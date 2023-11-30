Mrs Hinch's Christmas living room decor is among the best we've seen – experts love the 'sleek yet cosy festive look'

Sophie Hinchcliffe, aka our beloved Mrs Hinch, recently took to Instagram to showcase how she's decorated her home for the festive season, jumpstarting our many Christmas living room decorating ideas.

In true Hinch Farm fashion, she's gone for a neutral colour scheme to ring in the festive season, which to us, is serving major Scandi Christmas vibes in all the right ways. From only snapping up a Mrs Hinch-approved Christmas bauble candle just a couple of weeks ago to inch into the holidays, she's now dove into the deep end with a full festive setup.

Her pared-back take on a season that's historically been associated with the traditional palette of red and green is a Christmas trend that even experts are loving. So, let's talk about it.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Mrs Hinch's neutral Christmas living room

Just earlier this week, Mrs Hinch took to Instagram to tour fans around her living room that's finally been done up for Christmas.

In the caption she writes, 'In all honestly, I pinch myself that I even get to call this our home. Happiness really is seeing the beauty in what some may call boring. There's nowhere I'd rather be.'

But, if you ask us, her Christmas decor is anything but boring.

A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) A photo posted by on

Commenting on Mrs Hinch's neutral Christmas decor, Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy says, 'We're seeing a lot of paring back at the moment, so it's no surprise to me that a more neutral and minimal look is gaining popularity this Christmas.'

'The aesthetic also slots in nicely with existing decor and is a perfect option for a clean, sleek yet cosy festive look.'

Dayna Isom Johnson Social Links Navigation Trend Expert at Etsy Dayna Isom Johnson is the trend expert for Etsy and a judge on the NBC primetime series ‘Making It’. As part of her role at Etsy, Dayna is responsible for keeping her finger on the pulse of the hottest trends on the market. She is in constant pursuit of new and unique finds on Etsy in an effort to unearth the latest and greatest designs, up-and-coming Etsy shops, and sellers with exciting stories.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Truth be told, there often is a stigma surrounding neutral living room ideas, as they're dubbed 'uninteresting' or even 'dated' in some aspects. However, when done right, it's a palette that's sure to make a living room look expensive and exude that sought-after 'quiet luxury' elegance. Which, in our opinion, is exactly what Mrs Hinch has achieved.

Sahar Saffari, senior designer at Hi-Spec Design remarks, 'If people want to experiment with different colours that better suit their personal preference, then go for it! As I always say, so long as it's what you like, and it's your personal preference, then it's going to work well in your home.'

'The neutral colour scheme works well at this time of year, as it portrays a snowy, frosty look.'

Sahar Saffari Social Links Navigation Senior Designer Senior designer, Sahar Saffari has worked at Hi-Spec Design for over 17 years. She studied Fine Art and Architecture in Tehran. She was also a lecturer of History and Drawing at two universities before moving to the UK in 2004. She spends a lot of time in Spain, which helps with her creative work.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

'Mrs Hinch has done this style well as there's lots of texture and comfort in the space, ensuring that it's still very cosy, and isn't bland at all,' continues Sahar.

'The little pops of sage green throughout bring an extra element, so there is still the 'traditional' Christmas colour scheme coming through, it's just less bold and matches the rest of the toned-down theme of the room.'

Here are some of our top buys to emulate the look for yourself this Christmas.

So, you heard it here first, folks.

When it comes to decorating your Christmas tree and the rest of your home this December, it's not a bad idea to simply work with the theme you've already got going on so that everything flows seamlessly. And if that theme is neutral and pared back, so be it!

Let it be a Hinch Farm Christmas, for all we care. If there's one thing for sure, it's that it's bound to be a joyous holiday nonetheless, irrespective of your chosen palette for the season.