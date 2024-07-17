Family room seating can often feel like it's in short supply, especially when there are guests coming over. To get the most out of your family room - whether that's on quiet days for people in the house to enjoy, or on busy social occasions when the house feels full of life - you need to know how to maximise family room seating.

From making the most of the best sofas to utilising floor space, maximising seating in a family living room can be done in a variety of ways. What's important is that you make your living room work for you, so that it can be enjoyed by however many people you want.

'To maximise the seating in your family room, you need to effectively combine thoughtful furniture choices with strategic placement in order to ensure comfort, functionality and a sense of space,' says Megan Holloway, Founder and Creative Director, Maro Home.

Even small living room ideas can enjoy ample seating space with the best tips and tricks. We spoke to a handful of interior experts and asked them to share their thoughts on how to maximise family room seating.

Five ways to maximise family room seating

Firstly, it's important to assess the specific needs of your family living room, as this will determine how much seating is necessary, and the best way to implement this.

'You should start by considering the number of people using the space on a daily basis, as well account for the additional numbers you may need to seat when you have guests, and use this as a guide to how much seating you actually need,' Megan Holloway says. 'A family room should generally seat at least six to eight comfortably, and this can be achieved through a mix of furniture types.'

Once you've got a firm idea of how much seating you'd ideally like, you can start thinking about the best ways to get it. To make things easier, the experts have narrowed down how to maximise family room seating into five simple ideas.

1. Include two (smaller) sofas

Living room sofa ideas are never in short supply, and it's crucial to pick the right ones for your space when learning how to maximise family room seating. One option is to include two sofas, which eliminates the need for all the adults to squeeze together on one larger sofa.

Obviously, this is space dependent, and we wouldn't recommend trying to fit two sofas in your family room if it won't leave any space for anything else. But there are multiple ways to position two sofas in a smaller living room, including opposite each other - which encourages socialising - and in an L-shape, to mimic the effect of a corner sofa.

Two sofas are generally better for creating a social atmosphere, as it's easier for people to talk as a group than if everyone is sat on one sofa, facing the same way.

2. Upgrade to a corner sofa

Another option is to upgrade to one of the best corner sofas, which can typically accommodate more people than regular sofas. Though corner sofas take up more space, they can still work well in smaller living rooms, because they eliminate the need to have multiple sofas or armchairs.

As Sam Greig, Senior Designer at Swoon , comments: 'A corner sofa may initially appear large and overbearing, but the right choice, shape, and styling can create a sophisticated and effective use of space in a smaller home. Offering more seating space than a traditional sofa, a corner sofa encourages a social atmosphere as family can face each other, rather than being forced into staring at the same spot on the wall.’

Both options of a corner sofa or two sofas will maximise seating in a family room - you should choose the option that works best in your space.

3. Include floor seating

Utilising floor space is crucial when learning how to maximise family room seating. Floor seating might seem like a last resort, but cushions and even bean bags are a great way to make it more appealing. These are especially great for encouraging children to sit on the floor, leaving more space on the sofa for adults.

'Beanbags and floor cushions are both ideal options for restless youngsters and can be neatly tucked behind the sofa with the toy box at bedtime,' says Danielle Le Vaillant, Head of Photography and Film, Cox & Cox.

'A quality footstool is a must-have addition if you’re hosting in a flat or smaller home,' says designer Sam Greig. 'Made for putting your feet up after a hard day, they’re also just as good for people to perch on in the evening.'

Footstools, pouffes and ottomans are great additions to family room seating, as they can serve multiple purposes without taking up much space. When there's less people in the room, they can simply be used as a footrest, and when there's extra bodies, they can provide a comfortable seating option. Plus, they can be used for extra living room storage ideas, leaving more space to bring in a larger couch or armchair.

5. Add an armchair

Armchairs are a great option when learning how to maximise family room seating, because they provide a comfortable place to sit, without taking up as much room as a sofa. 'Loveseats' are popular because they are wide enough to seat at least two people, making them a great alternative to a second sofa if your living room doesn't have quite have the space.

'Adding in armchairs also gives the opportunity to choose a higher back or deeper seat to suit disparities in height between couples – simply choose matching upholstery for the different styles, or roll with an eclectic miss-matched scheme,' Danielle from Cox & Cox says.

Get the look

FAQs

How much seating should you have in a family room?

How much seating a family living room should have is completely dependent on the amount of people will be using it. Ideally, a family room should be able to comfortably sit up to eight people - this allows enough space to accommodate inhabitants of the house, as well as a small number of guests.

'A comfortable space for every member of the family is essential, but do factor in preferred sitting styles and accept that these will change as families grow,' says Danielle from Cox & Cox. 'If you regularly entertain, you’ll want to offer more permanent seating, but if space is an issue, find hardworking versatile pieces such as footstools and ottomans which can double as both coffee tables and comfortable occasional perches.'

How can I make my family room look bigger?

Family rooms can be made to feel bigger by selecting multi-functional furniture pieces. Ottomans are a great example of this because they can be used as extra seating space when guests are coming over, and double up as a coffee table when there are fewer people around.

'To make the family room feel bigger and more spacious, choose designs that help to create the illusion of space,' Megan Holloway from Maro Home says. 'Furniture on raised, exposed legs creates a sense of openness and allows light to flow. They also often allow space for storage underneath - something which is essential in a family room, and can be hidden away with ease with designs with loose slip covers.'

'An important tip is to keep your furniture scaled to the room, as oversized pieces can make the space feel cramped or chaotic,' Alison MacLean from St Modwen Homes adds. 'When arranging your furniture, try to create a clear pathway if you can, as this will help make the room feel more spacious – clever furniture placement can truly work wonders on the eye.'

Now you know how to maximise family room seating, what will you be adding to your beloved family room?