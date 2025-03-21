Michelle Keegan is nailing this year’s biggest sofa trend - her curved seating choice is the secret to creating a welcoming living room

Michelle Keegan has embraced one of this year’s biggest sofa trends - in fact, we’ve been seeing this curved shape at all our favourite brands this year.

The actress, famed for her roles in Netflix’s hit Fool Me Once, Coronation Street and Our Girl frequently shares glimpses into her life via her Instagram page, and it was here that in the post below (Swipe to slide 3) where she demonstrated how she'd nailed one of this year’s biggest sofa trends .

The curved sofa trend has been popular for some time now, but this year, we’ve really noticed its surge in popularity. Michelle Keegan’s curved sofa creates a relaxed inviting feel to her living space, and sitting in a cream boucle material, it’s a perfect example of this laid-back trend.

Michelle’s living room features both a large curved sofa as well as a curved armchair. With the furniture carefully positioned to face each other, the room is both cosy and inviting - and an excellent way to turn your living room ideas into a more relaxing space.

‘Curved seating has surged in popularity, and Michelle Keegan’s boucle sofa is a perfect example of why people love this trend. The soft, flowing lines create a more inviting and relaxed atmosphere, moving away from the harsh angles of traditional furniture,' says Olly Cavner, Operations Director at Essential Living .

'This style not only looks luxurious but also enhances social interaction by subtly drawing people together. As we continue to embrace comfort-driven interiors, curved furniture is set to remain a favourite in modern homes.'

Michelle Keegan’s curved sofa is part of a wider living room trend that has been bubbling along for some time now - and it doesn’t look like this trend is going anywhere soon. Not only are curves part of the resurgence of mid-century furniture, but it also shows a want for more comfortable, relaxing spaces.

‘As more relaxed and laid-back living spaces are expected to remain in style it’s predicted that curved seating will stay, if not rise in popularity. Interior trends are beginning to focus more on comfort, rather than aesthetics, and curved furniture offers both of these aspects so it’s predicted that the trend will stick around,’ confirms Ethan Fox, interiors expert at Furniture World .

How to style a curved sofa

When styling a curved sofa or chair, you should treat them as a focal point within your room. Opt for a curved coffee table to match the curves of your sofa, and lean into its soft natural look with textured throws and cushions.

‘Earthy tones, such as terracotta, olive green, and taupe, are trending colours for curved sofas and evoke a sense of warmth, comfort, and grounding. However, this year will also see bold hues and jewel tones become favoured for this sofa type, as many seek a vibrant aesthetic,’ says Paulina Wojas, Interior Designer at Lovesofas .

But I also think Michelle’s choice of cream is an excellent choice for timeless appeal. The curved sofa trend is showing no signs of slowing down, but you don't need to invest in a new sofa to get the look. Here are some other ways to dabble in the trend.

