an orderly and appealing fashion is the simplest of chores that will bring you joy every time you open its doors.’

All of this is housed in a sleek double-door cupboard in Zara’s newly renovated kitchen. Noticeably, no cupboard handles in sight, which we’re obsessed with.

‘Ideal for contemporary spaces, handleless kitchens exude a luxurious, minimalist aesthetic with the smooth, uninterrupted lines giving any kitchen a streamlined finish,’ says Josie Medved, design manager at Symphony, a kitchen manufacturer that just launched a range of handleless designs.

‘They are also space saving - with no handles sticking out, handleless designs are perfect for smaller kitchens or open-plan layouts alike,' continues Josie. 'And perhaps best of all - there’s less cleaning with no handles to collect dust and grime.’