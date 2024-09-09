How to make a sofa look good with throws – from colour to placement

As one of the most essential pieces of furniture in a living room, we want our sofa to look its best, so knowing how to make a sofa look good with throws, is a handy hack that could cost you next to nothing. And given that sofa's are more often an investment buy, we're all for increasing their longevity with something as simple as the humble throw.

The best sofas are where most of us start when thinking up living room ideas, as they provide not only an important anchor for the room, but also a place to relax and unwind with family and friends. That said, if you have children, pets or just a never ending ream of visitors, you'll know that your sofa needs to be pretty hard-working too, as forts will be made, fur will be plastered to it and tea, coffee and wine spills will happen.

But throws and blankets aren't just there for covering up spills and stains. Once you know how to make a sofa look good with throws, you'll be styling up every seat in the house, from the best sofa beds to the best armchairs, they can all benefit from these style tips. Plus we've asked interior designers and interior stylist to share their top tips too, so you'll be a pro in mere minutes.

How to make a sofa look good with throws

A throw or blanket is a great accessory to update your sofa in moments, and you don't even have to rush out to buy a new one either. Most of us will have one somewhere in the house, whether it's currently being used to keep toes toasty at the end of a bed, or rolled up in the back of the car for impromptu-picnics, or maybe just tucked in the back of a cupboard forgotten about, dig it out now and transform your sofa in seconds.

And don't forget to keep any eye out in charity shops or pre-loved sites, as vintage throws and quilts can really help transform your sofa and are the perfect answer to how do you make your sofa look good with throws.

Wherever you source it from, once you've got your hands on one, here's how to use them.

1. Layer with colour

If your sofa is looking a little bit lack-lustre and isn't bringing the joy you want from a comfortable lounging spot, then a colourful throw could be the answer you're looking for.

'Throws are an instant way to perk up a plain sofa', says Interior Designer, Sophie Robinson. 'Pick a bold colour that contrasts with the sofa to instantly draw attention, add liveliness and make the room feel fresher and more vibrant.'

There are plenty of colour combinations to make a living room look expensive so think about what shade of throw could boost your own space and elevate your look. Try to pick out other colours within the room, such as curtains and rugs to tie the whole look together.

2. Use a throw to add warmth

As the seasons change and the temperature drops, we all want to indulge in cosy living room ideas to keep warm, and a throw can help make your sofa look like the perfect spot to snuggle.

'Opt for an oversized throw that two people can fit underneath', says Pippa Jameson, Interior Stylist. 'Consider the sensory element by making sure it feels soft to the touch. When not in use, fold it up and drape it over the arm of the sofa.'

Creating a cosy nest-like space on your sofa with throws will instantly make your living room feel warmer and adding soft-touch cushions will mean you are box-set-marathon ready too.

3. Opt for a casual drape

While you don't want your throw to look like it's been, ironically, 'thrown' on to your sofa during some sort of tidying frenzy, there is an art to making it look casually draped in style.

Pippa Jameson explains, 'The way you drape the throw can set the tone for the room. A casually draped throw over the armrest or back of the sofa gives a relaxed, lived-in feel. To achieve this, hold the throw by one corner and place the tip over the back of the sofa, letting the rest drape forward onto the sofa in a relaxed manner.'

Sophie Robinson agrees, 'For a welcoming, cosy look, casually draping the throw on the arm of the sofa encourages a relaxed feeling, luring you to sit back, curl up and relax. The key is to make it appear natural and effortless', she says.

4. Finesse the formal look

The casual look not really your vibe and you want to bring a more refined, elegant feel to your living room? Pippa has a top tip for that too.

'For a more formal arrangement, fold the throw in half lengthways and place it in the centre of the sofa. Bring the throw forward and (gently) push it into the creases of the back cushion. This prevents it from slipping onto the floor and helps maintain a tidy appearance without compromising style.'

This is great trick when looking for small living room ideas as you'll want your small space to look as polished as possible.

5. Play with patterns

If you'd describe your style as maximalist, then the answer to how do you make a sofa look good with throws, is with pattern, pattern and more pattern! You might think that if you've already chosen a sofa cushions featuring colourful, patterned fabrics, then a throw should therefore be plain. But not if you're feeling brave and want to bring some fun and energy to your living room.

'Mixing patterns adds depth and interest to your scheme so pick a boldly patterned throw to complement your patterned sofa cushions', suggests Sophie.

'A bold geometric, multi-stripe or botanical pattern can really add personality to your sofa. Choose a pattern in a colour that compliments your sofa, so the overall look is harmonious.'

6. Tune in to texture

With sofas coming in an array of different fabrics and textures, from velvets to boucle, linen and chenille, matching a throw in a contrasting texture could be a good call to make your sofa look its best.

Pippa says, 'Choose a throw in a different texture than your sofa to create depth and visual interest. For instance, pair a chunky knit throw with a lighter, more delicate sofa fabric for a cosy yet stylish look.'

Sophie agrees, 'Choose a throw with a feel-good texture like faux fur or a chunky knit to add interest and depth to your overall scheme', she adds.

7. Keep throws nearby during warm weather

You might be wondering how do you make a sofa look good with throws during the warmer months, when a throw might be the last thing you want near you, so keeping a best storage basket nearby might be the answer. Equally, if you've indulged in a plethora of best cushions and there is already enough colour and pattern in the room, keeping your throw to one side could help keep the balance.

'If you feel your sofa has enough going on, we love sourcing a sweet vintage basket and filling it up with throws’, suggests Holly Vaughan, Interior Designer at Vaughan Design and Development.

Another tip is to keep throws and blankets on a footstool, or pouffe instead, meaning they are closer enough to grab when needed, but not leaving you feeling hot and bothered in the heat.

FAQs

How to make a throw look nice?

The art of making a throw look nice, comes with it's placing on the sofa. If you're going for the folded look, make sure its neatly done as a higgledy-piggledy attempt just won't cut the mustard. Keep the edges of the throw in line with the sofa arms or back, so that it looks pleasing to the eye.

If opting for a more casual look, go for the drape but expect it to take a couple of attempts to get it just so. You might need to give the whole thing a shake first then lay it down softly.

It goes without saying that your throw needs to be crumb-free where possible, so stick it in the wash, or give it a going over with a lint roller before styling it up on your sofa.

How to keep throws on a sofa?

While we can't stop the kids or dog from constantly pulling your throw onto the floor, there are a few tricks you can adopt to ensure it won't slip off haphazardly.

Holly Vaughan suggests, ‘There is a fine balance between styling those all-important throws to look too formal and on the contrary, too relaxed. To add warmth and layers, we often pop a throw on the back or the arm of a sofa and keep it in place with large slouchy cushions.'

You could also open the throw up and cover the whole sofa, tucking the edges behind each sofa cushion, but make sure your throw is big enough to do so as a too-small option will make it look messy and 'student-digs' like.

Or as Pippa Jameson suggested previously, 'Bring the throw forward and (gently) push it into the creases of the back cushion. This prevents it from slipping onto the floor and helps maintain a tidy appearance without compromising style.'

With so many tips on how to style up your sofa with a throw, do you think you'll go for a formal fold or a casual drape? Both are winners in our eyes!