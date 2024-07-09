This £50 Homebase side table looks just like another design that’s over five times its price – and we couldn’t keep it to ourselves

We all know that buying brand new furniture can be pricey. Which is why we couldn’t believe our eyes when coming across Homebase’s new expensive-looking Erik side table and seeing its very affordable price point of £50. Especially as this side table looks just like a far pricier side table design from John Lewis that’s more than five times its price.

Side tables like these are a great alternative coffee table idea for small living rooms as they don’t take as much space as a regular coffee table. Part of a wider Erik furniture range from Homebase, the round Erik Side Table is adorned with a slatted finish, as is the £279 John Lewis lookalike side table. This is something that instantly caught our eye as slatted furniture is a timeless home decor trend that’s great for bringing a bit of texture, depth and playfulness into a room.

What spaces can benefit from the Homebase side table?

As already mentioned, if you’re struggling for space in a small living room or are looking for a narrow living room idea, then opting for a side table (or a pair of side tables) in place of a traditional coffee table might be the way to go as experts confirm.

‘Look to side tables as an option – these provide the same function as the coffee and also add more of a statement into your home,’ says Ali Edwards, head of design at MADE.

Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, agrees, ‘Other furniture set-ups other than a coffee table can also work well, such as including small side tables that don’t take up much room and provide practical space.’

And even though a living room doesn’t necessarily need a side table, depending on the layout and on what you already have, this style of side table can also double as a bedside table, providing enough surface space with the table top and two internal shelves in both the Homebase design and the John Lewis table.

What’s the difference between the two side tables?

The Homebase design is a pretty solid dupe for the John Lewis side table. As one reviewer wrote, 'Beautiful looking side or centre table - easy to assemble, looks very expensive.' But there are of course some differences – think of them as siblings rather than twins.

The shape is almost identical with the exception of the legs - the John Lewis style comes with four longer legs that are seamless extensions of the decorative slats. Meanwhile, the Homebase side table comes with shorter, rounder legs that are simply attached to the base. And there are only three of them.

The material and colour finish also differ. While the Homebase side table is made entirely of MDF with a dark brown mango oak wood finish that’s reminiscent of mid-century modern furniture, the John Lewis design is crafted from a mix of solid oak and MDF and comes in a Scandi-style light wood finish.

So which one would be your pick?