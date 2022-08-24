Best corner sofas and L-shaped sofas – our top picks

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A corner sofa can be a great addition to the living room, with the best corner sofas offering brilliant practicality that enables the whole household to relax comfortably, as well as making a welcome style statement.

If you have an open plan living area then a corner sofa can also be a brilliant zoning tool. Use a corner or L-shaped sofa to differentiate a living space from a dining area and create a more intimate feel in a larger space.

And whilst you might feel a small living room means you can't opt for this larger scale seating, there are now plenty of small corner sofas that are specifically designed for bijou spaces. Discover compact frames, thinner armrests, and high-legged models that create a feeling of spaciousness designed to deliver maximum seating on the smallest footprint possible.

Be inspired by our pick of the best corner sofas on the Ideal Home team's radar below – from leather corner sofas to l-shaped sofas and modular U-shaped configurations – we've done our homework and tried and tested multiple bestselling designs to bring you the cream of the crop; all with affordability never far from our minds.

Want to see our best-in-class picks across all seating shapes and sizes? Our guide to the best sofas contains everything you need to know about two-seaters, three-seaters, and chaise designs.

Best corner sofas and L-shaped sofas

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

1. John Lewis & Partners Barbican Corner Sofa A retro-inspired corner sofa that offers compact comfort Specifications RRP: From £2549 Widths available: 182 x 256cm / 256 x 256cm Seat height: 45cm Seat depth: 56cm Seat cushions: fibre-wrapped foam Back cushions: fibre Upholstery options: 110+ Average lead time: 6-8 weeks Matching furniture: Footstool, armchair, sofa bed Does it come in grey?: Yes! Reasons to buy + Comfortable with a good mix of squish and support + Hybrid fibre-wrapped foam seat cushions offer low-maintenance comfort with reduced plumping + High-legged design will make a smaller room feel more spacious + Good range of upholstery options + Matching furniture available Reasons to avoid - Retro-inspired design won't be for everyone - Seat and back cushions non-reversible - Limited size options

The Barbican collection is one of John Lewis & Partners bestselling sofa ranges, and with its on-trend mid-Century-modern meets Scandinavian-cool good looks, it's easy to see why.

Looks aside, sitting down on this sofa collection doesn't disappoint either, with fibre-wrapped foam seat cushions delivering some welcome squish-factor and sink-in-ability combined with a low maintenance fill that keeps its shape and doesn't need plumping. The back cushions are a slightly firmer fibre construction that offers good support and a comfortable angle to recline.

The Barbican comes in a whole host of sofa sizes along with a range of coordinating footstools and armchairs, but in corner format there's the symmetrical 256 x 256cm or L-shaped 182 x 256cm configuration to consider. Both are useful options for a small to mid-sized living room as the curved frame, slim armrests and high legs mean this corner sofa looks and feels a lot more compact than many comparable options.

There are also over 100 upholstery options on offer, including a good range of leathers if your heart is set on a leather corner sofa, plus, either a light oak or dark wood leg finish.

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

2. Furniture Village Cory Corner Sofa A classic corner sofa or sofa bed option that offers good comfort levels at a reasonable price Specifications RRP: From £1495 Widths available: 280 x 193 / 218 x 280 / 280 x 280cm Seat height: 54cm Seat depth: 55cm Seat cushions: foam with fibre topper Back cushions: fibre Upholstery options: 9 Average lead time: 12-14 weeks Matching furniture: Footstool, armchair, swivel chair Does it come in grey?: Yes! Reasons to buy + Good value + Fairly regular store discounts mean you'll rarely pay RRP + Comfortable with a good mix of squish and support + Hybrid fibre-wrapped foam seat cushions that offer low-maintenance comfort with reduced plumping + Good range of sizes and configurations + Also available in a sofa bed option that scores well in both sit and sleep comfort Reasons to avoid - Upholstery options are limited and aren't the most inspiring - Not ideal for a smaller room - Fairly lengthy average lead times

There's no denying that a corner sofa is going to be an investment, with more seating – perhaps obviously – meaning parting with more cash. And, as with all purchases, there's a balance to be found between buying cheap and buying well to eliminate the risk you'll be investing twice, especially with purchases like a sofa where no matter how much money you're saving, if the seating isn't comfortable it's unlikely to be a wise investment.

Although there are cheaper corner sofas on the market, Furniture Village's Cory is one of the most affordable corner sofas we've come across that still scores well in the comfort stakes.

Having tested a few models in different upholstery options – with both the classic back cushion or scatter back cushion design – we've been impressed by their seat depth that's the perfect compromise between loungey and upright to keep both sitters and curler-uppers content, and the supportive back cushions with good height armrests.

There's also a good selection of sizes on offer, including symmetrical corner sofa and L-shaped options. Although with all corner configurations you will need to be able to accommodate the sofa's fairly generous 280cm width, so this probably isn't the first choice for those with small living rooms. Bear in mind its bulky, low-to-the-ground design will also make it feel visually heavier, so it's best suited to a room with plenty of space to accommodate it.

Although, if space isn't an issue, then this model also has a wide range of coordinating furniture available, including a matching footstool, armchair, and swivel chair, alongside multiple sofa and sofa bed options.

The downsides? Upholstery options are limited, and lead times can be lengthy.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

3. Sofa.com Holly Corner Sofa A stylish corner sofa that comes in a wide range sizes and upholstery options Specifications RRP: From £1715 Widths available: 203 / 236 / 266cm Seat height: 50cm Seat depth: 54cm Seat cushions: Reversible feather-wrapped foam Back cushions: Reversible feather fill Upholstery options: 70+ Average lead time: 8-12 weeks Matching furniture: Armchair & footstool Does it come in grey?: Yes! Over 20 different shades Reasons to buy + Great value + Comfortable with just the right mix of squish and support + Hybrid feather-wrapped foam seat cushions that offer low-maintenance comfort with reduced plumping + Wide range of corner sofa widths and configurations, including some useful compact options + High-legged design will make a small room feel more spacious + Reversible seat and back cushions + Good range of upholstery options + Matching furniture available Reasons to avoid - Armrests may be a little high and thin for some - The feathers will rule it out for some

If you're looking for a small-space corner sofa for a small living room, then the Holly sofa is well worth having on your radar, with the design available in a versatile range of size options including an extra small 203cm width corner sofa, all the way up to the more spacious, yet still compact, 266cm width option.

In fact, everything about the Holly design has small-scale living in mind, from the stylish high-legged design that lifts the sofa frame clear of the floor to add visual spaciousness, to the space-saving thinner armrests and not-too-deep-or-too-shallow seat depth.

The wide variety of sizes and configurations on offer is also matched by a broad choice of over seventy upholstery options, including some great family-friendly smart velvets and cottons, textured boucles, leather and linen-mix options. And the contemporary style has just enough of a nod to mid-Century design that we think it will work brilliantly in either a modern or period home. There's also a matching armchair and upholstered footstool to complete the look.

In our opinion, this sofa also offers just the right mix of squish and support. The feather-wrapped foam seat cushions are just deep enough to curl up on, and if you prefer to sit upright then the soft-yet-firm back cushions have your back. And it's not just the cushions doing the support work either, the high frame means you can lean back securely without the cushions gradually deflating like many models. We also liked the high armrests which mean there is back support if you like to sit sideways with your feet up too, although that height does make reaching for the coffee table a little harder.

(Image credit: MADE)

4. MADE Luciano Chaise Corner Sofa A chaise corner sofa alternative with some great value leather upholstery options Specifications RRP: From £1625 Widths available: 278cm Seat height: 46cm Seat depth: 60cm Seat cushions: foam Back cushions: foam Upholstery options: 7 Average lead time: 6-22 weeks Matching furniture: No Does it come in grey?: Yes! (kind of) Reasons to buy + Relatively affordable price point + Comfortable seat with a good amount of bounce and nicely angled backrest + Luxe-look leather upholstery with a buttery soft feel and good neutral colourways Reasons to avoid - No back support along chaise section, so not a true corner sofa - Chaise section is non-reversible - Limited size options - Limited upholstery options - No matching furniture - Seat and back cushions are non-reversible

If the intention behind getting a corner sofa is the means to stretch out and lounge, then opting for a chaise sofa instead means you could save some money whilst you sprawl, with most chaise designs coming in cheaper than a full corner sofa configuration.

This chaise sofa from MADE is especially great value in the leather upholstery options, with three matt and muted tones on offer that look far more luxe than their price tag suggests.

Comfort-wise this chaise sofa doesn't miss a beat either. We tested the leather version (which is likely to be a little firmer) and the seat cushions were pleasantly soft with a surprising amount of bounce, plus, the back cushions offered a good level of support, and the armrests were comfortably padded and just the right height for resting your head for a nap.

Unlike some chaise sofas you can't swap the chaise section around on this model, so just make sure you plan out your room layout before you buy, and, as with many of MADE's products, lead times can be lengthy, so you might just need to be willing to wait to put your feet up.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

5. Sofa.com Otto Corner Sofa A large corner sofa that offers plenty of squish-factor Specifications RRP: From £3036 Widths available: 257 / 277 / 302cm Seat height: 55cm Seat depth: 70cm Seat cushions: feather-wrapped fibre Back cushions: feather-wrapped fibre Upholstery options: 80+ Average lead time: 4-6 weeks Matching furniture: Footstool, sofa bed Does it come in grey?: Yes! Reasons to buy + Comfortable with just the right mix of squish and support + Great seat depth for curling up or relaxed lounging + Three corner sofa widths available + Wide range of upholstery options + Matching furniture available Reasons to avoid - An investment - Not ideal for a smaller room - Feather-wrapped fibre cushions need a little more plumping than foam cores - The feathers will rule it out for some

We love the relaxed feel of the Otto corner sofa, with its slipcovered upholstery and simple skirted detail adding laidback vibes.

The deep, to-the-floor sofa frame is perfect for grounding a larger living room, and those super deep feather-wrapped foam seat cushions offer some generous squish-factor, making this a corner sofa you'll want to sink into and stay put on.

As usual with Sofa.com's offerings, creating a look that's worthy of front room status is made easier by a wide selection of 80+ upholstery choices, plus there are three corner frame widths available. And, as one of the brand's bestselling styles, there's a great selection of matching furniture on offer, with an upholstered footstool to transform the sofa into a chaise, plus a loveseat and multiple regular sofa options.

The only downside is that you will need a fairly large room for this option, with the 257cm, 277cm, or 302cm wide corner configurations paired with super generous 70cm depth seats. However, if you want all the space for curling up, then the Otto's size is a definite plus point.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

6. Sofa.com Bluebell Corner Sofa A classic corner sofa with plenty of period detail Specifications RRP: From £2730 Widths available: 222 / 252 / 280cm Seat height: 53cm Seat depth: 60cm Seat cushions: feather-wrapped foam Back cushions: feather and fibre Upholstery options: 90+ Average lead time: 4-6 weeks Matching furniture: Footstool, armchair, sofa bed Does it come in grey?: Yes! Reasons to buy + Classic design is perfect for a period property, or for adding character to a new build + Hybrid feather-wrapped foam seat cushions that offer low-maintenance comfort with reduced plumping + Wide range of size and configuration options + Good range of upholstery options + Matching furniture available Reasons to avoid - An investment - The feathers will rule it out for some

If you're looking for a corner sofa that doesn't scream contemporary, then Sofa.com's Bluebell sofa is one of the most affordable (yet still comfortable) classic sofas we've come across.

Rolled arms, turned wooden legs on castor feet, and piped upholstery pack in plenty of traditional detail, but the Bluebell is also equipped for the modern world, offering low-maintenance feather-wrapped foam instead of traditional all-feather seat cushions to maintain shape and cut down on plumping.

As one of Sofa.com's bestselling designs, this sofa also comes with a whole host of options to really make it your own. There are over ninety great-looking upholstery fabrics, four choices of leg finish, and plenty of configuration options, plus plenty of coordinating furniture, including a matching armchair and footstool.

(Image credit: Snug)

7. Snug The Small Biggie Corner Sofa A flat-packed corner sofa that's perfect for renters or those with awkward access Specifications RRP: From £2669 Widths available: 204 x 246.5 / 204 x 286.5 / 286.5 x 286.5cm Seat height: 54cm Seat depth: 66cm Seat cushions: fibre-wrapped foam Back cushions: fibre Upholstery options: 5 Average lead time: 24 hours - 1 week Matching furniture: Armchair, footstool, chaise longue Does it come in grey?: Yes! Reasons to buy + Super short lead times + Sofa-in-a-box flatpack design useful for rooms with tricky access + Easy to dismantle and rebuild if you move home + Also available in corner sofa bed configuration Reasons to avoid - An investment - Not much squish factor - Limited upholstery options Today's Best Deals View at Snug (opens in new tab)

Snug's corner sofa-in-a-box arrives flat-packed, making it a great option for apartment dwellers, or those with awkward access. The brand also does away with long lead times, with most products available for delivery in well under seven days; perfect if you need some stylish seating, fast.

You will need to do some self-assembly on delivery, but there are no tools needed, and we found putting Snug's furniture together super quick and easy. Plus, it means this corner sofa is equally easy to disassemble and rebuild; a big bonus if you're renting or likely to move house anytime soon.

The sitting experience is on the firmer side, with more of a bouncy seat that you sit on top of rather than sinking into, but it's still perfectly comfortable, and the curvaceous design certainly looks the part, offering stylish and contemporary seating that has a lot of built-in conveniences. Snug also offers a great range of coordinating furniture to create a whole easy-to-pack-up living room suite.

The only downsides? At well over £2000 for the smallest corner sofa option, you are paying for the convenience this option offers, however, if access is tricky or you're on a short deadline, that could well prove invaluable.

(Image credit: IKEA)

8. IKEA Soderhamn Modular Sofa A very affordable modular sofa that offers spacious seating for less Specifications RRP: From £205 per modular section Sizes available: Pretty much unlimited Seat height: 39cm Seat depth: 70cm Seat cushions: Fixed fibre Back cushions: Reversible fibre Upholstery options: 8 Average lead time: Under a week Matching furniture: No Does it come in grey?: Yes! Reasons to buy + Very affordable, especially for a chaise or corner configuration + Modular design enables a variety of corner configurations + Short lead times + Flatpack design useful for rooms with tricky access + Lots of room for extra cushions + Very little cushion plumping necessary Reasons to avoid - Limited upholstery options as standard - No squish-factor - Low seat may not be for everyone - Very deep, so not ideal for a small space - Not much back support - Seat cushions are fixed in place, so no flipping one over if you have a spill - You'll need to build it yourself, including adding the seat covers

IKEA's Soderhamn sofa has to be one of the most affordable ways you can add a large amount of seating to your home, with modular seating units starting at just £205 and offering the flexibility to create the sofa configuration that works best for your home – whether that's a corner, L-shaped, or U-shaped sofa layout – plus, the independent sections can easily be reconfigured to suit a new interior if you move home.

The modular flat-packed design is also brilliant for homes that have awkward access as the seating can be built in situ, although that does mean some self-assembly, including adding the seat covers which can take a little time.

We're also far more impressed by its comfort levels than we expected to be from its admittedly pretty thin seat cushions, mainly due to the mesh seat frame that allows for a little sink and makes the sitting experience gentler than expected. Those seats are deep, and very low though, so the style won't be for everyone, but if you don't mind your feet not touching the floor then the loose lumbar cushions make for a relaxed yet comfortable reclining position.

The standard upholstery options are limited, although IKEA's replacement covers are a brilliant option for families and anyone who wants to extend their sofa's lifespan beyond the inevitable spillages. If you want to switch things up a little more, then Stockholm-based Bemz (opens in new tab) has built an entire brand offering covers to restyle IKEA's most popular sofa designs, with over 100 upholstery choices available for the Soderhamn, plus a great range of legs to swap out the default chrome the sofa comes with.

How to choose a corner sofa: buying advice

You've decided a corner sofa is the best fit your living room, but what else should you look out for when shopping for this style of seating?

Nothing beats going to test out a sofa in person to see if it's right for you, but this checklist will help you to consider what to bear in mind before and after you hit the shops.

Getting your corner sofa size right

Firstly, how many people does your corner sofa need to seat? If you can, opt for one a little bit larger than the maximum capacity to make things less of a squeeze. However, it's also important to keep your sofa in proportion to the room to stop things from feeling cramped or your sofa getting lost in a larger space.

Measure out where the sofa will go in your room – including the sofa depth – to make sure there is plenty of space to walk around it. Check heights to make sure it fits under windowsills or existing wall furniture, and if it isn't flat-packed then measure doors and awkward hallway angles carefully to ensure you will be able to get it into the room.

A corner sofa can be a really useful zoning tool in an open-plan layout, helping to create designated areas for dining or relaxing within a larger space, and there are many options aside from the classic symmetrical corner layout, including L-shaped or U-shaped configurations that may work better in a more elongated room.

Find expert tips from Heal's and Habitat in our guide to getting sofa measurements right and if you want some layout ideas then make sure to check out our living room and small living room ideas pages.

How to find the most comfortable corner sofa

To our mind, sofa sitters fall into two main camps; those who prefer to sit up straight with good back support – in which case you might prefer a shallower seat depth with a higher backrest that means you can keep feet planted on the floor and your back aligned – or, those who instantly curl up or recline to lounge – in which case deep squishy seats and plenty of seat depth to add cushions could suit you better.

Most sofas either have foam, feather, or fibre-filled cushions; all of which have slightly different qualities that will affect the feel of the seat. Which option you find the most comfortable is largely down to personal preference, but there are a few factors worth bearing in mind so you have an idea of the sit-comfort you can expect from a sofa's specifications.

Feather seat cushions (when plumped) can offer that deep sink-in feeling that many of us dream of when we picture the perfect sofa. However, that luxuriously soft seat can often be an expensive, short-lived and high-maintenance affair, with the plumped air gradually deflating out of the cushion to leave a rather flattened and hard clump of feathers that needs daily (if not hourly) plumping to look and feel its best.

seat cushions (when plumped) can offer that deep sink-in feeling that many of us dream of when we picture the perfect sofa. However, that luxuriously soft seat can often be an expensive, short-lived and high-maintenance affair, with the plumped air gradually deflating out of the cushion to leave a rather flattened and hard clump of feathers that needs daily (if not hourly) plumping to look and feel its best. Foam is far more resilient, bouncing back into shape after it's been sat on and requiring very little maintenance which can make for a smarter look. There are different densities of foam so the feel can vary, but generally this is the firmest option; you're likely to feel like you're sat on top of the sofa rather than sinking into it, as such it can be a good option if you prefer plenty of support, and it's usually the cheapest option.

is far more resilient, bouncing back into shape after it's been sat on and requiring very little maintenance which can make for a smarter look. There are different densities of foam so the feel can vary, but generally this is the firmest option; you're likely to feel like you're sat on top of the sofa rather than sinking into it, as such it can be a good option if you prefer plenty of support, and it's usually the cheapest option. Fibre is the man-made and vegan-friendly alternative to feather. A fibre cushion is made from hollow-fill polyester fibres that are blown into the seat cushions so that pockets of air are formed which makes for a much softer and more sink-in feel than foam and offers a more 'relaxed' look and feel. As you sit and compress these air pockets the seats will mould to your body shape. This means you will need to plump fairly regularly to maintain the aeration though, and cushions can tend to become a little flatter over time.

is the man-made and vegan-friendly alternative to feather. A fibre cushion is made from hollow-fill polyester fibres that are blown into the seat cushions so that pockets of air are formed which makes for a much softer and more sink-in feel than foam and offers a more 'relaxed' look and feel. As you sit and compress these air pockets the seats will mould to your body shape. This means you will need to plump fairly regularly to maintain the aeration though, and cushions can tend to become a little flatter over time. Hybrids offer a keeps-it-shape foam core wrapped with an outer layer of feather or fibre for that sink-in-comfort. In our opinion this option makes for the best all-round choice, offering enough squish-factor whilst still keeping its shape in everyday use.

How to choose a corner sofa style

Once you've got size and configuration nailed, then it's time to choose the colour and fabric for your corner sofa.

Most sofa retailers offer models in a range of fabrics, generally including more affordable polyester and cotton mixes (which often have better stain resistance so are useful for homes with young families), and more expensive linens, velvets, and leathers. Bear in mind that the base cost of the sofa is likely to increase once you move away from the 'house' range of fabrics into something with a little more 'wow factor'.

Take advantage of fabric samples to view colours and textures in your own home, as lighting can often look very different to that in showrooms or online representations, and bear in mind that as much as you might love pale colours, for family-living or for those with pets then a darker or marl shade may prove more stress-free long-term and help to disguise any mishaps!

A sofa that has removable covers can be a real boon for longevity, enabling you to wash or dry clean upholstery, and, in some cases, swap out your existing upholstery for a new look if you fancy a refresh.

As well as upholstery, a sofa's legs can transform the furniture's look quite dramatically.

Tall legs will lift the bulk of the sofa away from the floor and can be a good option for smaller rooms where being able to see more of the floor gives a feeling of spaciousness. A sofa that sits directly onto the floor can feel bulkier so is best for larger rooms – although this style also has the bonus of stopping dust-balls and toys from rolling under it!

Shapely, curved legs add a classic touch, whereas straighter clean-lined legs give a more modern feel.

Not all sofa models offer a choice of leg finish, but if they do then try to tie in the leg colour with other furniture in the room, for example, if you already have wooden furniture in your living room, try to tie in any wooden leg finishes to keep tones coordinating.

Don't forget about sofa lead times

If you're choosing from made-to-order upholstery options, then it's important to bear in mind that there's likely to be a lead time whilst your sofa is built. This can be anywhere from 6-14 weeks and will differ by retailer and the time of year you're ordering.

October and November are generally when sofa demand is highest ahead of the festive entertaining season, but you'll find some top tips for shopping at this time of year in our guide to where to buy a sofa before Christmas.

How we chose the sofas included in this guide

To find the best sofas for all budgets we’ve walked multiple miles around multiple sofa showrooms and sat down on the job to try out plenty of the most popular designs, plus we've grilled the Ideal Home team for their expert knowledge, along with their friends, and their friend’s friends, to find out how their sofa choices are holding up to the rigours of day to day life. We also take into account the wider views of those who own each product, whether that’s via online reviews or social media. Click here to find out more about how we review products on Ideal Home.

Amy Lockwood Decor Editor Amy is our resident sofa expert and visited sofa showrooms across the country to find the best corner sofas to include in this guide; grilling industry experts on what makes a best-in-class sofa and getting comfortable (or not) on all of the latest sofa launches.

Looking for sofa deals?

Nothing beats a bargain, especially when it comes to finding a great deal on a big-ticket item like a sofa. Make sure you've found the best prices on your dream living room seating by checking out our sofa deals page for all the latest sofa and seating sales.